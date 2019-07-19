ADT: The Competitive Threats Are Overstated And The Debt Situation Is Improving

Thesis

ADT Inc.'s (ADT) stock price continues to trade at roughly $6 - $6.50 per share since April 2019. At this point I mostly think that the risks and downside for ADT are priced in. Major risks include the high leverage after the IPO, slow decline in residential security and monitoring customers, and competitive threats to the residential business. On the other hand, the company has improved operational performance reducing customer attrition and time for customer revenue payback. In addition, ADT has completed several M&A deals to grow in the commercial security and monitoring market. The competitive threats to ADT's residential security and monitoring business is of concern but I believe that the competitive threat has been overstated. The debt though large is being reduced and the maturity profile is improving. Furthermore, ADT should return to profitability sometime in 2019 or 2020. Hence, I am long ADT and view the stock as a buy.

ADT Continues To Improve Operational Metrics

ADT continues its efforts to reduce attrition and improve the time for customer revenue payback. Customer revenue attrition was reduced by 30 bps to 13.3% at end of Q1 2019 from 13.6% at end of Q1 2018. This was largely through better customer selection and improved customer service. The company has a target goal of 12.8% - 13.2% in 2019. An improvement in attrition should help drive net residential customer gains.

ADT's Customer Revenue Attrition

Similarly, ADT is reducing the time for customer revenue payback. This was reduced 0.1X to 2.4X at end of Q1 2019 from 2.5X at end of Q1 2018. Although this is a small number each 0.1X improvement equates to approximately $60M in annual savings. This trend is being driven by higher installation revenue and more efficient sales and installations costs. These costs savings will over time improve cash flow and the bottom line.

ADT's Customer Revenue Payback

ADT Is Rapidly Expanding In The Commercial Market

ADT is rapidly expanding in the commercial security and monitoring market. This has occurred through M&A growth and organic growth. The company has made numerous smaller acquisitions and the larger Red Hawk Fire & Security acquisition. Red Hawk provides a scalable national platform to expand. In this regard, ADT landed its first sales win with large retailer with 1,400 stores. Commercial revenue (not including small business) now accounts for about 19% of revenue. In Q1 2019 organic commercial revenue grew 8% to $142M from $132M on a year-over-year basis. In addition, the company added about $80M of commercial revenue from M&A. Commercial customers have higher installation revenue, greater monthly revenue per site, lower attrition and lower customer revenue payback time periods when compared to residential customers as see in the chart below. It is likely that ADT will continue expanding in the commercial market. This will drive further increases in revenue and cash flow.

ADT's Customer Segment Market Profile

ADT's Residential Competitive Threats

The competitive threat to ADT is often defined as the nascent Do-It-Yourself market. Major competitors that offer DIY residential security and monitoring services include Nest owned by Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Ring owned by Amazon (AMZN), and privately held Simplisafe. Other significant players include Safe Home by Frontpoint, Adobe (ADBE), Honeywell (HON) and Lookout from Wink. There are also many smaller players. ADT also faces competitive threats in the professionally installed residential security and monitoring space. Competitors include Brinks Home Security owned by MONI Smart Security, privately held Vivint and many smaller regional competitors. In addition, internet and telecom providers such as Comcast (CMCSA), Time Warner Cable, AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) also offer residential security and monitoring services.

But saying that, it is the DIY companies that are sometimes viewed as an existential threat to ADT due to the presence of several larger and well-funded tech companies. The DIY business model is very different than ADT's business model. ADT's business model is essentially one where the company designs a system, professionally installs the system and then provides professional monitoring services with a contract. In ADT's business model the company typically subsidizes the system purchase price leading to a residential customer revenue payback of ~2.6 years. In addition, the customer is under contract for monthly service fees often for a period of three years. On the other hand, the DIY business model requires (or allows) the customers to design the system, purchase the components and install the system. The DIY model does not require a monitoring contract relying on self-monitoring, but options exist for professional monitoring for a monthly fee. In this business model the various companies typically do not subsidize the purchase price of the system. The major cost difference between these two business models is that the DIY systems typically have higher upfront costs due to the lack of subsidies, but the monitoring plans often cost less than professional monitoring plans and do not have a contract.

The DIY market is growing rapidly. This market is expected to be 34% of the total market by 2020 and 62% of the total market by 2035. This is seen in current trends as the DIY systems are starting to displace professionally installed systems in sales as seen in the graph below.

This trend will likely continue into the future. But for now, the DIY market is less than 10% of total market share. Self-installed and self-monitored systems represents 2.3% of the market while self-installed and professionally monitored systems are about 4.7% of the market. Hence, for now the threat is overstated. Furthermore, ADT has several advantages and is responding to the competitive threat.

ADT Dominates The Residential Security And Monitoring Market

ADT has a proven business model and significant scale with over 6.4 million residential customers (excluding contracts monitored but not owned by ADT) as seen in the table below. These customers are mostly single-family homes. This is a much greater number than its major professional security and monitoring competitors in the residential space. Brinks Home Security has more than one million customers, Vivint has about 1.4 million customers, and Xfinity Home by Comcast has at least one million customers. Of note, Xfinity Home has grown rapidly having launched only in 2012. Thus, ADT has more residential customers than three of its largest competitors combined.

ADT's Residential and Commercial Unit Count

However, the company is still facing slightly declining residential customer numbers due to intense competition from DIY and more traditional competitors. But ADT's loss of residential customers is improving with 113 thousand lost in 2016, 76 thousand lost in 2017 and 42 thousand lost in 2018. Attrition limits growth and reducing attrition will allow ADT residential market to return to growth. Attrition for some providers is in the high teens. From this perspective, ADT is performing reasonably well and continues to improve as indicated above.

ADT Is Not Standing Still In The Residential Market

ADT is not standing still in the residential market. For instance, ADT is making moves into the DIY space with the $25M acquisition of LifeShield with 20k customers. This should help ADT compete in the DIY space providing a platform for growth. In addition, the graph above illustrates that a significant percentage of DIY systems are being professionally monitored. This suggests that even DIY customers prefer professional monitoring from companies such as ADT as opposed to self-monitoring. This is important in that ADT can still capture significant subscription revenue streams at lower cost. Subsidization of system components and thus capital costs may be reduced leading to improved customer revenue payback numbers in this market segment. Furthermore, home insurance discounts are typically greater for centrally monitored systems. This suggests that home owners may prefer professional monitoring over self-monitoring.

ADT is also moving to implement its next generation interactive residential security and monitoring system, Command & Control, in order to replace the Pulse system. Notably, ADT is partnering with Alarm.com (ALRM) in this effort. Alarm.com bought Icontrol in 2017, which powered the Pulse system. This will permit ADT to combine security and home automation in one system and one app. ADT already launched the system in early 2019. In the Q1 2019 earnings release the company indicated that the Command & Control system is leading to higher installation revenue per unit and driving overall interactive adaptation.

ADT is also partnering with a large multifamily property company, BH Management Services, LLC, to pre-install home security and monitoring systems. This deal should be accretive to both top and bottom lines over time as BH Management operates over 94 thousand units. ADT will receive monitoring revenue through the monthly rent payments. This deal is also interesting from the perspective of countering the DIY threat. Essentially apartment residents do not have to pay for a security system nor to install it. This arrangement and convenience may largely negate the DIY advantage for price sensitive customers.

ADT Continues The De-Levering Process

A discussion of ADT is not complete without addressing the high long-term debt and the de-levering process. The company's debt actually increased from $9,540M at end of Q3 2018 to $10,270M at end of 2018 likely due to the acquisition of Red Hawk Fire & Security and other commercial security and monitoring companies. However, by end of Q1 2019, debt was lowered to $10,008M as seen in the table below. The net leverage ratio is now 4.1X. This value is still too high, and the company needs to bring this down to a value closer to 3.0X.

ADT's Debt at End of Q1 2019

However, the company has made several moves to improve the debt maturity profile. This includes issuing $750M of first lien notes maturing in 2024 and $750M of first lien notes maturing in 2026. ADT used the proceeds to pay $1,000M of second line notes maturing in 2023 and $500M of first lien term notes maturing in 2022. The interest rates in the new notes were 5.35% and 5.75% respectively, whereas the interest rates of the second lien notes were 9.25% and the first line term note was LIBOR + 2.75% or about 5.6%. The net effect is to reduce the interest expense payments. In addition, the fixed rate debt should be about 98% of total debt reducing interest rate risk. This is a significant improvement from end of 2017 when variable rate notes made up 30% of the debt.

The new debt maturity profile is seen below. ADT has lowered the cash flow requirement to pay down debt in 2022 by almost $400M and in 2023 by $1,000M from end of 2018. However, the company still has work to in pushing debt maturity further out to 2025 and beyond. ADT also paid off the $40M due in 2019 and $40M of the $340M due in 2020. There is still $300M due in 2020. But ADT's current FCF should be sufficient to pay this debt. The company is forecasting $570M - $610M in FCF in 2019. Even with a dividend payment of ~$80M annually the FCF should be sufficient to pay off debt through 2021. This gives the company sufficient time to refinance the debt due in 2022 and 2023 and push the maturity profile out further.

ADT's Debt Maturity Profile as of Q1 2019

Final Thoughts

ADT remains work in progress and requires patient investors. The company is not currently profitable and is highly leveraged. In addition, there is significant competition in one of ADT's major markets of residential security and monitoring. But saying that, ADT continues to improve operational metrics by reducing attrition and customer revenue payback time. The company is expanding in the commercial security and monitoring market through M&A and organic growth. The commercial market has higher revenues per site and better operational metrics than the residential market. Furthermore, ADT continues to de-lever and improve the debt maturity profile. In addition, ADT should return to profitability in 2019 or 2020. Hence, I am a buyer of this stock.

