Investing In Blue Chips Is A Good Strategy, TRBCX Is Not The Ideal Choice

There is a lot to like about TRBCX but the fund does not make it to my portfolio for the moment.

By investing in carefully selected blue-chip stocks, TRBCX has been able to deliver positive returns in each of the last 10 calendar years.

(Source)

Investing in blue-chip stocks has been a strategy that has been embraced by investors for hundreds of years, if not more. Arguably, investing in blue chips has been considered one of the safest bets to make in stock markets. This is particularly because investing in blue-chip stocks represent an investment in a long-standing, highly profitable, large-cap company that has stood the test of time. As U.S. markets reach new heights, it's time for investors to evaluate and rebalance their portfolios.

I believe that every investor should allocate a portion of his portfolio to blue-chip stocks that provide protection from a possible economic downturn. Moreover, investing in companies whose earnings are predictable adds a degree of stability to the investment portfolio of any investor. Under the prevailing market conditions, I strongly believe that investing in a pool of companies that provide a hedge against an economic recession will go a long way in securing long-term returns of an investment portfolio.

With this in mind, I evaluate the prospects of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund (TRBCX) in this analysis. As much as TRBCX is attractive, the fund does not fit my definition of a fund that provides what I'm looking for from blue-chip stocks.

For whom is TRBCX suitable?

As the name of the fund suggests, the investment objective of TRBCX is capital appreciation, or capital growth to put it in another way. While the focus of the fund is to generate long-term capital growth, income is considered a secondary investment objective of the fund. The fund is suitable for investors who have an extensive investment time horizon and are comfortable with sacrificing current income to secure capital growth in the future.

Investment strategy

In line with the investment objective of the fund, which is to secure long-term capital growth, the fund invests in blue-chip stocks of various industries and sectors that are poised for growth. In selecting stocks for the fund, the portfolio manager looks for certain characteristics in blue-chip companies, as outlined in the latest fact sheet of the fund.

Leading market positions in the industry the company operates in Seasoned management teams Strong financial conditions Above-average growth and profitability

When it comes to investments in blue-chip stocks, investors often believe the growth potential is limited as many of these stocks are called blue-chip stocks for a reason; less volatility and high predictability in earnings. However, the T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund focuses on identifying stocks of companies that are growing despite the sheer size of such companies. A classic example is how TRBCX invested a significant portion of its assets (more than 10% in 2018) in Amazon, which continues to grow despite being a billion-dollar company.

TRBCX is not limited to blue-chip stocks in the U.S. and the portfolio manager can invest in foreign blue-chip companies as well. At present, foreign investments account for 6.7% of the portfolio.

The strategy has worked well for years

As investors, it's important to measure the past performance of a fund before making an investment decision. Even though past performance is not a guarantee of future performance, it provides a basis to measure the range of returns that could be expected from a fund under various market conditions.

Over the last decade that ended on June 30, 2019, TRBCX has comfortably outperformed the Lipper Large-cap Growth Fund, which is evident from the below graph. TRBCX has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 17.48%, against the compounded annual growth rate of 15.11% of the Lipper Large-cap Growth Fund.

(Source - T. Rowe Price)

Even though TRBCX should be compared with similar large-cap portfolios and investment funds, it's common practice for investors to compare the returns of any type of a fund with that of the S&P 500 Index to determine how attractive a fund is. TRBCX has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 Index, which indicates the ability of the portfolio manager to generate alpha consistently.

Since inception, TRBCX has returned 11.9% while the S&P 500 Index has returned 9.63% during the same period

(Source - T. Rowe Price)

One other performance feature that stands out is the fact that TRBCX has generated positive returns in all of the last 10 years. Even though markets have been volatile, TRBCX has never provided a negative return in any calendar year over the last 10 years. From the perspective of a long-term investor, this matters a lot as consistent positive returns would do wonders for the long-term performance of an investment portfolio due to the compounding effect.

(Source - T. Rowe Price)

Portfolio composition raises a few concerns

The portfolio is spread across various industries and business sectors, but the Information Technology sector continues to dominate the allocation of funds. The high concentration on information technology stocks is one reason why TRBCX outperformed its peers and the benchmark over the last decade. I do not believe that the fund has sufficient exposure to defensive sectors that would come in handy if a recession hits the globe within the next couple of years. In particular, the portfolio allocation to defensive sectors such as the healthcare sector (16.8%) will provide a hedge against economic downturns but the portfolio is still tilted toward cyclical stocks that tend to perform well when the economy is advancing. As long as economic growth is stellar, investors would not feel the importance of allocating funds to more defensive sectors such as the utilities sector and the consumer non-discretionary sector. Considering the maturing nature of the U.S. economy and the economic growth projections by the World Bank, it's safe to conclude that investing in TRCBX will not provide a sufficient hedge against an impending economic slowdown.

(Source - T. Rowe Price)

The top 10 holdings of the fund account for 44.5% of the total portfolio, which is on the high side. In essence, the fund is poised to overly depend on the performance of these stocks in the future. The high exposure to these stocks worked well for the fund in the recent past as many names in this list produced stellar financial performance over the last decade. However, the ability of these companies to maintain such stellar financial performance for an extended period is questionable.

(Source - T. Rowe Price)

Historically, the portfolio manager has successfully identified and invested in companies and sectors that grew exponentially. Not so long ago, the fund had invested in Apple and realized attractive returns. However, the portfolio composition at present raises a few questions regarding the ability of the fund to deliver expected returns in the future. Adding TRBCX to a portfolio that already has a growth perspective would do little to diversify the portfolio meaningfully.

Fees are reasonable

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth is a no-load fund, meaning there are no front end or back end fees involved. With a net expense ratio of 0.7%, TRBCX falls into the category of active funds that are truly attractive from a cost perspective. The expense ratio is justifiable considering the continued outperformance of the fund over the S&P 500 Index and its close peers.

Takeaway for investors

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund has many things to like. However, as a believer that best investment opportunities can be found in small-cap, under-covered stocks, I do not look at investing in blue-chip stocks as a growth strategy. Rather, investing in blue-chip stocks is something that I associate with bringing in more credibility to the investment portfolio and a strategy that would help when the underlying macro-economic condition is not supportive of economic growth. From this perspective, I do not find TRBCX as an attractive way to gain exposure to blue-chip stocks in hopes of rebalancing the portfolio to perform better during the next stage of the business cycle.

The high concentration of the fund on the information technology sector should help the fund perform well in the short-term, and the low fees provide another reason for growth investors to like TBRCX. However, I would have preferred TBRCX to have more meaningful exposure to non-cyclical, defensive sectors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.