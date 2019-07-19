As I pointed out in original post, the Dropbox story got a lot more volatile with the new Dropbox launch and price hike of Plus. This now appears to be an understatement.

The PR blowback around this as far as customers go is notable. If you are a loyal, happy user and let auto renew go through you pay the hike. If you're not, you don't pay the hike.

Dropbox appears to have quietly reversed course on their Plus price hike. If you attempt to cancel, they will let you keep current pricing.

Dropbox Faces a Looming PR Nightmare

Interesting development on the Dropbox front. It was brought to my attention that Dropbox is offering to rollback their price hike for a year for those who attempt to cancel. While the recent price hike wasn’t the main focus of my Dropbox article, it was definitely a notable part.

If you go through Dropbox’s online cancellation process for annual Plus subscription you will get to this screen.

Now it’s pretty standard practice for subscription businesses to offer something to a canceling customer, but in the age of online self-serve pricing for SAAS this stands out a lot more.

Why?

Well, for those who already read my recent article, you know that Dropbox users have not been shy about sharing screen shots of their price hike on Twitter or posting blogs about their cancellation journey. Also, Dropbox Customer Support has been very busy responding to these posts with reminders on what these users are getting for the hike as well as typically saying they will pass on their complaints. What they haven’t been willing to publicly say to these users is that they can keep their current price for another year by renewing.

So……..

Either everyone who blogged about cancellation and tweeted about it, (that’s quite a lot of people at this point), missed this, or Dropbox recently (like in the last week to ten days recent) implemented this offer to retain cancelling users. The former seems virtually impossible in this day and age especially with existing users not being shy about screenshotting their hike and posting it on Twitter. This leaves the latter scenario as the more likely explanation. What would it take for Dropbox to do this? Higher than expected cancellations would seem to be the obvious answer. I mean one person shared with me that he was able to renew a subscription not facing a hike until next March.

This basically means this user is locked in at $99 till Spring of 2021. Considering the discussion about how critical pricing is in the Dropbox financial model, this is tough to ignore. And I can confirm this policy is being applied whether your renewal data is in a few weeks or nearly a year.

From a PR Standpoint this makes Dropbox look pretty bad. Basically, if you are a loyal Dropbox user who never thought of canceling, they are happy to let you auto renew with a 20% increase. If you’ve had enough and willing to jump ship, they will now give you another year regardless of your renewal data. Not exactly rewarding customer loyalty are we. I expect this to make the user base even more irate. How long before the countless tech news sites pick up on this? Or the Twitterverse? And then what is the response? I presume if I renewed at a higher price in past few weeks Dropbox will give me a refund. I would also assume at this point you’d either need to pull this offer in full or make it standard for all users. In which case you are basically rolling back the price hike till June 2020+ billing cycle renewals. How will this effect estimates? You will have churned your user base some only to have to reverse course and keep pricing. That’s not good as it confirms you have virtually no pricing power at this point. Anyway, I’ll be keeping a close eye on all of this.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.