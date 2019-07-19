Kinnevik Investment ABB (KINNF) CEO Georgi Ganev on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kinnevik Investment ABB (OTCPK:KINNF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Kinnevik’s results for the second quarter of 2019. I’m Georgi Ganev, Kinnevik’s CEO. And with me today is our CFO, Joakim Andersson; and our Director of Corporate Communications, Torun Litzén. We will start by taking you through a presentation of the results released this morning. And after that, we’re happy to answer any questions you may have.

Now, please turn to Page 4, where we have provided you with a summary of the key highlights for the quarter. It’s been an eventful second quarter and we have focused our efforts on continuing the shift in our portfolio towards the highest share of growth companies. These efforts included supporting high-performers in our private portfolio, evaluating our Millicom stake and supporting the IPO of Global Fashion Group.

Our net asset value increased by 6% to SEK 89 billion in the quarter, primarily driven by continued strong share price development in Zalando and Tele2. The value of our unlisted assets increased SEK 16.5 billion, with uplift stemming from revaluations of Babylon and Livongo, as well from us investing additional capital in a few of our newer companies, including Kolonial, Pleo and Monese.

The decline in the value of Global Fashion Group partly offset the increase this quarter. We end the quarter with a net debt position of SEK 5.7 billion, corresponding roughly to a leverage of 6% of our portfolio value.

Please turn to Page 5 for an overview of the performance of our large listed companies. Zalando continue to capture market share in the first quarter of 2019, growing gross merchandise volume by 23% to €1.8 billion and revenues by 15% to €1.4 billion.

GMV volume growth was higher than revenue growth due to a strong development of the partner program. Millicom continue to grow both organically as well through acquisitions, while continuing the focus on its core Latin American markets. And during the quarter, Millicom completed acquisition in Nicaragua, as well as the divestment of the operation in Chad. Tele2 reported yet another solid quarter and realized another SEK 100 million of synergies, reaching the full-year synergy target already after six months.

And on Page 6, we highlight the strategic developments in the company. In addition to progressing the Com Hem integration, Tele2 has continued to streamline its market footprint during 2019, completing exits in the Netherlands and Kazakhstan, as well as signing the sale of the Croatian business, posting later this year. And as a consequence of the divestments, Tele2’s Board has proposed an extraordinary dividend to shareholders of SEK 6 per share. And assuming that AGM approves, Kinnevik will receive SEK 1.1 billion when paid out at end of August.

Now, let us turn to Page 7. Millicom has over the past few years transformed from a mobile-only customer proposition across a scattered market footprint into a customer-centric converged Latin American operator. We have actively supported the company on this journey, and we are convinced that a company is well-positioned for the future.

That being said, we’re firmly committed to continuing to strengthen our financial position and to evolve our portfolio towards a higher proportion of growth companies. And this includes maximizing returns from a successful and longstanding investments in a company such as Millicom. And we, therefore, in early June, announced our intention to divest our shareholding in a company through a public offering of shares.

However, during that process, it became clear that a two-step divestment could not be completed at a price, which we found sufficiently attractive, and as a result, we withdrew the offering. I’ll continue to evaluate potential next steps in relation to our shareholding.

Now, let us turn to Page 8 for an overview of the performance of our private companies. Momentum is strong in private companies and they continue to focus on growth, strategic partnerships and product innovation. And I will come back to Global Fashion Group on the next page. I want to first highlight two of the companies on this page, Babylon and Betterment.

Babylon has continued to grow its user base and develop its platform. Currently, the company has some 3 million direct members and tens of millions more can access to services through partnerships such as with Prudential in Asia.

To make the business more scalable, Babylon is also building an integrated medical AI platform, primarily focused on triage and selectively expanding it to that diagnosis and predictive analysis. The ultimate goal is to go beyond managing sickness and start to predict to provide preemptive healthcare solutions.

So the first investment, Betterment has grown from managing $4 billion to close to $18 billion in June 2019. And during the second quarter, the company launched new functionality for electronically transferring securities, held in a client’s account at one brokerage or bank to another firm. This is yet another example of how Betterment continues to develop and expand its product portfolio, making service better and increasingly seamless for its users.

Now, please turn to Page 9 for an update on GFG. Global Fashion Group started trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the beginning of July, presenting public market investors with a unique emerging market fashion e-commerce opportunity. And as part of the IPO, the company raised around €200 million, of which Kinnevik participated with €60 million. And we decided to support and participate in the IPO, as we believe, the company has made significant progress under its new management. And we also want to ensure that the company is well funded to execute on its strategic plan.

GFG made further progress in the quarter, showing strong growth as the company continued to build its brand platform now with over 10,000 brand partnerships. In addition, the active user base continues to grow, as structural adoption of mobile and e-commerce continues across TFTs markets.

Now, turn to Page 10 for a look at a few of our investments in the quarter. Last year, we invested in 10 new companies across our four sectors. Our ambition is to support our new companies and overtime, increase our stakes, as it grow and perform. And in line with this strategy, we have invested further capital in Pleo and Monese in the second quarter, as well as Kolonial, which I also spoke about on our Q1 call.

Pleo is growing its business across UK, Denmark, Germany and Sweden, attracting strong interest from customers as well from potential investors. The company has truly formed an attractive niche market and it has a highly appreciated customer proposition, paving the way for a strong growth.

Pleo will use the proceeds for its late – latest funding around to triple the size of its team and to accelerate its product development as it plans to add more services to its offering for SMEs in Europe. And Monese, our UK-based neobank, providing banking services to the underbanked, is continuing to grow its user base rapidly and in line with plan.

The company recently launched a collaboration with PayPal that expands customers’ access to financial tools and the modern economy.

With that said, I would like to hand over to you, Joakim, for an update on our financial position.

Joakim Andersson

Thank you, Georgi. On Slide 12, we present the key contributors to this quarter’s NAV development. In the second quarter, our NAV increased by 6% to SEK 89 billion and NAV per share increased to SEK 323 in the second quarter. The main drivers of the uplift were continued strong share price development in both Zalando and Tele2.

As per yesterday, our NAV had increased slightly to SEK 89.4 billion, or SEK 324 per share. The value of our unlisted portfolio increased to SEK 16.5 billion. This increase was driven by the investments in GFG, Kolonial, Pleo and Monese, as well as the revaluation of our healthcare companies, Livongo and Babylon, in part offset by the negative value development in GFG, as we valued our ownership stake in line with the IPO price.

This quarter, we have updated our valuation methodology to ensure compliance with both IFRS 13 and the updated [indiscernible] valuation guidelines. This means that the collective assessment is made to establish the valuation methods and point-of-reference that are most suitable to triangulate the fair value of each individual assets. While valuation in a recent transaction is not applied as valuation method as such, it typically provides an important point-of-reference and basis for the valuation of the asset in question.

As you may have noticed, we have two fairly significant valuation uplifts in our healthcare companies, Livongo and Babylon. The fair value of our shareholding in Livongo amounts to SEK 1.8 billion. The valuation is based on forward-looking multiples of a peer group of healthcare companies and corresponds to the low-end of the price range in Livongo’s pending IPO.

The fair value of Kinnevik shareholding and other interest in Babylon amounts to SEK 1.2 billion and it’s also based on forward-looking revenue multiples of the peer group of healthcare companies. Since we invested first in Babylon, the company has made significant improvements to its platform and started rolling out international partnerships, two factors that underpin the revaluation of the company.

Please turn to Page 13 for an overview of our balance sheet. As you can see on this page, net investments amounted to SEK 1.3 billion in the quarter, which meant that we ended the quarter with a net debt position of SEK 5.7 billion, corresponding to a leverage of 6% of portfolio value.

As Georgi mentioned earlier, Tele2 has proposed an extraordinary dividend drawing from the proceeds from the transactions in Kazakhstan and the Netherlands, which will bring us SEK 1.1 billion in the end of August.

With these remarks, I would now like to hand over to Georgi to sum up.

Georgi Ganev

Thank you, Joakim. During the quarter, we adopted a framework to drive diversity inclusion of Kinnevik in our portfolio companies. We have, among other things, earmarked 10% of our annual investment budget for female founded companies. With clear KPIs and a strong commitment for both a Board and my management team, I’m convinced that initiative which where we build stronger and better companies.

As I started out saying, the second quarter was eventful and activity continues to be high, we see a positive momentum across all our assets and with exciting developments in a number of our private companies. I feel that we have a very strong foundation for future value creation.

We’re now ready to answer your questions. So, operator, please open up for Q&A.

Lena Österberg

Good morning. One question here on your thoughts to strengthen your balance sheet. First of all, I’m curious on, is it new investments you’re looking to raise cash flow, or do you see continued need to invest in your current holding? And also, if I may, why is it so specifically that it’s Millicom that you want to divest and not Zalando? You have to qubit [ph] liquid company, one is providing dividends and the other is not? So why have you chosen Millicom, not Zalando?

Georgi Ganev

Thank you, Lena. I’ll answer your questions. First of all, when it comes to a new investments versus foreign [ph] investments, it will be a combination of both. We are definitely looking for new investment opportunities and is to find new companies in our growth portfolio over the coming years.

We also have done a fairly amount of new investments during last year. And as those company grow and perform according to our expectations, we will also be ready to deploy more capital in those investments. As we said before, we have an ambition to reach [ph] a ownership to become the largest minority shareholder of somewhat 20%, 25%. And that would also be our ambition in a company as we believe to stay in our portfolio for a long time.

When it comes to divesting, as we announced in June, we believe that Millicom is a stable company in many ways. And now, if we look at the company today compared to just a few years ago, it’s a focused Latin American market operations with nine countries with FMC mobile-fixed convergence capabilities. And, therefore, it’s a good way to hand over the baton for a different ownership on the next journey, that that’s our intention.

We also see that it doesn’t really fit as well as other assets in our portfolio. Since we said that, we would like to focus mainly on Europe and U.S. and a specific focus around the Nordics, and also look for growth opportunities. And since Millicom is a mature and stable asset and not really a growth asset in that aspect compared to Zalando or Global Fashion Group and it’s also sets out aside our geographic focus. We think that is – that’s the right choice to focus on right now.

Lena Österberg

Can I just maybe a follow-up given the dividend level you have and the dividends you received after Millicom has been divested, so that you can rest the whole company. That’s a relatively close much. But given that you will continue to need money for new investments and you don’t have that much large assets that you could divest to fund it. Wouldn’t it make more sense to keep something that provides with stable dividend flow?

Joakim Andersson

I think that what we announced also in our press release in June was that, we will adjust the dividends going forward and when we divest a dividend company like Millicom. So…

Lena Österberg

Okay.

Joakim Andersson

So we wouldn’t have got – losing that dividend. But you can also argue, if you say that those – that the cash could be used to fund our investments or the operations. But that has not really been the intention basically in the past either or now. So we are looking for a funding. We have a funding strategy where we are supposed to fund ourselves with continuous divestments over time and not through the dividend coming in from a company like Millicom.

Lena Österberg

Okay, thank you.

Johan Sjöberg

Thank you. I have one question. I mean, you are keeping up with quite a high investment activity, which we appreciate it. I just want to share with you how you see the investment market right now in terms of finding new objects. And also have the – have you seen any change there recently in terms of prices or new [Technical Difficulty] for your investment organization?

Georgi Ganev

Thank you for that question. I would say that, as we said before, it’s difficult to say anything about that. We can all agree that we are rather on the top of this cycle than on the bottom of the cycle. So, of course, that drives higher multiple target valuation. Therefore, we focus only on companies, where we see a long-term growth opportunities and stability, such as our healthcare sector, for example.

With that said, since we are a long-term investor, that we’ll invest also in bottom of the cycles and the top of the cycles. And continuously, we feel that we’re less exposed to these variations than perhaps other companies – other investment companies. But I mean, I can repeat what I said last quarter and the quarter before that. We’re, of course, cautious to be part of any bidding context – contest and hives at this moment, because the valuations are rather higher than lower at this time in the cycle.

Johan Sjöberg

Yes, totally understand. Just to follow-up on that one. I mean, when you’re looking at your investment phase here, I mean, it’s been quite high in the first-half and obviously also GFG – you invested in GFG and now in the listing. How do you see that? I mean, if you take the balance sheet out of not being, if you don’t focus on the balance sheet here, but would you say that the investment pays you and the second-half will be slower than in the first-half, or how do you see your investment cash flow going forward?

Georgi Ganev

As we announced in the beginning of the year, our intention was to do fewer, but larger investment throughout 2019, compared to 2018. And on that kind of guidance, we have definitely delivered on. So we did an investment in long-term of roughly SEK 900 million and we made some larger follow-on investments. And we announced earlier this week our intention then to buy condition to the IPO of Livongo, the stake from an existing shareholder for a significant amount.

So those are in line with what we have said. But, of course, also using our balance sheet and our leverage as a rubber band that Joakim used to say, we’re also cautious that we spend our money carefully and therefore, the activity needs to be planned accordingly.

Johan Sjöberg

Okay, good. Thanks a lot.

Derek Laliberte

Yes. Good morning. I have a question on one of your bigger unlisted assets quicker. I was wondering what’s driving the valuation change there on the negative side, whether it’s mainly peer multiples or something’s deteriorated more from an operational perspective? Thank you.

Joakim Andersson

Hi, it’s Joakim. I’ll pick that one. No, it’s a minor change and we see a great development in – have good momentum in their different verticals they’re operating. So it’s nothing material. It’s just a slight shift this quarter.

Derek Laliberte

Okay, thanks.

Joachim Gunell

Thank you. Good morning. So just a follow-up question perhaps to you, Joakim, on your decision to provide or update valuation methods for the majority of the holdings looking at forward looking multiples instead of trailing ones. And more specifically on holding like Betterment, where you still – the methodology is unchanged, where you just provided a discounted cash flow analysis?

Joakim Andersson

Yes. So that’s changed, as I mentioned before and as we write in the report, it’s mainly driven by the updated guidelines in the private equity guidelines for valuations of unlisted holdings. So the latest transaction value as we typically use before, it’s not a kind of real method any longer. So we are updating those methods for those companies and move over to kind of more of that dynamic approach to the valuations and using multiples of DCX.

Having said that, though, we will continue to use the transaction values as kind of strong guiding stars, where we think the fair values of the companies. So that’s kind of the drivers in the background to where we changed the methodology for quite a few of our companies.

Joachim Gunell

Understood. And one more question for me on Betterment. Could you please provide perhaps your view on the competitive landscape amongst U.S. independent global advisors, because from where – or on my calculations, it seems like Betterment is gaining quite significant market share amongst the independent ones in terms of management, that is?

Georgi Ganev

That is correct, Joachim. So we see that Betterment is by far the strongest independent global advisor in the market in the U.S. and therefore, also in the world. Having said that, the market is vast, and looking at the incumbents, like [indiscernible] and the others, of course, its size is relatively small. But it’s a pure play game for Betterment, where they start with a new modern platform. And now expanding its functionality, we believe that they have a very strong position in this space. And they are, as you say, the leading ones in terms of asset under management.

Joachim Gunell

Thank you very much. Happy summer.

Georgi Ganev

Thank you.

Joakim Andersson

Thank you. You too.

Georgi Ganev

Okay.

Georgi Ganev

So thank you, everyone, for listening in today. I look forward to meeting many of you here in Stockholm on 19th of September at a Capital Markets Day to elaborate further on our strategy. And there, you will also meet several of the founders and leaders of our companies that form part of our future growth story. And until then, I hope you’ll enjoy hopefully very nice and warm summer. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.

