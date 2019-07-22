SNC-Lavalin: Buy A Highway, Get The E&C For Cheap

The SNC is aiming to be a simpler company with more stable and predictable cash-flows in the future.

With the proceed from the Highway 407 sale, SNC is expected to clean up the balance sheet and repurchase stocks. Highway 407 is by far SNC’s single best investment.

SNC's issues are being addressed. SNC is reviewing the strategic direction of the company. A patient rational approach could benefit investors that can ride out issues.

SNC is selling 10% of Highway 407 for CAD$3.25 billion, or ~CAD$16 per share post-tax. The post-sale value of the Capital Investment portfolio is estimated to be worth CAD$13.87 post-tax.

Note: Dollar amounts are in Canadian $ unless mentioned otherwise. USD-CAD 1.31 Price of 1 USD in CAD.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCPK: SNCAF) (TSX: SNC.TO) is primarily traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker SNC.

I wrote my first article on the SNC-Lavalin Group six years ago. A lot has happened since then. As for the performance, you may have made money depending on when you bought it and when you sold it. If you bought SNC when my first article was published, and you still own it, you are down 40% (minus the dividends). During most of that six year period SNC has hovered between $40 and $60 (remember, all financials presented here are in CAD). SNC hit an all-time high of $61.54 in June of last year and to put it mildly it’s been a rough ride since then. SNC’s stock price now sits at around $25 and after a string of bad news the Company is in the middle of restructuring their operations. There was a recent write-up on SNC by Praveen Chawla that you can read here.

Here’s a chart highlighting the stock since my first SNC article:

Here’s a chart from the previous year:

You don’t have to be a sophisticated business person to find out that SNC is going through a “rough” phase. Considering the amount of news coverage the company has been receiving in the last year, you would automatically assume that the company is a toxic corpse. SNC has been kicked to the curb by investors, the media, the public and politicians. Just bring up the subject of SNC at the dinner table and watch people’s blood level spike.

How did we get there?

Let’s recap some of the events from the past year that have caused investors to dump the stock:

In August 2018, SNC became the casualty of a diplomatic feud between Canada and Saudi Arabia, where SNC derives more than 10% of its revenue, when Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland tweeted her support for jailed dissidents, prompting the Saudi regime to suspend new trade and investment ties with Canada.

In October 2018, the federal prosecutors refused to negotiate a deal to settle bribery and fraud charges over its past business dealings in Libya. No explanation provided.

T hen SNC cut guidance twice in three weeks.

A $350 million write-down on a copper mining project in Chile with state-run miner Codelco, on a sulfuric acid plant construction project in which SNC was responsible for cost overruns (too much reliance on subcontractor). Initially SNC tried to resolve the situation. They even said they could book revenue in 2019, but weeks later SNC was fired by Codelco, resulting in the write-down.

SNC posted brutal Q4-2019 results.

In February, Standard & Poors downgraded SNC to BBB-, and credit rating agency DBRS has confirmed SNC’s BBB credit rating, the bottom tier of investment grade

The firm cut its dividend for the first time in 27 years from 28.7 cents to 10 cents per quarter.

SNC has been mired in a political controversy following accusations by former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould that top government officials pressured her to overrule federal prosecutors in the Libya case and negotiate a deferred prosecution agreement with the company.

The highly anticipated sale of part of its stake in Highway 407 toll road came below some analyst estimates.

Then came the legal wrangling over the sale of the Highway 407 to OMERS by another stakeholder exercising its right of first refusal , potentially triggering payment of a 2.5 per cent break fee, or around $80 million to OMERS.

Canadian billionaire Stephen Jarislowsky , a highly respected investor and former director of SNC, disagreed with the Highway sale and said in a letter to the company it should allow shareholders to vote on the sale of Highway 407.

Q1-2019 results disappointed. SNC announce its exit from 15 countries and a surprise quarterly $17m loss in its main E&C unit. SNC will stop bidding on fixed-price contracts in the mining industry.

A judge ruled that there was enough evidence to send SNC-Lavalin to trial over charges of fraud and corruption. Trial is expected to start in September 2019. The company has pleaded not guilty.

Neil Bruce steps down and Ian Edwards is the new interim CEO . Strategic review of SNC is underway.

The Opportunity

The headwinds that SNC is facing have created an opportunity for the adventurous value investors with a heavy contrarian penchant.

Just as the market can extrapolate unduly to create share prices that are too high after good news, this is the opposite case, where the market lurches down in a knee-jerk reaction after bad news. SNC is an example of a company that’s going through a hard time with the market’s reaction swinging in the “can’t touch this” category. The sentiment around SNC is so negative that one would think the stock is plagued with Ebola. You can’t be near it, you can’t have in your portfolio, and you can’t talk about SNC without the topic turning into a political drama fight. Buy SNC for your clients and watch your voicemail implode. Portfolio managers don’t need more stress, so they stay away. And this storm of events is why we have this opportunity today.

Investors are engaged in a common narrative. Here’s what the market sees: SNC is a sick company. It’s corrupted. It’s bad. They can’t do anything right. They are on trial for their life and will be found guilty. They are in bed with the Liberal party and they are doomed.

I’m fully aware that a low valuation in itself tells you nothing about whether a stock is a bargain. As a contrarian, I try to determine whether SNC is yesterday's story or a potential bargain.

And here’s the opportunity that’s not front page news:

SNC has post-Highway 407 sale $13.87 assets per share, net of debt, in its Capital Investment portfolio. These are long-life high quality tangible assets with a cash flow attached to it. Even for forty years in some cases.

At the current share price of $25, SNC gives you the E&C company for a 5.6x 2019 adjusted EPS. A 8x P/E multiple to 2019 estimated E&C EPS of $2, once adjusting out the value of the CIP, results in a value of $30/sh for the company, good for a 19% return. This is below SNC's 10-year average of 11.6x and 13x for its comparable. More details below.

SNC is monetizing assets, most notably the sale of a portion of Highway 407. The 10% sale should bring in $2.8b post-taxes once the transaction closes. The CIP value of $13.87/sh presented above already reflects the reduction in the Highway 407 asset holding. More details below.

Once the sale of Highway 407 is completed, a ~$1.4b debt repayment is expected and a share repurchase program. More details below.

Post-H407 sale, gross recourse debt to adjusted EBITDA from E&C ratio should be within management's target range of 1.0x to 1.5x.

At $25 per share and a $1.4b buyback, we are looking at a potential buyback of 25%-30% of SNC's shares (~$50m share depending on the share price and amount bought back). More details below.

SNC will retain a 6.76% share in H407. H407 is a private toll road in Canada. H407 distributed over $900m in dividends in 2018, $154m of that went to SNC. H407 has been a consistent source of growth provides a steady income stream that offsets lumpier revenue from other operations. It's by far SNC’s single largest source of profitability.

SNC is a turnaround situation. The problems are temporary and they are addressing them. If they do turnaround, and I believe they will, the stock will recover. I’m not simply dismissing the problems or the charges against the company. Yes the problems are very real and they can be fixed. Some parts of the business are bad and some parts are good. They are fixing or getting rid of the bad parts. Some of the good parts of the business, like nuclear and EDPM, is doing quite well, has good margins, and growing.

SNC is “de-risking”, “simplifying” its activities. SNC says it will focus on its core geographies and move away from countries where it has only “sub-scale’’ operations.

SNC is lowering reliance on potentially volatile fixed-price contracts. Which is very often the primary sources of recent cost overruns.

SNC has a program to reducing $250m in overhead cost (fat trimming).

SNC is alive. SNC is still bidding and winning contracts. SNC recently won a £1.5 billion contract to design track upgrades for Network Rail. There also were awarded work here , here , here , and here .

A tkins, the business that SNC acquired in 2017, is doing quite well and is one of the bright parts of the company.

While the strained Canadian-Saudi relationship has hurt SNC, it did not hurt Atkins because Atkins is British, and the British-Saudi relationship is fine.

SNC has a healthy $15.8b backlog with book to bill of 1.4x 2018 revenues. The backlog has work for many years ahead.

SNC will eventually move on from its legal problems, guilty or not.

If SNC does recover, a rise in E&C EPS and multiple expansion would shoot the stock price north.

New leadership will try to reverse negative sentiment following a rocky stretch of poor execution, nagging lawsuits, and sizable share price declines. The new CEO will have to reduce risk and improve execution while retaining the company’s core competitive strengths.

If you don’t buy into the “turnaround” thesis, there’s still the asset play. SNC sells considerably less than its value to a private owner. SNC is sitting on a portfolio of infrastructure assets that is worth $13.87 per share (again, net of debt). Some of these infrastructure assets come with a 40 year contract for operation and maintenance (O&M). $11.23 of that is SNC's remaining stake in H407. The highway is a prized trophy asset. SNC can expect growing income and a higher valuation for its remaining stake over time. SNC expects annualized dividends of $110m 2019 and $68m in 2020 from the remaining stake in H407. When you have more than the half of the share price embedded in asset of the Capital Portfolio, it doesn't leave much for the E&C company. The Capital Investment portfolio provides safety. SNC is not afraid of monetizing assets. They did it a few years ago when they sold Altalink to Berkshire Hathaway for $3.2b. SNC has launched of a new infrastructure investment vehicle, SNC-Lavalin Infrastructure Partners LP, to monetize Canadian infrastructure assets. The vehicle allows SNC to monetize 80% of the infrastructure interests while retaining a 20% ownership, and long-term management of the assets. By monetizing assets it allows SNC to efficiently redeploy capital back into new development opportunities. These assets provide risk management by limiting the downside and allows for potential upside when re-priced correctly by the market.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group, which I called SNC 2.0 after the acquisition of Atkins, is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company. SNC was founded in 1911 and has been a publicly traded company since 1986. It has approximately 50,000 employees across the world. SNC brought in $10b in revenues in 2018. The business model is diversified with Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM) accounting for over 36% of revenues.

SNC has a healthy growing $15.8b backlog. The order backlog of an E&C firm is one of its prime assets, with characteristics such as quantity, project type, risk assumption, and customer/partner relationships all important factors in assessing the overall quality of its book of business. It is also viewed as a measure of an E&C firm's ability to drive organic growth and, in turn, its overall competitiveness. SNC’s backlog is roughly 1.4 times its 2018 revenue.

In case you ever wondered, SNC stands for Surveyer Nenniger & Chênevert and Lavalin stands Lalonde, Valois International Limited. SNC acquired Lavalin in 1991.

Source: SNC-Lavalin June 2019 Investor Presentation

Basically, under the current business SNC 2.0 provides comprehensive end-to-end project solutions in segments like O&G, mining and metallurgy, infrastructure, clean power, nuclear and EDPM. This means SNC has full-service project capabilities that allow it to bid alone if necessary for large contracts in which a broad array of skills are necessary. If you have a project to open a mine in the middle of the Congo, SNC can make the plans, build the roads, provide electricity, construct the mine and take care of it. An E&C firm’s chief asset is its ability to win contracts in its core markets, and here energy-focused SNC is performing well despite their problems.

Source: SNC-Lavalin June 2019 Investor Presentation

The company also runs an Infrastructure portfolio. SNC is active in public-private partnerships (P3s). SNC typically captures both the EPC award as well as long-term operations and maintenance contracts as well.

With the current operational problems, SNC’s management decided to embark on a strategic review of the company. It remains to be seen what SNC “3.0” will look like and management seems open to selling off divisions that do not carry its weight. SNC is working on becoming a simpler company with more stable and predictable cash flows.

There’s more detail below on the new strategy.

Legal Problems – Then the Unexpected Happened

SNC has faced pressure on several fronts since last October, when it announced it would not be invited by federal prosecutors to negotiate a deal to settle bribery and fraud charges over its past business dealings in Libya. This was not expected since the government changed the law to accommodate SNC. The settlement efforts hit a wall and spiraled into a political crisis for the Trudeau government.

This unexpected turns of event was clearly unanticipated by SNC, by the market, by the public, and probably by most people in government. There’s a reason why SNC has Kevin Lynch as their Chairman. Nobody understands better the inner working of Ottawa better than Kevin Lynch. He’s more than just well connected. He was the Federal government former top bureaucrat. If he couldn’t get the job done in terms of lobbying, I’m not sure anybody could.

A sequence of events indicated that SNC was headed towards a settlement, called a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA). There are a lot of misconceptions surrounding a DPA.

Let’s be clear, a DPA is not an avoidment of charges. It’s an alternative method to settle charges that is supposed to deliver justice and what’s in the best interest of the country (like not losing thousands of jobs, tax payers, and know-how). The company still needs to fulfill certain conditions to be eligible, like paying a fine, restitution, demonstrating that it has changed among other things, and a judge needs to approve the settlement. Federal law was changed in 2018 to adopt a DPA system similar to what other countries in the developed world has. The Criminal Code was basically changed for SNC and now we have Remediation Agreements, aka DPA. You can check it out here: Division 20 of Part 6 of the 385-page Budget Implementation Act, 2018.

The company was supposed to be the first candidate for a DPA until it wasn’t. And nobody knows why, not even SNC.

Then what followed was a political storm. Accusations that officials in the Prime Minister’s Office had put pressure on then-attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould to order a deal for the company led an absolute political mess. With the elections coming up in October, SNC is too much of a hot topic to touch.

So What Happens Next?

Legally, the road forward got muddy last fall. The SNC Libya bribery case recently completed the preliminary hearing stage and the judge decided that SNC will face a trial in September. Trials are a little bit of a circus. Anything can happen. It’s possible that a judge finds SNC not guilty. Normally a company likes to settle before, put the past behind, and move on. SNC really wants to move on from these legacy legal problems. They have done a lot of work and they want to pay a fine and move on but there are stuck in this legal and political mess.

The legal problems is weighting on the stock. The public assume the company is guilty and it’s reflected in the stock price. The public is also confused as to what has happened and the timeline of events. By reading the news, you get the perspective that SNC is committing crimes on a daily basis. The alleged crimes committed happened a long time ago (2001 to 2011). Since 2012, SNC hasn’t had any issues come up that relates to any source of bribery or corruption. The business side is also paying. Neil Bruce, the now former-CEO, has publicly mentioned that SNC has a lost over $5 billion in potential contracts because of reputational damage. Bruce said "their competitors would always be reminding clients that you're dealing with someone with outstanding charges against it in its own country."

What if SNC is found guilty? A conviction could result in a severe punishment for the company: a disqualification from federal business for 10 years according to federal law. Since SNC can’t score a DPA, the government is working on an alternative plan. The federal government is working on an update to Canada's corporate-misconduct provisions (integrity regime), including changes that could help SNC avoid being barred from lucrative federal contracts. SNC could still see a shorter suspension from federal contracts -- or perhaps none at all -- if the proposed update to the integrity regime comes into force. However with the Federal elections coming up, the update has been postponed.

There’s still a door open for a DPA with federal prosecutors. But with the Federal election coming up in October, I don’t expect anything before then. The issue is too hot politically. David Lametti is the current Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada (AG). He’s the person that who replaced Jody Wilson-Raybould. AG Lametti oversees the director of public prosecutions. He can issue directives on any specific prosecution, meaning he could direct federal prosecutors to negotiate a DPA. It’s now his call to order the director of public prosecutions to negotiate a DPA. AG Lametti publicly said that a DPA is still possible for SNC-Lavalin despite the former minister’s decision against it. If the Conservatives win the next election, Andrew Scheer is the possible next Prime-Minister. He struck me as a pro-business guy and he needs a lot of votes in Quebec, SNC’s home base.

Dividend Cut

Following the poor operating performance in Q4-2018, SNC slashed its dividend by 65%. The first cut in 27 years. SNC now pay a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share compared with its earlier payment of 28.7 cents per share. The move will save SNC about $131 million a year in cash, which will be used to repay debt and provide “additional flexibility.”

I hate seeing dividend cuts, especially after a habit of growing it every year. But given the potential cash requirements in the first half of 2019 and the challenges ahead, I view the dividend reduction as a prudent move and in the company’s long-term interest. The truth is that SNC needs to retain cash.

If you are a dividend investor, SNC would probably not pass the filter test. At the AGM, management said not to expect a raise in dividend in the near future when they were asked. But it would keep an eye on the company. SNC is focused on paying down debt, especially with the sale of Highway 407, and they might sell other divisions or assets as well. Once they “repair” the business, it will be interesting to see how the company re-allocates cash flow.

As of March 31, 2019, SNC had $614.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, $3.6 billion of recourse and limited recourse debt and $1.6 billion in unused capacity under its $2.6 billion committed revolving credit facility. SNC’s Net Recourse Debt to EBITDA ratio (pre-Highway sale), in accordance with the terms of its credit agreement, was 3.9x. SNC shouldn't have problems with its financial obligations, especially with the closing of the Highway sale coming soon. However, post-H407 sale, gross recourse debt to adjusted EBITDA from E&C ratio should be within management's target range of 1.0x to 1.5x

CEO Change, New Strategy, and Cash Flow

On June 11 SNC announced a CEO change and a new direction for the ailing firm. Neil Bruce, the CEO since October 2015, is being succeeded on an interim basis by Ian Edwards, recently promoted to COO last January. The board of directors has asked Edwards to review "the strategic direction of the company on an expedited basis" and develop a new plan "for sustainable success," the company said in a release. The market appreciated the announcement with a 7% jump.

The CEO change shouldn’t be seen as a surprised with the stock price tanking, operational problems, and legacy issues that are still pending. Under Bruce’s tenure the market expected that the corruption issues from a previous generation would have been resolved by now. But that would be too simple wouldn’t it?

However following the announcement the skeptical side of my brain went to work. It’s nothing against Ian Edwards as CEO. He’s been with the company since 2014 and turned the Infrastructure division around. Edwards seems to be a good candidate as “interim” CEO. He knows what he’s getting into and has big challenges ahead of him. Edwards has been instrumental in reviewing SNC’s portfolio and implementing measures to simplify the business and improve project oversight. I wish him the best.

My skeptical mind goes to work on trying to decode the message behind the press release. It’s the timing of the announcement that gets to me. The corporate boiler-plate press release said that Neil Bruce is retiring and returning to England to be with his family. There’s nothing to believe that isn’t true. Neil Bruce sold his home in Montreal and his family is in England. So it’s plausible that he was planning to retire. Sure, you can easily argue that Bruce’s time was up.

My main question is why now? Bruce could have retired before the AGM last month or after the collapse of the company in Q4-2018/Q1-2019? Just last March he told The Globe and Mail “I don’t think about quitting, no, because there is a determination to succeed. … We’ve got fantastic businesses … 90 per cent of the businesses are really, really good.” Bruce is a 30-year plus professional and veteran of the industry. He understands how the game works. So maybe it wasn’t his call? Or should we expect more unexpected bad news? At this point the market's expectations are so low that nothing would surprise me.

The questionable timing of Bruce’s departure led me to believe that we are not getting to full corporate back story. If I allow myself to speculate, the timing of Bruce’s retirement led me to believe that it’s possible there are more bad news coming, like possibly more loses or project delays due to losing key personal. With new leadership and a company in search of a strategic direction, it would be a good excuse to ditch 2019 guidance also. I wouldn’t be shocked that Q2-2019 is a kitchen sink quarter. With the market's expectations already low, SNC is likely to dump all the bad news they can find at one time. If that’s the plan, it would make sense not have Bruce delivering it due to the low confidence in the company.

The other part of the message in the press release is a new strategic direction for SNC. This can be code for a break-up, a privatization, a spin-off, a sale, a restructuration or any special situation scenario. SNC last month said its board had formed a special committee to consider options to increase shareholder value. We may have clarity on this later on.

Part of the press release that got my attention is the focus on prioritizing consistency and cash flow. Cash flow is mentioned four times in the press release. So my guess is that any asset or segment that doesn’t focus on these two elements might get shed. It’s part of their “de-risking”, “simplifying” strategy. Segments like mining and O&G, where results are more volatile, might be sold. Segments like Planning and Nuclear are most likely to be the future of the company. Whatever the new plan is, it’s safe to say that SNC will be a different company in the future.

Plan “B”

Following the DPA rejection and a collapse in their operations, SNC has repeatedly said that it continues to evaluate all possible scenarios to create maximum value for company shareholders.

SNC has publicly stated that the company has a fiduciary obligation to its shareholders and employees to have a Plan B in place, retaining the services of external legal and financial advisers to help develop different scenarios for consideration.

So what’s Plan B? At the moment no decisions has been made. We do know that SNC announced plans to wind down its operations in 15 countries and swear off bidding on fixed-price contracts in the mining industry as it reported a loss in its latest quarter. We also know, as mentioned in the paragraph above, that there’s a special committee in place to explore options. A new interim CEO is in place with a mandate to have a strategic plan for "for sustainable success" with the keyword “consistency” and “cash flow” being dropped a lot.

Let’s explore some ideas being suggested:

Take-Private, Buyout or Asset Sale

This is all speculation but the idea of a take private transaction is floating around. The idea of taking SNC private is sensible. It would help during the restructure process. With SNC broken, it's not clear if the business is well-suited as a publicly traded company. SNC’s current E&C operation doesn’t lend itself to recurring and predictable cash flow investors may be looking for. Also its portfolio of diverse collection of assets is hard to value and its full value is not recognized by the market.

If I had to throw an educated guess, the most suitable buyer would be a consortium that include the Caisse de Placement et Dépôt du Québec (CPDQ), which owns 19.9%, with the Quebec government, and other institutions like pension funds. It would be hard for the Quebec government to accept a foreign buyer but an offer could set a price range and a catalyst to get things rolling. It’s interesting to note that RBC Global Asset Management recently built a 16.6% block in the last three months. Are they positioning themselves for a major transaction or are they just buying an undervalued stock? It’s a big block of share that could influence outcomes. WSP Global, a local competitor that has been doing very well and growing fast could be an interesting acquirer. WSP Global has passed SNC in market cap at $7.4b.

As for the asset sale, it’s very early in the restructure process on how it will play out. It’s possible SNC will sell off construction and resource-based businesses to return the firm to its roots in engineering and design. The O&G division in Saudi-Arabia is probably on the table and anywhere where they have sub-scale operations. SNC could also sell its mining operations since they are taking a step back.

Spin-Off

Executives at SNC continue to ponder a Plan B that could see the company break up ahead of a potential criminal conviction. At a private shareholder luncheon hosted by TD Securities in Toronto, SNC discussed spinning off assets, which could include U.K.-based WS Atkins. SNC bought British engineering giant WS Atkins in 2017 for $3.6b, which now has more than 10,000 employees in Britain. The London office is also taking on more responsibilities in overseeing big-ticket contracts in an effort to keep a lid on costs. The oversight function will underpin all four sectors of the engineering and construction giant to assess risk and troubleshoot project issues, Edwards said in a release.

The discussion floated an alternative to a possible plan that SNC laid out for federal prosecutors last fall where the company would split in two, move its offices to the United States within a year and eventually eliminate its Canadian workforce if it didn't get a deal to avoid criminal prosecution.

Again this is just discussion/exploratory stage and not an actual concrete plan. I expect management to shed more light in the coming weeks on their path forward.

Sale of Highway 407

In April SNC originally agreed to sell 10.01% of its stake in the Highway 407 in Toronto to OMERS for up to $3.25 billion. Under the terms of the transaction, SNC will cut its stake in the highway to 6.76% from 16.77%. It will receive $3 billion when the deal closes, and $250 million in conditional payments over a 10-year period. SNC expected the deal to be completed rapidly until the other owners of the toll highway got involved. The other owners of the toll highway are a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A., Cintra Global, holding a 43.23% stake, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CCPIB) with 40%.

In the process the sale got a little messy but nothing unmanageable: SNC reported that the CPPIB has exercised its right of first refusal to purchase SNC’s 10.01% stake on the same terms and conditions as those set out in the transaction with OMERS. As a result, SNC has terminated the transaction with OMERS subject to later payment of a break fee (2.5% of the purchase price, or ~C$80m).

Then it got messier but still manageable: Subsequently, Cintra Global requested to be included in the transaction at its proportionate share in the asset. Therefore, Cintra aims to acquire 51.95% of SNC’s 10.01% stake in the asset. SNC disputes Cintra’s ability to exercise a Right of First Refusal in these circumstances, as Cintra had unequivocally waived its rights with respect to all future sales of shares in Highway 407 by SNC to any purchaser that does not have competing interests related to construction, operations, asset management/investment in infrastructure projects other than solely as a financial investor (ie. pension or superannuation fund).

So the mess will be settled in court. Cintra has applied to the Ontario Superior Court for a determination of its ability to exercise its alleged Right of First Refusal. The court hearing was on June 21, 2019 and a ruling would be issued by the court shortly thereafter.

What does this all mean?

The good news is that the process does not jeopardize the proposed transaction. It means that SNC is not selling to OMERS anymore. All parties have agreed that SNC will be permitted to sell its stake in Highway 407 independently of the court’s decision. Therefore, the potential outcomes of this application are (1) the court rules against Cintra and SNC sells its entire 10.01% stake to CPPIB, or (2) the court rules in favour of Cintra and SNC sells a proportionate share of its 10.01% stake to Cintra (51.95%) and CPPIB (48.05%).

I do not expect a material reaction to the sale delay. SNC will receive the money ($3b -~$ 80m fee). Nevertheless, the funds may be received in 3Q19 depending on the timing of the court ruling.

You want an idea of how profitable is the 407 Highway? Here are two charts highlighting some of the performance and dividends:

Source: SNC Q1-2019 Conference Call Presentation (*Edited by me for space)

Source: SNC Q1-2019 Conference Call Presentation

Post-sale SNC expects annualized dividend of $110m 2019 and $68m in 2020. Highway 407 is by far SNC’s single largest source of profitability. The Highway has been the bedrock of the company by providing a steady income stream that offsets lumpier revenue from other operations.

The Jarislowsky Letter

The sale of Highway 407 got its share of news. Not everybody is happy with it. Ontario is still pissed at the previous conservative government for selling the highway. So there’s a political aspect to it and there’s a financial aspect. As a CIBC analyst observed in a 2017 note to investors: “The 407 International still has flexibility to increase tolls for 81 years.”

Stephen Jarislowsky, a highly respected icon in the Canadian investing universe, said in an open letter that SNC should keep Highway 407 because he doubts the engineering business can be rebuilt. Jarislowsky has called on SNC to vote on the sale of a lucrative stake in the 407 toll road. Jarislowsky is a former director of SNC 1975 until 1996. As a former insider of the company, he has an interesting take on governance and other issues.

The veteran investor points out that the value of SNC’s 16.7% holding in the 407 toll road’s assets represented about 80% of the engineering and construction company’s market valuation at the time of the announced sale. Jarislowsky estimates that Highway 407 should grow in value and income by some 7% – and so would double in ten years. He asks the question: “Why would one not remain invested in such a superb asset after having suffered in the market as a result of the dishonesty and its aftermath?”

It’s a good question that other shareholders share. I also respect Jarislowsky’s opinion and he makes good points. It’s good to hear from him. The letter is written from a shareholders’ rights point of view. I wouldn’t be opposed to a vote if it came down to that but it won’t happen. However I don’t agree with everything in the letter. I think the phrase that hit hard was this one:

“The board of SNC-Lavalin is seemingly content to deny shareholders the chance to retain a top-quality investment. Instead, with this 407 sale, shareholders are forced by its own board to gamble on rescuing a now near-worthless asset, a deal that strikes me as cruel and Machiavellian.” - Stephen Jarislowsky

First, the idea that SNC sell the Highway 407 has been floating for years. It didn’t come out of the blue. There was a process under the previous management in 2015 that was canceled. SNC said: "Selling capital assets is very much in the ordinary course of our business. The potential sale of a portion of Highway 407 ETR has been publicly disclosed every time it was considered."

Second, SNC announced that they were starting the sale process in August 2018.

Third, the timing looks right. SNC needs the money to shore up its balance sheet among others things.

Fourth, yes the highway is a high-quality asset, but when it’s now 90%+ of your market valuation, monetizing at the right valuation and diversifying your assets is not a bad strategy. Being a minority shareholder in a highway is not SNC’s core business. For argument’s sake, what if in the very unlikely probability something happens to the highway?

Fifth, they still keep a minority stake in the highway and will continue to derive income from it.

There’s nothing cruel or Machiavellian in this deal as Jarislowsky suggest. I believe SNC is acting in the best interest of the shareholders with this one.

In the letter, Jarislowsky also asks the question on everybody’s mind: “Why is the government reluctant to negotiate a settlement?” On this part I agree with him. I believe part of the answer is a mixture of bureaucracy, a dysfunctional government, and of course politics.

Share Buybacks and Balance Sheet Clean Up

Once the sale of Highway 407 is completed, which is anytime at the moment of this writing, SNC has planned to pay down some debt, shore up the balance sheet, and repurchase shares.

SNC is expected to pay down a $1.4-billion loan from the CDPQ, Quebec’s pension fund manager and SNC’s largest shareholder. SNC previously paid off $500 million of the 2017 loan — which went toward the Atkins purchase — and aims to pay another $600 million upon closing.

A share repurchase is also in the plans. The stock was around $34 when their intentions were revealed. They are now trading at ~$26. In a way I like it that the share price is lower because as a long-term investor it will be more beneficial as my slide of the pie increases without investing more money. Before Q1 results, the buybacks estimated buying 24% of the shares in circulation. Now with the recent drop to $25, the potential repurchase amount could be around 33% of the market cap.

This is a clip from the announcement SNC made regarding their debt repayment and share repurchase. Source: SNC

Further deleveraging and capital allocation plans were also discussed during Q1-2019 conference call. Below are two snippets from the call: Source: SNC Q1-2019 Conference call

Cleaning up the balance sheet allow SNC to be more flexible. It will liberate SNC from the constraints of debt such as collaterals, covenants, restricted cash, interest payment commitments and other ‘cash traps’ that limits flexibility. At this moment flexibility is crucial for SNC. It will allow the company to better “defend” itself and to better take advantage of opportunities. Having liquidity is a weapon.

The below table illustrates the implied valuation of Highway 407 based on the sales of the 10% stake, and presents where the remaining stake will stand:

Source: Brian Langis

*I didn’t include the $80 break-up fee to OMERS, which is a rounding error in the scale of things.

*My calculation of the remaining H407 stake is slightly lower than analyst consensus of $11.23.

SNC currently has $3b in net debt. This will change once H407 sale is concluded (investors should remember that the CIP asset value presented above already reflects the debt). SNC targets Debt to EBITDA ratio of 1x to 1.5x. This implies ~900m to ~$1.5b in debt post-H407 sale. The debt repayment numbers were provided by management. It's possible that they debt repayment plan changes since a new CEO, a strategic review of the company, and three months has passed since the announcement. I believe most of the CPDQ loan will be repaid because the loan is tied to the Highway. There's $350m loan coming up this month. Here's a break-down of the credit facilities and long-term debt from the latest investor presentation:

Source: SNC-Lavalin June 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation

Let’s discuss performance and the guidance.

Before the Q4-2018 meltdown, SNC had the Vision 2020 plan. Vision 2020 called for $5 EPS by 2020 and SNC was on track to meet the targets. In fact, after Q2-2018 management had targets of $3.60-$3.85 EPS per share for 2018, which also explained a peak in the share price of $61.54 at the time. Eventually the plan was ditched after the massive decline in the mining and oil business and other issues discussed above.

For the moment SNC has provided these guidance targets for 2019:

Source: SNC Q1-2019 Conference Call Presentation

After a disappointing Q1-2019, SNC is maintaining its previously announced 2019 outlook. In the presentation SNC stated that given the challenges faced in Q1-2019, SNC expects a very modest recovery in its adjusted diluted EPS from E&C for Q2-2019 and a more significant ramp up in the second half of the year, as the Resources segment improves its performance and the Company starts to see the impact of its cost reduction program. We should note that all of this was said before the CEO change at the end of June. Also the net effect the disposal of 10.01% of Highway 407ETR interest has not yet been reflected in the 2019 guidance.

So what to make out of these targets?

I wouldn’t put too much weight on the current guidance. There are so many moving parts. I rather be on the conservative side. Like I mentioned above, if SNC wasn’t confident in their targets they wouldn’t hesitate to slash them. They did cut them twice in three weeks at the beginning of the year. However a new CEO with a “strategic plan” might take the opportunity to change all of that. The market and I don’t feel as confident as SNC when it comes to the expected recovery in the results in Q2-2019. We might start to see benefits from the $250m cost cutting plan and lower interest from debt reduction, but the loss of key personals and possibly prolong operating issues could muddle the results for the short-term. I’m looking at 2020 and beyond for the recovery.

Let’s discuss assets and valuation. Analysts estimate that just the Capital Investment portfolio alone, including the remaining stake in Highway 407, is worth an estimated $2.4b or $13.87 per share, net of debt. The remaining stake of H407 is worth $11.23/sh of that. The number is derived from a combination of a DCF for H407 and a multiple of NBV for the rest of the concessions. It's the average fair market value as per analysts calculations, as at June 12, 2019 (after sale of a portion of H407 stake). I believe these assets provide downside protection with their cash flow and their long-term nature. Unfortunately, except for H407, SNC doesn't break down the cash-flow details of each concession.

Now let's break down the valuation from a EV/EBITDA perspective, which is what an acquirer would focus on:

Source: Brian Langis

The calculation above does not take into consideration a potential buyback scenario. I will get into that later. According to the calculation above, SNC has the potential for a gain of 37.5% if we apply a EV/EBITDA multiple of 4x to estimated 2019 E&C Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $900m (E&C EV would be at $3.6b instead of the current $2.4b). This is the lowest point of the guidance. SNC's E&C trades at 2.6x EV/EBITDA. I understand that SNC has a risky profile and that it doesn't deserve comparable average. That's why I applied a multiple of 4x to E&C EV/EBITDA. Some would apply a higher multiple considering that Jacobs received 11.5x EBITDA for its Energy segment last fall. This led to believe that an acquirer would apply a multiple higher than 4x. But I rather be on the safe conservative side. Anything else is upside.

Let’s assume SNC hits their $2 adjusted-EPS target for 2019. With a market multiple of 8x P/E, that could result in a share price of $29.87, which represents a 19% upside. Currently, SNC's E&C segment trades at a depressed multiple of 5.6x. Again I didn't want to stretch the elastic. Any improvement in operations is potential upside. See table below: Source: Brian Langis

Here's a P/E matrix to better visualize the range of outcome.

Source: Brian Langis

Below is a post-407 sale scenario assuming SNC goes through with a $1.4b share buyback.

Source: Brian Langis

In the scenario above, I assume that SNC could retire approximately 50m shares (28%). That number is of course subjective but you can't deny the positive impact of a massive share buybacks. The amount of share buybacks number depend on the total amount of the buyback and the share price. The lower the share price, the more shares you can buyback. SNC's management #1 priority following H407 sale is debt repayment and a 1x-1.5x Debt to EBITDA ratio. They could use more of the proceeds to go even lower. So I wouldn't put too much weight on it but you can play with the numbers to get an idea of the effect. For example, a 50m buyback combined with a 8x P/E multiple for the E&C business would get me a share price of $41.42, implying a potential upside of 65.7%.

Another approach to test your value conclusion is to apply a multiple to the estimated consolidated Adjusted EPS of $3. It's seems simpler and more conservative. This is where the income from the E&C and Capital Investment portfolio are combined. A multiple of 10x to $3 would imply a share price of $30, or an upside of 20%.

I don’t think SNC deserves market multiple given its higher risk profile. But SNC did trade between $40-$60 a share for most of the last six years. If SNC does execute their strategic review and becomes a simple company, possible EPS and multiple expansions is potential upside.

An intelligent business person would not put a depress valuation on the operations, but the market does. SNC has great assets within that are being punished and their good assets aren't being valued properly. The management of SNC recognizes that the stock price is low and that it has great assets but it has problems to overcome. That’s why an investor might benefit from a patient rational approach.

Summary

Everything popular is wrong – Oscar Wilde

I consider this opportunity a classic contrarian value play, so to the extent that I regard a share price that has gone down as cheaper and more interesting. Investors are not focusing on SNC’s potential, the sentiment towards the company is extremely negative, and the valuation is low in absolute terms and relative to history. By investing in SNC you are essentially trying to take advantages what I consider two key inefficiencies in modern markets, the short-termism of most market participants and the tendency of many investment managers to hug indices. In this case, a mix of temporary fixable problems and bad news is driving the stock price and if you are a fund manager, good luck explaining to your investors why SNC is in your portfolio. I think those who can take medium- to long-term, a period long enough to ride out the problems, view will have an advantage.

It’s hard to know when the right time is to be buying a company. When I pitched SNC in April at a conference, the stock was trading at $34. You can either be too early or too late. It’s boring to show up early at a party but at least there’s plenty of food and drinks available to make up for it. Show up too late and there won’t be any booze left but at least you will have the warm comfort of the crowd. But this is investing, not a party, and the wisdom of the crowd is usually not the way to go. To make money you need to go where others are not and SNC is a very uncrowded investment because few dare to touch it.

I believe the turnaround plan will start to gain momentum once concrete actions are completed and when the Canadian elections are behind in October. Of course, one doesn’t invest in SNC without expecting bumps along the way. Getting a cheap price for an asset that everyone seems to hate, implies going towards pain, tension, and despair. Often times numerous valid reasons are cited to justify the bargain price. But there are always babies thrown out with the bathwater. This is not an easy investment. Investing is not supposed to be easy. You will need patience and fortitude to hang on to a stock like SNC. You might have to hold it for many years and your conviction will be challenged. Every single trading day there seems to be a plausible reason to sell. There’s no lack of extraneous market noise and volatility to unnerve you and shake you out of your stock. But the even more difficult aspect of investing in SNC – certainly most difficult for a professional investor who has to report regularly to smart clients – is how to justify the investment.

I believe SNC should be at least $30 which represents an upside of 20%. This should be your base case scenario. Any improvement in the operations and image of the company should led to an EPS and multiple improvements. By applying a 4x EV/EBITDA multiple to the E&C operation, we are looking at an upside of 37.5% or a share price of $34.58. SNC is a messy company and you can have some slippage on the original investment thesis and still generate an attractive capital return. There are many moving parts to the company. You can slide and dice it in many different way. That's why I prefer a more conservative approach.

Potential catalysts are the reduction of debt, a massive share buyback program, a legal settlement or a win in court, a take-over offer and the market recognizing the value of its assets.

Thank you for reading!

Brian Langis

