Swedbank: Situation Clearer As Of Q2 2019; Remains A 'Buy'

After everything said and done, I believe the stock is still a "BUY" now that earnings and the forward situation is becoming clearer.

Earnings came in somewhat below last year, but significantly above expectations (almost 400M SEK higher), killing a few of the worries shareholders have been having.

We have the latest Swedbank quarterly report, which updated the bank's earnings and came with the news of a dividend policy adjustment.

Today, Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) reported its second-quarter results. As we speak, the stock is down roughly ~7% as a result of this report and the associated news. In this article, I will go through various pieces of news and the indications this brings.

I believe that following this news, we're looking at a more solid Swedbank after 2020. I believe the measures taken were necessary and prudent, and I believe the bank, following these measures and the positive portions of this news, remains investable at an appealing dividend yield.

Let me show you why that is.

Swedbank - Once more, a look back and forward

I last wrote about Swedbank in the article "Swedbank - New Chairman And Projections Of 10%+ Dividend Yield". Today, the new chairman and the new board reported the bank's 2Q19 report, and it came with a number of relevant pieces of news for current and potential investors.

(Source: 2Q19 Report)

Let's quickly tick them off one by one:

The bank announced a dividend policy adjustment, going from "50-75% of annual result" to "50% of annual result".

Significantly higher loan volumes and lower resolution fees positively impacted the bank's net interest income, outperforming analyst expectations for quarterly earnings by almost 400M SEK (or ~8%).

Increased commission income due to increased card usage and higher asset management valuations.

0.05 SEK increase in EPS on a quarterly comparison.

0.2% increase in CET1 capital ratio (credit quality improvement).

Swedbank - Things improving following the 1Q19 horror story

One of the largest fears following Swedbank's fall from grace had been a change in fundamental, consumer-side perception for Swedbank and its position. I believe this would not be the case due to the bank's role in Swedish society both in terms of consumers as well as institutions.

Quarterly results confirm this analysis and my expectations.

Despite increased global volatility, consumers in Sweden and the Baltics flock to Swedbank with regards to their banking needs as opposed to seeking other new banks for their loans, mortgages and other products. Customer activity is up significantly, and Swedbank's insurance/credit card activity is up as well.

The bank faced increased offsetting costs from consulting activities due to money-laundering concerns, which were expected given the scope of the investigations. These costs will, in the expectation of this contributor, continue to mount and offset positive results for several years to come.

Swedbank is investing in increased customer relations not only in Sweden but also in other of the bank's areas, including the much-spoken-about Baltic region, where the bank is launching a virtual assistant. Swedbank is also introducing Google Pay as well as collaborating with Kaching Retail to develop mobile payment solutions for retail shopping customers (Source: 2Q19 Report, Page 2).

(Source: Energipress)

The bank is also developing some "green" PR projects, such as a solar cell plant/field, which in 2020 will be the largest in Sweden, and will be delivering 10,000 Mwh/year, representing 30% of the bank's power consumption.

In addition to this, the bank is also launching a new CET1 policy, where its goal will be to always exceed the Swedish FSA requirement by 1-3%. The current CET1 ratio exceeds FSA's requirement by 1.5% as of this quarter.

An update regarding money laundering

The bank is currently being rather close-mouthed regarding concrete developments and continues to investigate transactions including its global network of offices as well as wholly-owned subsidiaries. These include clients, transactions, and activities for the past 14 years, and shortcomings have been identified (which we knew from the first initial investigations).

No new bombshells have been delivered, however, and the government side of things has been quiet for the time being.

Swedbank is collaborating with other Nordic banks to launch a new platform/way of handling diligence processes, and these platforms will be launched in 2020.

S&P Global confirmed that Swedbank's negative credit outlook will be maintained due to continued investigations from government institutions. The Swedish FSA investigation is slated to close/finish in October 2019. The results here will likely be very significant for the thesis going forward. We may see a complete resurgence of the stock price of 10-30% in a short time, or we may see further drops, depending on the outcome.

The bank has also hired an outside counsel in the form of lawyer Biörn Riese as an unbiased advisor for the board to act upon the questions of money laundering as well as external communication.

In short, regarding these concerns, there's really nothing new under the sun at this time. The aforementioned risks to the bank remain at this time, though given that nothing new has been released, we will simply have to wait and see.

The big piece of news - Dividend policy cut

The new chairman and board certainly started out quick, with what most Swedish media is calling a "dividend cut".

I wouldn't exactly call it a "dividend cut", as this year's dividend has already been paid out. It's a policy adjustment - the bank's policy has always been an interval of 50-75%, and Swedbank is - due to concerns, investigations and potential provisions - removing the interval portion here and aiming for a 50% dividend payout in relation to annual results.

What does this mean? A few things:

The 2019/2020 dividend will be likely far above what doomsayers predicted, some going so far as predicting a zero dividend for the year as the bank will be required to conserve money at all costs.

above what doomsayers predicted, some going so far as predicting a zero dividend for the year as the bank will be required to conserve money at all costs. The bank is likely expecting some sort of financial consequence as to its wrongdoings, and freeing up capital from dividend is one way of preparing provisions to this cost.

The bank will be more conservative going forward, with a much larger safety margin if things should turn sour/worse.

Of course, the previous dividend yield of 9-11% is no longer relevant as of the time of this article.

This quarter's result is an EPS of 4.75 SEK. If we annualize this result (which is between both the highs and lows, looking back at the bank's quarterly results), the bank will come in at an annual EPS of ~19 SEK, which would make the proposed dividend around ~9.5 SEK/share.

At today's share price of ~135 SEK, this would mean a dividend yield of just north of 7%, which would make it one of the highest-yielding banks in the Nordics (still, just as it was prior to the crash). The bank will likely also, once things calm down and its capital position returns to more normal levels and things calm down, return to somewhat a more generous dividend policy.

Thesis update & wrap-up

(Source: Swedbank.se)

I expected and believed that Swedbank would eventually be forced either to cut the dividend significantly to deal with investigative fallout or change its policy either short or long term. The latter result has materialized, and overall I applaud it very strongly. A more conservative dividend policy from this bank as it realigns its goals is a strong signal to investors and to the market. It also means that potential fines are less likely to require further dividend realignments (though it may be too early to speak about this).

The combination of this dividend policy change and the continued fundamental growth in the bank's key numbers, customer activity and profit, confirms two things to me:

The people who predicted Swedbank's reign as Sweden's most significant bank as a result of this to end were wrong. People show continued trust (or at the very least, needing Swedbank regardless), not just in Sweden, but in areas like the Baltics as well.

Swedbank continues to be a highly investable banking stock. While recovery will be year/s off at this time, these issues being put to bed will enable the bank to continue moving forward in a coordinated manner. Nothing fundamental in the thesis has been broken, and things seem less likely to break to me.

My recommendation as of my last article was a "BUY" at 130-135 SEK/share. This recommendation remains to this date. Today we saw a drop of 7%, which I consider to be an overreaction that's bound to receive some correction in the coming days/weeks.

Swedbank's yield at this share price and using the new proposed dividend policy is still at an appealing ~7% - and that's 7% yield from exposure to Sweden's singularly largest and most important (society-wise) bank. When considering:

What you get for the share price both historically and in terms of P/E (8 times earnings) for a ~200-year old bank.

That this bank has weathered crisis much worse than the one it's currently facing and thrived (The 1990s banking/financial crisis for one).

worse than the one it's currently facing and thrived (The 1990s banking/financial crisis for one). That despite months of investigation, no new significant facts have come to light.

I believe the risk/reward ratio for the conservative investor to be favorable at this time.

I remain a Swedbank bull, and while my position is almost at full exposure, I may add more if we see prices below 130/share - and I certainly believe you should consider investing as well.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

As of this article, I'm reiterating my "BUY" at Swedbank at these levels of ~130-135 SEK/share. I do recommend caution, as macro factors may result in a short-term loss if we experience a downturn in the near future. I believe you should still be a long-term believer in the bank to invest at this juncture.

I will update this article or publish an updated thesis should things change and/or in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWDBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.