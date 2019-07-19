Capitalizing On The Ride-Share Secular Trend, Upside Of 150%

HyreCar's (HYRE) shares have declined by 55% since the spring and have not participated in the resurgence of equity prices since the FED inspired rally that stated in early June. However, we believe that the shares can rally by 150% to reach $8.40 per-share a year from now, purely based on an attractive model with strong growth fundamentals.

Attractive model addressing a much needed niche service

HyreCar allows drivers who want to drive for the ride share services but do not own a qualifying car. Uber (NYSE:UBER), for instance, once stated that upwards of 15% of driver applicants do not have a qualifying car. The ride share services impose strict requirements on the car that drivers use for the service such as the age of the car or the miles driven. The founders of HyreCar decided to fill that niche by creating a peer-to-peer service where individual owners of qualifying cars can rent out their cars to potential ride-share drivers for a fee. HyreCar has also entered into relationships with dealers to allow them to lease out their unused inventory to the ride-share drivers.

Industry leading take rates

HyreCar makes money by taking a fee from the owner, which can range from 15%-20% of the rental fee, they take an additional fee from the driver, which is 10% of the rental fee, and they charge an insurance fee to the driver, which is typically $13 per-day. HyreCar also generates revenue from late fees and referrals. However, the insurance fees represent about 50% of total revenue. In all, HyreCar nets about 45% of the gross revenue, which is the rental charge plus the driver fee plus the insurance charge, as illustrated in the following Exhibit. This take rate is higher than any Internet public Internet company, with the next highest being Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) at 27%.

Source: HyreCar

Tethered to a large addressable market

On-demand ride sharing has emerged as one of the most attractive consumer business models over the past decade. Consumers no longer need to rely on strict schedules set by traditional forms of transportation, or wait to hail cabs on street corners, often with delayed or no success. The convenience factor and the lower fees in certain geographies have attracted not only millennials, who were the first adopters, but just about every age-sex demo on the planet. Also, it places less pressure on consumers to own automobiles saving them a huge capital cost, but also license, registration, insurance, and parking fees. For these reasons, we believe the ride-share industry will continue to grow and take share from what Intel believes is a $7 trillion global transportation market. As the demand for ride-sharing grows all over the globe, so will the need for drivers. HyreCar wins, and so will shareholders, as those drivers seek qualifying cars for the ride-share services.

Multiple Growth Levers

HyreCar is also seeking to address the needs of drivers for services outside of the ride-share industry. Those include package delivery, where demand has increased due to Amazon's efforts, food delivery, leisure rentals, and home service or other tasks. Revenues from these categories are tiny today but can be sizable overtime.

Source: HyreCar

Making a margin on insurance fees

As we noted previously, HyreCar generates about 50% of its revenue from insurance fees it charges drivers. The standard fee is $13 per day for basic coverage but can increase for more sophisticated coverage levels and drive higher margins. The flip side is that HyreCar is seeing lower insurance costs. So rising insurance revenue and lower insurance costs leads to higher overall gross margins for HyreCar. In fact, gross margins were 55.6% in 1Q19, up from 24.7% in 1Q18. A key competitive advantage HyreCar enjoys is that it has several years of data, having been essentially one of the first movers, which actuaries can play with.

Revenues growing at a rapid rate

HyreCar generated $9.8 million in revenue in 2018, up 203% YoY, from $3.2 million in 2017. In 1Q19, HyreCar generated $3.5 million in revenue, up 105% YoY. The consensus of the three covering Wall Street Analysts (Northland, Maxim, Taglich) is estimating that revenues will grow 90% to reach $19 million in 2019, grow 60% to reach $30 million in 2020, and then grow 30% to reach $40 million in 2021. That's a three-year CAGR of 60%.

On a path toward Positive Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

The company reported an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $7 million in 2018. Consensus is estimating that the loss will narrow to $4 million this year, but then the business will turn slightly positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2020, and then report positive Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million in 2021. Free Cash Flow will follow a similar path with positive free cash flow in 2021, as HyreCar converts 100% of Adjusted EBITDA into free cash flow.

$8.40 1-year price Target, up 150%

The shares trade at 1.2x 2020 sales versus 4.5x for both Uber and Lyft. A conservative 2.5x sales multiple to the consensus 2021 revenue of $40 million, and adjusted for the $6.3 million in cash on the balance sheet as of 1Q19, would yield a price target of $8.40 over the next year, for upside of 150%

Catalysts

The second quarter results should be strong and come in above the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 million in revenue.

Risks

The shares are not without risks. Competition could surface from the auto rental companies who would like to enter the space. We could be wrong and the ride share industry does not grow. HyreCar could incur significant insurance losses that could pressure gross margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.