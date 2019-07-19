Healthcare REITs: Signs Of Life

Senior housing fundamentals appear to be stabilizing after several years of weakening occupancy and rent growth. The construction pipeline is finally cooling just as demand should begin to accelerate.

REIT Rankings: Healthcare

In our REIT Rankings series, we analyze each of the commercial and residential real estate sectors. We analyze companies within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update this report every quarter with new developments.

Healthcare Real Estate Sector Overview

Healthcare REITs comprise roughly 15% of the broad-based Real Estate ETFs (VNQ and IYR). Within the Hoya Capital Healthcare REIT Index, we track 15 of the largest healthcare REITs, which account for roughly $130 billion in market value: Welltower (WELL), Ventas (VTR), Alexandria (ARE), HCP Inc. (HCP), Omega Healthcare (OHI), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Healthcare Realty (HR), Sabra (SBRA), National Health Investors (NHI), Physicians Realty (DOC), CareTrust (CTRE), LTC Properties (LTC), Universal Health Realty (UHT) and Community Healthcare (CHCT). Investors looking to invest in the sector through a pure-play ETF can do so through the Janus Henderson Long Term Care ETF (OLD).

There are five sub-sectors within the healthcare REIT category, and each of these sub-sectors has distinct risk/return characteristics: Senior Housing, Skilled Nursing, Hospital, Medical Office, and Research/Lab. Policy-risk is an important factor for the skilled nursing and hospital sub-sectors, which derive a significant portion of their revenue mix from public and private health insurance reimbursements. Below we outline the characteristics and risks of each of these five sub-sectors. Relative to the total value of US healthcare real estate assets, REITs are overweight in the senior housing and skilled nursing sub-sectors, equal-weight in the medical office and life science sub-sectors, and underweight in the hospital sub-sector.

Healthcare REITs tend to focus on a single property type, but the "Big Three" REITs (HCP, VTR, WELL) hold a fairly diversified portfolio across the healthcare spectrum. The Big Three have diversified away from the relatively troubled skilled nursing and hospital sub-sector in recent years, focusing instead on the private-pay senior housing, medical office, and research/lab sectors. Within the senior housing sector, CBRE estimates that there are roughly 3 million professionally-managed senior housing or skilled nursing units in the US, representing roughly 2% of the total US housing stock.

Still a relatively fragmented industry, Healthcare REITs own approximately one-tenth of the total $2 trillion worth of healthcare-related real estate assets in the United States. Healthcare REITs tend to lease properties to tenants under a long-term, triple-net lease structure, though these REITs have taken on increasingly more operating responsibilities over the past decade, particularly in the senior housing sector. This is largely a function of REIT regulations that limit the ability of these companies to operate healthcare facilities in-house. For that reason, a unique feature of healthcare REITs is the critical importance and reliance on third-party operators, many of which have struggled to remain profitable in recent years amid rising costs and lower reimbursement rates.

Healthcare REITs have historically been a defensively-oriented sector that generally pay a high dividend yield and are used by many investors as effective "bond proxies." As a result, healthcare REITs are among the more interest-rate-sensitive real estate sectors and tend to perform best in lower-rate economic environments. Healthcare REITs have historically used acquisitions, funded with a favorable cost of equity relative to private market companies, to fuel accretive external growth and have produced the best average annual return out of the major REIT property sectors since the mid-1990s.

The Bullish Thesis for Healthcare REITs

For healthcare REITs, the long-awaited demographic-driven demand boom from the aging Baby Boomers - a historically large generation generally defined as those born between 1945 and 1965 - is finally on the horizon. Following the relatively small "Silent Generation," Baby Boomers are a healthier and wealthier cohort, expected to live longer lives and consume healthcare at a rate that far exceeds their prior generational peers. After years of relative stagnation in the critical 80+ population cohort for healthcare real estate, the long-awaited demographic boom is finally in sight as this age segment will nearly double over the next thirty years and grow at an estimated 4% per year through 2040.

One of the few things that investors seem to agree upon is the impending explosive growth in healthcare spending, which totaled $3.5 trillion in 2018 and is expected to grow more than 5% per year in the next decade. There is a debate, however, on how aging Boomers will actually be able to pay for these health services. The financial health of the Boomer generation, we believe, is stronger than most presume, driven by the strong post-recession recovery in home values and strong outlook for future home price appreciation. Amid the broader "Renter Nation" trend of lower homeownership rates, the 65+ age cohort actually owns homes at a higher rate than in 1995 at just shy of 80%.

The lingering and widening housing shortage across major US markets continues to put upward pressure on home values and rents. While bad news for millennials looking to enter the ownership markets, rising home values are certainly good news for the nearly 80% of individuals in the 65+ cohort that owns their home, as home equity levels continue to breach record-highs at more than $15.5 at the end of 2018. We believe that this accrued savings will be a key source of future spending power for healthcare services - including potential senior housing - among the aging Boomers.

On a more near-term perspective, the REIT Rejuvenation since the middle of last year - and its positive impacts on equity valuations - should be a jolt of adrenaline for a sector that relies on a strong cost of capital to fuel external growth. These improved capital market conditions come at a time of continued dislocations in the public-pay segments, opening opportunities for continued consolidation in the space, which we think benefits these REITs with relatively ample access to capital. Below, we outline five reasons that investors are bullish on healthcare REITs.

The Bearish Thesis for Healthcare REITs

The "aging population" investment thesis has been no secret, however. The healthcare real estate industry - especially senior housing - continues to battle an "addiction" to new supply growth. After a period of relatively little supply growth in the immediate post-recession period, developers have been adding senior housing supply at a furious pace since 2014, which has weighed on fundamentals. While private-market metrics suggest that development starts have pulled back in recent quarters as rising construction costs and weaker development yields dampen builder appetite, supply pressures will continue to linger throughout 2019 and into next year with supply growth expected to average as much as 4% per year from 2015-2022.

The issues faced by the private-pay sectors, however, pale in comparison to the continued mess on the public-pay side. In an attempt to control rising healthcare costs, the Affordable Care Act effectively pushed more of the financial cost burden from payors (private insurers and government) onto healthcare providers (doctors, hospitals, healthcare facilities), which has pressured these sub-sectors at the higher-end of the cost spectrum. The result has been lower reimbursement rates and lower occupancy, coming at a time when operators deal with their own issues with rising costs of care. The Trump Administration has not been much friendlier to the SNF operators and 2018 saw some major collapse at Orianna Health, Senior Care Centers, and Skyline Healthcare while major SNF REIT tenants Signature and Genesis (GEN) are in a continued fight for survival.

Additionally, many of the key assumptions underlying the bullish thesis are certainly up for debate, specifically the willingness and age at which seniors actually move out of their own homes into purpose-built senior housing. The age at which seniors move from their own homes into purpose-built senior housing has been increasing over the last few years, driven by both affordability and improvements in medical and communications technology. In general, seniors have always tended to stay in their homes for as long as they physically and mentally are able to do so, but pushing that age back from 83 to 85 has significant effects on total senior housing and skilled nursing demand. The availability and relative affordability of in-home health care will also have significant impacts on senior housing demand. Below we outline the five reasons that investors are bearish on the healthcare REIT sector.

Recent Healthcare REIT Fundamental Performance

Fundamentals across the healthcare REIT sector appear to be stabilizing after several years of weakening occupancy and rent growth, which we believe signals a key inflection point for the long-struggling sector. In 1Q19, same-store NOI growth jumped to the strongest TTM growth rate in two years at 2.3% following years of deteriorating performance. This strong performance was led by a recovery in senior housing NOI growth following a downright dismal year of NOI metrics in 2018 due largely to a dip in occupancy, which we'll discuss in more detail below.

While demand has been predictably steady for most sub-sectors outside of skilled nursing, relentless supply growth over the past several years (almost entirely within the senior housing and MOB sectors) has weakened fundamentals. The internal development pipeline from REITs themselves illustrates the boom in construction activity that began in 2014 and is expected to continue into the next decade. As a percent of inventory, housing starts per year in the senior housing sector will likely average 3-4% per year from 2015 through 2020, significantly outpacing demand growth during this time. The pipeline reached a new record high of $3.1 billion at the end of 2018, but pulled back slightly in 1Q19 to end the quarter at $2.9B. Investors are hoping to see signs of receding supply growth in 2019.

Healthcare REITs have offset some of the underlying property-level weakness by accretive external growth, but this growth was hard to come by last year with a relatively weak cost of equity capital with entire REIT sector trading at a persistent NAV discount for most of last year. The REIT Rejuvenation - and it impacts on equity valuations - should be a jolt of adrenaline for a sector that relies on a strong cost of capital to fuel external growth. The post-recession period has seen a continuous wave of consolidation within the healthcare REIT space. Recent M&A activity has focused on the vertical integration of healthcare operators, recognizing the critical importance of having healthy tenants amid broader operator struggles. After being net sellers of nearly $4 billion in assets in 2018, healthcare REITs have shown early signs of flipping the switch back into growth-mode and we see the sector benefiting from consolidation. While still being net sellers of combined $167 million in assets in 1Q19, this was still the strongest quarter in that regard since 1Q18. We think that the renewed cost of capital advantage enjoyed by these REITs follow the REIT Resurgence sets the stage for an acquisition recovery this year, which has historically been the key driver of AFFO growth for the healthcare REIT sector.

Deeper Dive: Senior Housing

Coming off a downright dismal year in 2018, senior housing fundamentals appear to be stabilizing, and we're ready to say that last year was indeed the "bottom" of a long-term downtrend in operating performance given our outlook for demographic-driven demand growth through the 2020s. The "Big 3" reported a solid acceleration in RIDEA (operating) same-store NOI growth from -4.8% in 4Q18 to a more respectable -2.3% in 1Q19. This recovery was driven by an uptick in RevPor and a moderating in expense growth. Portfolio cash same-store NOI grew 2.4% in 1Q19, the best rate of growth in two years. While all three REITs ran well ahead of NOI guidance through the first quarter, all three REITs maintained full-year guidance, but we expect to see some bumps in 2Q19.

Just-released NIC data for the second quarter of 2019 was mixed, however, showing a mild decline in rent growth and occupancy from the first quarter. Independent living was responsible for the drag in performance with rent growth dipping from 3.4% in 1Q19 to 3.2% in 2Q19 while occupancy dropped 20 basis points. Assisted living metrics were essentially consistent with last quarter. On a positive note, NIC data does show that the construction pipeline has indeed cooled over the last several quarters with inventory growth and construction starts both declining from 1Q19. We expect these absorption figures to begin to trend sustainably higher beginning within the next two years as the long-awaited demographic boom begins to be realized.

Deeper Dive: Skilled Nursing and Hospitals

The skilled nursing and hospital sectors continue to be the targets of policy-makers seeking to reduce aggregate healthcare costs, and policy changes enacted under the Affordable Care Act have resulted in shorter lengths of stay, lower reimbursement rates, and lower occupancy rates. Omega and Sabra are still actively trying to contain the damage from struggling operators by offering concessions and rent reductions to these tenants in an effort to keep them solvent, a theme that abated a bit in 2018. Rent coverage and occupancy metrics reported by these REITs were fairly stable in 1Q19, but both Omega and Sabra reported a continued decline in the payor "quality mix."

Per NIC data, national SNF rent growth averaged 2.5% in 2Q19, a slight downtick from the 2.6% rate achieved last quarter. Occupancy was flat from last quarter while annual absorption actually turned positive for the first time in several quarters at 0.2%. Unlike the senior housing sub-sector, supply growth is largely a non-factor in the SNF space, as annual inventory growth continues to be in net-negative territory. Cap rates have continued to reset higher over the last couple quarters, to 11.5% from an average of around 10.0% in 2017. Omega and Sabra continue to sell underperforming assets and look to opportunistically buy stronger assets at attractive valuations from distressed private market sellers.

Recent Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Following three straight years of underperformance, healthcare REITs showed signs of life in 2018, returning a positive 8% total return compared to the 4% decline in the broader REIT average. Despite recent underperformance, Healthcare REITs have been one of the best-performing sectors of the Modern REIT Era (1994-Present), outperforming the broader index by roughly 1% per year during that time. Along with a strong track record of prudent capital allocation, the low capex profile inherent with the triple-net lease model has been responsible for much of the long-term outperformance.

In-line with the rest of the real estate sector - and nearly every US equity sector for that matter - Healthcare REITs have delivered strong performance in 2019, adding to a strong year in 2018. The Hoya Capital Healthcare REIT Index is higher by roughly 18% YTD, just shy of the 19% return on the broader REIT averages. Powering this outperformance has been the 63 basis point retreat in the 10-year yield. Typically, these "Goldilocks" economic conditions are ideal for the more interest-rate-sensitive real estate sectors like healthcare REITs.

2018 could largely be described as a "risk-on" year within the healthcare space, with previously beaten-down names, including Omega and Medical Properties leading the gains, while the safe-haven names in the MOB and Research/Lab sub-sectors underperformed. So far, in 2019, the small-cap names including Community Healthcare, CareTrust, and Universal Health Realty have been the strongest-performers. The senior housing-focused "Big 3" have delivered solid gains as well, led by the 21% gain in Welltower.

Healthcare REIT Valuations

Healthcare REITs trade at discounted valuations relative to other REIT sectors based on consensus Free Cash Flow (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD) metrics. The sector now trades at a 10-20% premium to Net Asset Value, a reversal from the NAV discount experienced earlier in 2018, again giving the sector the ammunition to fund accretive acquisition opportunities, which have been relatively few and far between over the past since 2016.

Healthcare REIT Dividend Yields

Healthcare REITs have historically been strong dividend payers and continue to rank towards the top of the REIT sector. Healthcare REITs pay an average yield near 5% but do so by paying out more than 90% of their available cash flow, based on our estimates.

Investors who are looking for income and are willing to take on policy and operational risk can take a look at the primarily public-pay REITs such as Omega, Medical Properties, and Sabra. Investors seeking more of a safe, predictable income stream would be better suited for the MOB or lab/research healthcare REITs such as Healthcare Trust, Healthcare Realty, Physicians Realty, or Alexandria. The senior housing-focused REITs including Welltower, Ventas, and HCP occupy a nice middle-ground, in our view, offering attractive dividend yields and an improving fundamental outlook.

Healthcare REITs & Interest Rates

Healthcare REITs are among the most "bond-like" REIT sectors, meaning that these REITs are heavily influenced by movements in interest rates. The sector's high interest rate sensitivity is a function result of longer-than-average lease terms (10-15 years for triple-net healthcare leases), high dividend yields, and lower long-term growth prospects than the REIT average.

Bottom Line: Improving Prognosis

A favorite of yield-oriented investors, Healthcare REITs have struggled over the past four years with a myriad of headwinds as the sector awaits the long-anticipated demand boom from aging Boomers. The "aging boomer" thesis is certainly no secret. The healthcare real estate industry - especially senior housing -has seen ample speculative supply growth in anticipation of this coming demand.

Senior housing fundamentals appear to be stabilizing after several years of weakening occupancy and rent growth. The construction pipeline is finally cooling just as demand should begin to accelerate. The skilled nursing and public-pay side, however, remain troubled by lower reimbursement rates, rising cost of care, and declining occupancy. There's an opportunity in this dislocation for well-capitalized REITs.

For senior housing REITs, the demand growth is coming. It's just a matter of when and whether supply growth will moderate enough to let these REITs enjoy it. Rising home values and the broader housing shortage are an often-overlooked factor that will positively affect healthcare REITs as seniors tap home equity savings to pay for health services. While bad news for millennials looking to enter the ownership markets, rising home values are certainly good news for the nearly 80% of individuals in the 65+ cohort that owns their home, as home equity levels continue to breach record-highs at more than $15.5 at the end of 2018.

The financial health of the Boomer generation, we believe, is stronger than most presume, driven by this strong post-recession recovery in home values and strong outlook for future home price appreciation. Coming off a downright dismal year in 2018, senior housing fundamentals appear to be stabilizing, and we're ready to say that last year was indeed the "bottom" of a long-term downtrend in operating performance given our outlook for demographic-driven demand growth through the 2020s.

