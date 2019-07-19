Smith Micro's Stock Can Blast Higher At Any Moment

SafePath is morphing into a sophisticated IoT/Smart Home platform with a host of features, the market for this could be huge.

The sunsetting of Sprint's legacy app will come some day, but SafePath's growth is explosive even without that, and even without getting another carrier on board.

Smith Micro (SMSI) sells apps as white label solutions for mobile phone carriers, most notably Sprint (NYSE:S) (good for 77% of their revenue). This is a smart strategy as it allows carriers to outsource this specialist work and it allows Smith Micro to spend little on sales and marketing.

We bought 2000 shares in Smith Micro for the SHU portfolio at $2.43 on October 26 last year, and we continue to remain bullish on the company, which is making very good progress:

Data by YCharts

You see that after a difficult 2017, the company started to improve in 2018 and Q1 2019 showed a nice continuation, if not acceleration of this development with the company actually producing a small (non-GAAP) profit of $0.02 per share.

Revenue growth was really brisk, 54% y/y although part of this was the result of the Q1 acquisition of Smart Retail for 2.7M in shares and $4M in cash. Smart Retail is now called View Spot. But even without this acquisition, revenues grew 35%.

SafePath

The growth is all the more encouraging because most of it comes from a whopping 75% growth in SafePath from Sprint (the company sells white label apps to carriers and it's called Safe and Sound for Sprint customers).

Revenue was nearly 7x that of Q1 2018, and increased 75% over Q4. These are remarkable numbers as:

Sprint still hasn't retired its legacy app.

Smith Micro still hasn't achieved to get a new carrier as a customer.

Those were supposed to be the two big catalysts for SafePath but we guess that if it can grow this strong without those catalysts, the company should really do very well.

This isn't such a surprise as SafePath really is a capable app, or better, platform, with a host of capabilities like (Q1CC):

parental controls that enable parents to set app restrictions such as for YouTube and Facebook including age level restrictions for each device. Monitor video game usage, pause the Internet and set homework and bedtimes, apply content filtering with Safe Search. It should be noted that these parental controls remain active even when the child's device is outside of the home.

These capabilities are expanding, and with it its TAM, most notably with SafePath Home and SafePath IoT, which provide platforms for smart home devices and asset tracking (Q1CC):

Named SafePath home and branded to the mobile operator, SafePath automatically secures connected devices through a router and provides remote monitoring control with one easy-to-use app. So from smartphones to non cellular devices such as gaming systems, SafePath enables families to manage all their connected devices wherever they are and wherever their devices go... Additional features included in SafePath home are network protection that provides your Wi-Fi network with an artificial intelligence engine that is consistently adapting to new threats such as phishing attacks or computer viruses. The software not only detects the attack but enables families to quarantine the device and isolate the device from the home network, so it doesn't cause damage to additional devices. Device fingerprinting which shows all devices connected to your network and categorized by user and type. That is like laptops, phones, watches et cetera. And mesh Wi-Fi network management designed to maximize speeds throughout the home.

We quoted at some length as it is pretty impressive and one has to keep in mind that the company doesn't sell to the public, but to carriers so it is incurring minimal sales and marketing cost and it can up-sell SafePath Home to regular SafePath users.

So SafePath is growing into a sophisticated platform with a host of solutions and if it can gain additional carriers as customers' growth could be really explosive.

ViewSpot

Their new product from the recent acquisition is ViewSpot which is an in-store marketing tool with a host of functionality (for features, see here). It has two Tier-1 carriers as customer and growth prospects seem to be solid (Q1CC):

On the sales front, the ViewSpot pipeline continues to grow rapidly. We have several proof-of-concept trials underway in the field with a variety of carriers around the world. We believe that the ViewSpot sales cycle is shorter than our other wireless products.

Revenue in Q1 was $1.1M from ViewSpot and management is broadening the functionality of the platform, like dynamic digital pricing, giving customers the ability to update pricing remotely in an instant and in select regions or locations.

CommSuite

Their voice messaging platform, which is still their biggest earner enjoyed its sixth quarter of subscriber base revenue growth but advertisement revenue was down in Q1, taking revenues down a bit sequentially. But this doesn't seem beyond repair (Q1CC):

our customer Sprint also wants to see more revenue, so they will be active in trying to build the ad revenue back up. As you may recall, the fall-off is because Brent they've invested pin site media which was a part of Sprint that was responsible for booking ads. And that divestiture was impacted the ad revenue and nothing else.

Even though they guided CommSuite revenue growth flat for the year so the growth has to come from the other two platforms. Unless of course they manage to get a new carrier on board for any one of these platforms, which is what they're aiming at (Q1CC):

we've always said that our goal was to get another carrier on in this first half. And that's where we're at and that's what we're focused on. But, candidly, as we look at things now, we're looking at how we can expand all three of our business propositions and with new carriers across the board. So I think it's a much bigger effort than what you're questioning.

Any new carrier and we're off to the races, needless to say. More than one and investors can take the fizzy stuff out of the fridge because the company actually manages very solid growth and can reach profitability even without new carriers.

Q1 Results

From the 10-Q:

A disaggregated view is also useful. Most revenue still comes from CommSuite but the growth in SafePath is quite remarkable. Their legacy graphics products suffered from a bad quarter:

Margins

Data by YCharts

Gross margin is going through the roof and one of the main attractions of the company. Management argued that the $7.45M run rate of operating expenses is a little inflated as the company incurred additional expenses in Q1 related to the acquisitions, trade shows and incentive pay.

So we can expect, with further revenue growth during the year, that there will be a fair amount of operational leverage kicking in.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow is also improving rapidly and would have been positive if not for a $1.76M increase in accounts receivables. The company still has $7.4M in cash and no debt.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

With the improvement in the company's fortunes and financials, valuation has also crept up. Analyst expect an EPS of $0.07 this year, rising to $0.19 in 2020.

Risk

We are hard-pressed to see major risks with Smith Micro. It's possible that they don't get another carrier for any of their three platforms as a customer, but even in that case the company will still grow nicely as they have proven the last six quarters or so and given the size of Sprint, there is plenty of growth opportunity left with them.

Could they lose Sprint as a customer? Theoretically, yes, everything is possible. But Sprint too must see how even without sunsetting their own legacy app, SafePath is really growing gangbusters, and it also has become much more sophisticated, so this doesn't strike us as a particularly realistic scenario.

It's always possible a much better Parental Control platform will emerge, but we're hard-pressed to even imagine that, given what SafePath is capable of.

The biggest risk is that Apple (AAPL) and/or Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will build most of the functionality into their mobile operating systems, but even then Smith Micro isn't necessarily a sitting duck by making its platform that much more sophisticated.

Conclusion

Even without an expected catalyst like Sprint sunsetting its legacy app and Smith Micro acquiring a new carrier as a customer, things are going very well for the company.

The company is now on a much sounder financial footing, it's enjoying stellar gross margins, it's no longer bleeding cash and it eked out a small profit already despite Q1 operating cost being a little above trend.

The company is continuously enhancing features on its three platforms and SafePath's morphing into an IoT/Smart Home platform is really promising.

Management argues that it is looking to add multiple carriers across all three offerings. If they can only add a single carrier for one of their offerings, we think investors would already celebrate. We think there is a lot of upside left for the company and its investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.