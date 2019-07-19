Why Wall Street Is Dead Wrong On Fiat Chrysler

Purchasing an at the money put option limits the investor to a value at risk of 5.2% for the next 184 days.

Every morning I start off my day reading the overnight market headlines and reports that could impact my clients holdings. After waking up yesterday to a news alert that sank shares of Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), I had to investigate why? A report was written by a respected institution on Wall Street, on why shares of FCAU were overvalued. I would like the reader of this article to take away is the fundamental reasons of why shares of FCAU are deeply undervalued, and the event driven catalysts that make this an opportunistic purchase.

The Recent Sell Rating

Goldman Sachs initiated the company's stock at a sell rating yesterday, citing growth concerns in North America and challenges in Europe. The investment bank set a price target price of $12.90, giving the company a 7% decrease in valuation from its current price. Analysts said the company would make for an attractive acquisition, but Galliers added that the major brands like Jeep and Ram Trucks were "too integral" to sell off. However, two years ago to the day, analyst Adam Jonas shared a much different opinion of FCAU.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a research report on July 17th of 2017 that walks through a sum-of-the-parts analysis that suggests Jeep is worth more than Fiat Chrysler. For instance, Jeep sold 973,227 vehicles in the United States in 2018, up from 828,522 in 2017. The analysis puts Jeep's value at 120 percent of Fiat Chrysler's market capitalization. He went on stating that even without Jeep, Fiat Chrysler would still have auto brands Ram, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Maserati, along with a components business. That components business was of course spun off and sold last year leading the way for special dividend checks which shareholders have already cashed.

FCAU sells at a major discount compared to industry rivals

With shares of FCAU slumping as much as -30% this year, value investors should starting noticing. Value investors look for ratios such as the Price to Sales ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. Fiat Chrysler has a P/S ratio of 0.21, which is compared favorably to its industry's average P/S of 1.33. Finally, we should also note that FCAU has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 2.22. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks very attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.22. You can also see other ratios and value grades in the table below:

Ratio Grade FCAU Sector

EV/Sales (TTM) A+ 0.21 1.33 EV/Sales (FWD) A+ 0.20 1.26 EV/EBITDA (TTM) A+ 2.64 10.51 EV/EBITDA (FWD) A+ 1.79 9.47 EV/EBIT (TTM) A+ 4.81 15.13 EV/EBIT (FWD) A+ 3.41 13.93 P/E(FWD) A+ 4.53 7.97

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

When looking at the ratios above, you can see FCAU trades at a discount across the board. Seeking Alpha ranks FCAU as an A+ rating when it comes to its current value to market price.

Forward Price To Earnings of Just 4.55

Automakers as a whole tend to trade much lower than The Standard & Poor's 500 price to earnings ratios, so we have to compare them to each other. The Forward P/E is a version of the ratio of price-to-earnings that uses forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation. It is a great way to analyze what the future value could be, but also relies heavily on future analyst estimates. As you can see from the chart below, FCAU is trading even cheaper then Ford Motor (F), and General Motors (GM).

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

Of the three stocks, Fiat has performed the worst over the past year. Shares are down about -30% over the past 12 months compared to an -8.5% drop for GM and -14.5% decline for Ford. However, it's worth noting that FCAU stock has been a better performer over the past two-, three- and five-year periods.

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

When keeping things relative, FCAU over the past few years is the clear outperformer of the big three autos, and now offers investors an even better chance of making a position in the name. For full disclosure, certain clients at Ortner Capital have owned shares of FCAU since it became public back in 2016.

Risk Management

I am a big believer of looking at the risks to any investment as well. With any purchase of an individual common stock, I believe investors need a sound risk management plan. As of this year, Fiat Chrysler's board has approved for the first time since it was a public an annual dividend. Investors could use this cash dividend as a way to purchase insurance. Let's take a look below at the strategy:

Current Market Price of FCAU is $13.72

The $13.54 Jan 2020 put option costs $1.05

+ Cash Dividend of 184 days (.70cents annual dividend / 184 days) = 35 cents

= 70 cents/share at risk

When doing this simple at the money put option purchase, the investor makes sure his or her loss potential is limited, and not unlimited. In this case, the total value at risk for this investment would be 5.2% (70 cents/$13.72). Not too bad considering all the potential upside risks we have mentioned above.

Conclusion

Analysts downgrades happen all the time on Wall Street. These reports provide opportunity and insights to long-term shareholders of FCAU. When a report like this one comes out highlighting the potential risks of owning the shares, it gives us an opportunity to analyze the other side and refute it. With FCAU trading at a forward price to earnings ratio of 4.55, its hard to sell shares here, and even harder not to purchase them. Shares of FCAU have come along way in the past three years, and we equity owners need to reflect back on this.

With FCAU looking for synergies with other automobile manufacturers, this gives us shareholders more optimism for long-term shareholder value. Just in case we are wrong, however, we have a way to hedge ourselves with a six-month put option that would only cost roughly 5%. Take a test drive in a Jeep Wrangler with the top down, and you will see why I think Wall Street is dead wrong on shares of FCAU.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Ortner Capital consults clients who own shares of FCAU. Please consult a financial professional before making any transactions based on this article. These opinions are that of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA.