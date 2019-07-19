Sandvik Knocked Back As Signs Of Slowdown Accumulate

Sandvik shares look undervalued on a long-term FCF growth assumption in the mid-single-digits, but there could be another shoe (or two) to drop before it's a clear-cut buy.

Sandvik posted its first overall decline in orders in three years, and hopes for a second half rally don't appear to be shared by management.

I suppose it’s still early in the second quarter reporting cycle, but I’m pretty much sold on the idea that the industrial economy is most definitely slowing, though in the interests of transparency, that’s been my expectation for a while, so there’s a risk of seeing what I want to see. Specific to Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY), shares have fallen more than 10% since my last update on the company, as those signs of slowdown continue to build and a second half rally seems less likely.

I like Sandvik as a business, but it’s tough to get excited about a company with heavy auto and general industrial exposure at this point in the cycle, particularly when past downcycles at Sandvik have lasted a little more than a year. Perhaps stimulus (the market expects the Fed to cut rates) will lead to a shallower, briefer downturn, but I think there could still be too much optimism for a second half rebound in the market. Sandvik shares are now a bit below my fair value estimate, though, so this is a name to keep a closer eye on if the pullback continues from here.

Eroding Industrial Markets Sap Sandvik

Given the reports from industrial distributors like MSC Industrial (MSM) and Kennametal (KMT), not to mention my overall bearishness on manufacturing going into this quarter, I can’t say that Sandvik’s weak second quarter results were a surprise. What I think is noteworthy is that Sandvik missed estimates that had been heading steadily lower through the quarter and into the report, including another round of revisions over the last two weeks.

Revenue was flat on an organic basis, missing expectations slightly. The Machining business was down 4% (a slight miss versus expectations), building on the 1% contraction in the first quarter. The Mining business saw 3% organic growth, but this was also slightly below expectation on weakening mining equipment demand. Materials revenue was up 3%, missing by 4%, but given management’s stated intentions to dispose of this business, I don’t think it will get much attention.

Gross margin declined by almost a full point, which I find a little surprising relative to other industrial reports. Operating income was down 2%, missing by about 4% to 5%. Machining profits dropped 10% to a two-year low, with margin shrinking 350bp and profits missing expectations by about 7%. Mining did much better, with profits up 13% and margins up 110bp, but this too was a miss (albeit just 2%). The Materials business posted 10% profit growth and a 3% beat relative to expectations.

Orders Go Negative, And Management Didn’t Sound Particularly Encouraging

Sandvik reported a 5% decline in orders on an organic basis, marking the first company-wide decline in orders since the second quarter of 2016. Although orders didn’t miss by a lot (1% to 3%, depending on the source for consensus numbers), I would again note that order expectations had been revised lower throughout the quarter.

Machining orders declined 4%, a slight miss relative to expectations, but management noted that conditions deteriorated throughout the quarter. Overall orders were down 5% in Europe, but down 12% in June, and quarterly orders fell a disturbing 13% in Germany. While North America was an area of relative strength, with 3% order growth, that was still a marked deceleration, and orders from Asia declined 9%. Sandvik management reported weaker results from auto and general industrial customers, and didn’t share SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY) management’s optimism that the Chinese auto market has stabilized.

Between Sandvik, Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), MSC, Fastenal (FAST), and so on, I don’t think there’s any real question now that many industrial sectors are weakening, and particularly those more oriented to metalworking and manufacturing. Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) likewise had a very weak quarter and noted ongoing caution on the part of industrial customers for ordering new tools and systems.

Mining orders were flat, as 5% growth in consumables offset 8% contraction in equipment and an overall year-over-year decline in underground equipment orders. That was actually an inline result, but it’s pretty clear that mining is slowing, with customers cautious about spending on growth-related investments versus efficiency-centric spending.

Materials orders were down 20%, and 15% below expectations, but again, I think many investors will largely look past the results here given the plans to dispose of the business.

And Now What?

Although there is reportedly some disagreement among Sandvik board members about spinning/selling the Materials business, I think it will happen, whether through a sale or an IPO. The business has been stabilized, but doesn’t really fit with the rest of Sandvik (which could see a separation of the mining and machining businesses down the line) and the margins and growth prospects aren’t that impressive.

As far as the near-term outlook goes, while I do expect stimulus actions from governments (including rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve), I don’t think they will be enough to avert a few more quarters of lower industrial activity. As I said, Sandvik’s past downturns have lasted around five quarters and I think a big second half recovery in 2019 is too much to expect.

Management will be launching a cost savings program designed to save about SEK 1.4B by the end of 2020 (around 1% of expected revenue and close to 6% of expected EBITDA), but I’m not all that excited about further headcount reductions.

Looking back to Sandvik’s late May Capital Markets Day, I came away with a sense that the meeting was much more of a “victory lap” for what management had accomplished over the past couple of years rather than establishing any particularly bold or exciting targets for the next few years. The target of 2.5% organic full-cycle growth seems reasonable, as does the 5% overall growth expectation. I’ll be very curious to see if management can live up to its goals of higher trough margins, with management targeting 15% trough margins in Mining (versus 18% this quarter) and 20%-plus in Machining (versus 23.3% this quarter). I’m hopeful here, but you never know until those assumptions are put to the test.

I do like management’s investment focus on additive manufacturing, digitalization, and diversification in Machining, with management looking to build on its under-exposure to round tools and continue to invest in additive manufacturing and digital initiatives. Management has expanded its value chain beyond machining to include component design, production planning/preparation, and verification, and I think there could be more room to grow on the software side in design, planning, and metrology (verification). I also like the focus on growing its aerospace and energy businesses, where the company is arguably under-exposed to these more tooling-intensive industries.

I also applaud Sandvik’s willingness to make (very) long-term plans. Sandvik has been investing in mining automation and digitalization for over 20 years, and has only recently started seeing a big uptake. Sandvik’s investments in additive and digital-assisted manufacturing could follow a similar trajectory, though I don’t think we’re looking at a 20-year adoption cycle.

The Outlook

I was already below the Street with my Sandvik numbers (again, more bearish on industrial activity), so my post-Q2 revisions aren’t so dramatic. I’ve taken about SEK 250M out of my EBITDA estimate (about 1%) and about SEK 80M out of my free cash flow estimate (less than 1%), but I’m still expecting long-term revenue growth around 4% and long-term FCF growth around 4% to 5%, with strong margins and ROIC/ROA/ROE that support a low double-digit forward EBITDA multiple.

The Bottom Line

I do believe that Sandvik is a little undervalued now on DCF (and more undervalued on the more volatile EV/EBITDA metric), but I also think there could still be too much optimism/hope in the market that the industrial sector will avert a downturn and instead rally in the second half. I could certainly be wrong, but that’s not my base case. Accordingly, while I think Sandvik is a good company to play the eventual recovery/rally cycle, I’d want a bigger margin of safety before taking the plunge at this point in the cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.