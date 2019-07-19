Beating The Market With Factor ETFs: A Simple Approach

A lot has been written on so-called Smart Beta ETFs that use factor-based approaches to indexing. I’m not going to rehash the background on this topic. For readers looking for a solid review of factor investing strategies, I’ll recommend a 2016 book on the topic, Your Complete Guide to Factor-Based Investing by Larry E. Swedroe & Andrew L. Berkin. What I want to do here is lay out a straightforward way to allocate resources among factor ETFs.

There are, of course, multiple factor that have been identified in the academic literature. The fundamental premise is that, over time, these factors enhance returns above the broad market by offering premiums for taking on risk. Take one such factor as an example: Size, or the long-term out-performance of smaller market-cap companies over large market-cap companies. There is clear risk in smaller-cap investing. Over time, the premiums offered to investors for taking on that risk has been shown to generate greater returns.

Along with Size, the best documented premium risk factors are Value, Momentum, Quality and Low Volatility. There can be considerable overlap among these factors and at one point I was interested in finding stocks from companies that offered exposure to multiple factors. To get there, I selected what were in my view the most appealing of the ETFs that offer factor-based investing strategies and identifies holding shared by those ETFs. I settled on Momentum, Quality and Low Volatility where I felt the approach worked best. This work was documented here in a series of articles (1, 2, 3) where I also reflect on why I chose to ignore the value and size factors. This strategy did produce market-beating results, but implementing it was trade-intensive and costly. One approach to moderating trading costs was to create one’s own fund-like investing mechanism by using Motif Investing or M1 (see discussions in reference (1), especially in the comments for details) but that was far from an ideal solution from my point of view.

Factor Investing with ETFs

It remains clear, however, that investing in combinations of factor-based ETFs is a readily investable path to market out-performance. For example, a straightforward equal-weighted portfolio of three factor ETFs—iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM), iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) and iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) rebalanced quarterly—outperformed the domestic market, represented by Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), for every metric:

(Results from Portfolio Visualizer)

And did so over every time period since the EFTs inceptions. (Results from Portfolio Visualizer)

You may ask: What about the other factors, notably size and value?There are, of course, dozens of ETFs that provide exposure to small- and mid-cap companies or value investing strategies. But, I’ve found the results from various combinations of those factors has not added anything meaningful to the performance of the three discussed above. As well, my reading of the Swedroe and Berkin book (among other sources) led me to conclude that one might have predicted that result. Value and Size clearly have academic credentials as providing risk premiums to investors, but effectively exploiting their advantages remains academic and less amenable to my approaches.

Adding the Dividend Factor

Factors that are less well established in the academic literature but quite real nevertheless are Dividend Payers and Dividend Growth. Those readers who follow the dividend EFT discussions on Seeking Alpha are well aware that various authors (and readers) have favorites in these category. Many of the disagreements are nothing more than differences in priorities, but I submit that is is an arena where confirmation bias runs especially strong.

My own favorite is iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO). DGRO is not just another dividend ETF, it’s a play on dividend growth. Some will pass on DGRO, preferring other ETFs for their higher yields or aspects of their portfolio construction. My interest in these funds is total return performance and capital growth. In this regard, DGRO from its inception has been a more consistent out-performer. To illustrate, here are stats on DGRO and a few other dividend ETFs widely discussed on this platform.

(Results based on the time of DGRO’s inception, from Portfolio Visualizer)

I'm not here to debate the merits of these ETFs but I will note that DGRO beats on my most important metrics: CAGR, Sharpe and Sortino ratios. Its worst metric is volatility, and even that is acceptable in view of its second place standing for maximum drawdowns.

So, what if we put together an equal-weighted portfolio of DGRO and the other factor ETFs? Turns out it hasn’t performed as well as the equal-weighted MTUM, QUAL and USMV. From DGRO’s inception, the four-funds portfolio returned a CAGR of 12.65% vs VTI’s 10.18%. Not bad, but without DGRO CAGR is 13.11%. However, despite this finding DGRO adds some stability to the portfolio by virtue of having much lower drawdowns than two of the other three. This suggests risk-parity based asset allocation may be a useful approach. Risk parity weights allocations on the basis of the inverses of the assets' volatilities (standard deviations).

By selecting three of the four funds for investment based on recent performance (using a momentum screen) and applying a risk-parity allocation scheme we get these results.

(Results from Portfolio Visualizer)

So, CAGR is 15.61% for a final balance from a $10K investment of $16,606. For the same period, the equal-weighted MTUM, QUAL, USMV portfolio has a CAGR of 14.37% for a final balance of $15,999. A risk-parity allocation of MTUM, QUAL and USMV generates a CAGR of 14.76% and a final balance of $16,189, better than the equal-weighted portfolio, but underperforming the model using DGRO.

The current allocation for this three-fund risk-parity model is: 40.83% USMV, 29.76% QUAL, 29.40% MTUM.

Summary

What I’ve outlined here are two approaches to a readily implemented, ETF-based approach to factor investing that has consistently beaten the market from the inception dates of the ETFs I’ve selected. The most straightforward approach is to simply equal weight MTUM, QUAL and USMV. This adds out-performance vs the broad market for every metric. Adding DGRO with to those three with a momentum model to select three funds and applying risk-parity allocations meaningfully increases returns. It does require more management attention than many readers may want to deal with, however. I’ve been invested in this second model for the past year after having held the three-fund, equal-weighted portfolio for several years previous, and am well satisfied with its performance thus far.

To come up with these models I’ve investigated many of the smart-beta factor ETFs. These models are the best performing combinations for my purposes and priorities. The robustness of the results is certainly limited by the relatively short lives of these ETFs. The models have yet to be tested in severe market downturns. But the volatility measures and drawdowns relative to the broader market for the downturns we have seen suggest that either model should continue to outperform under adverse market conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGRO, MTUM, QUAL, USMV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.