Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds & ETPs Q2 2019 Snapshot

Summary

TNA in the conventional funds business (not including ETPs and variable insurance products) rose 1.93%, increasing $372.6 billion from Q1 2019 to $19.689 trillion for Q2 2019.

TNA in U.S. ETPs rose 4.76% from $3.804 trillion for Q1 2019 to slightly more than $3.985 trillion for Q2 2019.

For Q2, actively managed funds—excluding money market funds—handed back some $33.2 billion net, while their passively managed counterparts attracted some $142.2 billion.

The money market funds (+$113.5 billion) and short-/intermediate-term bond funds (+$40.4 billion) macro-groups had the largest draws of net new money for Q2.

The long-term taxable bond ETPs (+$27.3 billion) and multi-cap ETPs (+$15.4 billion) macro-groups had the largest draws of net new money for Q2 of all the ETP macro-groups.