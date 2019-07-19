AGCO's Remarkable Breakout

After a year of trying, Agricultural equipment manufacturer AGCO (AGCO) has finally broken out above $75, All Star Charts' Tom Bruni told viewers of Real Vision's Trade Ideas.

According to Bruni’s chart, AGCO is now consolidating above the $75 level, after four or five attempts to break through in the past year. Bruni also pointed out that AGCO’s chart is actually breaking out of a decade-long base, and is just now getting above its 2007 highs.

Add those technicals to the fact that the agribusiness ETF (MOO) is attempting a breakout from a 12-year base, agribusiness in general is trending higher, and AGCO is one of the strongest names in the sector, and Bruni sees upside both short- and long-term for the stock.

The Trade

Bruni likes buying AGCO at current levels with a stop-loss at $75 and a target price of $91 over the next 6-12 months.

Over the longer-term, he sees even more upside, explaining: "The longer a stock consolidates, the more pent-up energy that builds over time, and the more powerful the move out of it. [With AGCO], we’re talking about a decade-long base breaking out, so you can see this move happening for many years to come."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

