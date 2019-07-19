ETF Analysis

Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds & ETPs Q2 2019 Snapshot

|
Includes: BBAX, BBCA, FCFMX, FIFZX, FIWGX, FSMTX, JHEM, USSG
by: Tom Roseen
Summary

TNA in the conventional funds business (not including ETPs and variable insurance products) rose 1.93%, increasing $372.6 billion from Q1 2019 to $19.689 trillion for Q2 2019.

TNA in U.S. ETPs rose 4.76% from $3.804 trillion for Q1 2019 to slightly more than $3.985 trillion for Q2 2019.

For Q2, actively managed funds—excluding money market funds—handed back some $33.2 billion net, while their passively managed counterparts attracted some $142.2 billion.

The money market funds (+$113.5 billion) and short-/intermediate-term bond funds (+$40.4 billion) macro-groups had the largest draws of net new money for Q2.

The long-term taxable bond ETPs (+$27.3 billion) and multi-cap ETPs (+$15.4 billion) macro-groups had the largest draws of net new money for Q2 of all the ETP macro-groups.

Photo Source: REUTERS/Bobby Yip. A photographer takes a picture of an intraday chart of the benchmark Hang Seng Index at a brokerage in Hong Kong.

In this issue of Lipper’s U.S. Mutual Funds & Exchange-Traded Products Snapshot, we feature a summary of total net assets (NYSEARCA:TNA), estimated net flows, new fund creations, and fund liquidations for conventional funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs) for Q2 2019, comparing the changes to those of prior quarters and highlighting the largest individual gainers and losers of both groups. The Snapshot provides readers a powerful, easy-to-use guide and quick-reference tool to help them discern fund trends during the quarter.

Download PDF

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.