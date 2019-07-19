Weekly Edge: Bitcoin's Value Plummets As Facebook's Libra Comes Under Heavy Scrutiny

By Ansh Chaudhary

Up until three weeks ago, bitcoin was flying high, quadrupling in value in just months. Trading around $3,000 in December, the cryptocurrency rallied to above $13,000 as recently as a week ago, according to The Wall Street Journal. CNBC reports that some attribute the rally to safe-haven buying in response to the continuing U.S.-China trade war, saying "it's seen by some believers as a store of value, or 'digital gold.'" However, the Journal reports that others attribute bitcoin's rally to the enthusiasm created by Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) plans to release its own cryptocurrency, Libra.

However, Facebook is now struggling to convince lawmakers that it can create a viable cryptocurrency, says the Journal. U.S. authorities and politicians are now speaking out against Libra. "Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week said he had 'serious concerns' about the social-media giant's plans. President Trump criticized bitcoin and said Libra would have 'little standing or dependability.' … On Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin raised national security concerns about Libra and said people in the past had tried to use cryptocurrencies for illegal means," says the Journal.

Facebook was grilled by U.S. senators on Tuesday. They do not trust the social media giant to handle a global currency, especially after the privacy concerns Facebook has been bombarded with in the past year. The fallout from this recent scrutiny has eaten into bitcoin's recent gains. Since hitting that $13,000-plus high, bitcoin has lost about a third of its value and sits around $9,500 as of Wednesday morning.

Starting Wednesday, G-7 finance officials are set to meet in Paris to discuss digital currencies and taxation of giant tech companies such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), reports MarketWatch. Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Canada, Japan, and the U.S. will attend. There will be a lot to discuss, and the U.S. isn't on the same page on a lot of issues, especially with Europe. One thing the countries may agree on is their mistrust of cryptocurrencies, especially Facebook's Libra. According to MarketWatch, "Mnuchin said the U.S. Treasury Department has 'very serious concerns that Libra could be misused by money launderers and terrorist financers … This is indeed a national security issue.' [French Finance Minister] Le Maire has voiced similar concerns and has commissioned a report by top central bankers."

Facebook is doing everything it can to fight back against top officials globally. Unlike bitcoin, Libra claims to have a stable value, making it a reliable way to send money around the world without significant fees. Facebook also claims it will not be running Libra directly; instead, it would set up a nonprofit with partners across the globe to oversee the operation, writes MarketWatch. Whether Libra will pan out as planned is yet to be seen, but the battle with regulators is definitely one to watch.

