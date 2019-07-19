Synchrony Financial: Q2 2019 Earnings Expected To Be Ahead Consensus - Maintain Buy

We believe that Synchrony Financial will deliver 2Q19 earnings of $1.04 per share versus consensus estimates of $0.95 per share.

Simply put, we believe that Synchrony Financial (SYF) will announce 2Q19 earnings results that will be ahead of consensus expectations. Our estimates are based on our understanding of the key drivers of SYF's earnings and a detailed financial model. As seen in the table below, we expect SYF to deliver 2Q19 diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 versus Bloomberg consensus of $0.95.

USD millions Author Consensus % variance Revenues 3,885 3,396 14% Net Income 714 748 -5% Diluted EPS 1.04 0.95 10%

(Source: Author; Bloomberg. Diluted EPS used is GAAP diluted EPS which is comparable to consensus estimates displayed by Bloomberg.)

Consequently, we expect the market to react positively to the earnings surprise and drive the stock price higher. We believe that long-term investors looking to build a position in the name should buy now rather than wait for a drop in the stock price (which we think is unlikely given our proprietary view on earnings).

Recall that in our prior article on SYF, we asserted that SYF's loan portfolio is superior when considered on a risk-adjusted basis and that asset quality concerns are unfounded. We also commended management for the PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) transaction and the capital return program (arising from the Walmart Inc. (WMT) portfolio transition).

We believe that the 2Q19 earnings will be aligned with our investment thesis and affirm our long recommendation for SYF. In this article we will discuss the key factors that set us apart from consensus expectations.

Higher net revenues

First, we are forecasting much higher net revenues for SYF compared to consensus estimates on Bloomberg. While we can't speak for the sell-side analysts covering the stock, we can speculate on the sources of the difference.

We believe that the largest difference is from expectations on the net interest margins. We note that the dovish stance of the Federal Reserve (which we discussed in this article) will have a meaningful impact on SYF's earnings by driving loan yields and funding costs down (and likely compressing net interest margins). However, the pass-through effect of those policy decisions will only make a meaningful impact in the third quarter of 2019 and beyond. Note that the Federal Reserve has not even changed the policy rate and that changes in the financial markets (i.e., bond yields) don't instantly translate into the re-pricing contracts of consumer loans. We believe that consensus may be overly aggressive in estimating declines in 2Q19 net interest margins.

We estimated a decline in the yield on average loans and receivables of 10 bps and an increase in the cost of deposits by 10 bps for 2Q19. These estimates are primarily driven by seasonality in the consumer lending space rather than reflective of any Fed policy actions. As mentioned above, we believe that policy decisions get priced in only for the floating segment of the balance sheet - and even then - will take some time. The combined impact of those estimates result in a reducing net revenues by $148 million in 2Q19. We also want to highlight that the revenue expectations of consensus are quite low - the last time revenues hit those levels were in 2Q16.

We also priced in strong core growth (measured year on year): +12% purchase volume; a decline in loan portfolio run-off to 44% (from 49% in the prior quarter); and deposit growth of 10%.

Another source of difference could be the estimated retailer share agreement as a percentage of interest and fees on loans as seen in the chart below.

Retailer Share Agreement as a percentage of interest and fees on loans

(Source: SYF disclosures; Author)

This is a contra-revenue item (e.g., amounts are deducted from gross revenues) driven by several factors related to the profitability of lending operations among SYF's retail partners. It accounts for program revenues (e.g., interest income, fee income, interchange fees) and program expenses (e.g., interest expense, provisions for loan losses, loyalty expense, and operating expense).

(Source: SYF investor supplement presentation)

A source of difference could be the program expenses, particularly in provision for loan losses, which leads us to believe that RSA will be lower in 2Q19. Recall that in the 1Q19 earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Brian D. Doubles mentioned:

RSAs as a percentage of average receivables was 4.3% for the quarter, in line with our expectations. Lower core reserve build growth as well as improved program performance were drivers in the quarter. As we expect the reserve builds to align more with growth in future quarters, this will have a moderating impact on the RSA percentage. We continue to expect the RSA percentage to be in the 4% to 4.2% range for 2019.

Our forecast for RSA as a percentage of average loans receivable is 4.03% for 2Q19 and averages 4.07% for the full year 2019. This is in line with management guidance for RSA. Our 2Q19 RSA estimate is sequentially higher than the 1Q19 actual RSA by $51 million.

Lower provisions

Second, we believe that we are forecasting a much lower provision build compared to consensus. Recall that provisions will be a function of the underlying asset quality of SYF's portfolio and management expectations of net charge-offs. We are forecasting a 6.25% net charge-off rate in 2Q19 as seen in the chart below.

Net charge-offs as percentage of average loan receivables

(Source: SYF disclosures; Author)

Recall Chief Financial Officer Brian D. Doubles on asset quality and provisions for 2Q19 and the rest of the year (during the 1Q19 earnings call):

We also expect net charge-offs to be 20 to 30 basis points higher in the second quarter compared to the first quarter due to the timing of recoveries and as we began to see the full impact from the addition of the PayPal Credit program. This is in line with our expectations and included in our 2019 net charge-off outlook

Despite the increase in net charge-off rates in the second quarter, we think that the core portfolio (ex-PYPL) is already recovering and is going to drag charge-off rates lower. As we discussed in greater detail in a separate article:

First, we would highlight that the deterioration in the asset quality has already reversed: 30+ days past due peaked at 4.80% in 3Q17, 90+ days past due peaked at 4Q18 at 2.29%, and net charge-offs peaked at 6.14% in 1Q18. Since charge-offs generally form from 30+ day delinquencies (which builds into 90+ day delinquencies), we believe that the worst in terms of asset quality is already behind SYF (barring a material downturn in the US economy which will affect all credit card receivables). Our own regression analysis of the Federal Reserve Data indicates that 30+ day delinquencies can predict 60% of the net charge-offs six months later. Regression of quarterly net charge-off rates and 30+ day delinquencies. (Source: Federal Reserve data; Author calculations. The 30+ day delinquency data was lagged for two quarters. We also tested various lagging scenarios but results from those scenarios showed lower R Square values (thereby having lower explanatory power.))

The combination of declining net charge-off rates for 3Q19 onwards and a stable level of provisioning (e.g., we model the allowance as a percentage of the next twelve months of net charge-offs to be above 115% for all quarters; this practice is in line with SYF's historical provisioning experience as per our review) suggests loan loss provisions will come in at only $1.2 billion for 2Q19.

We also accounted for the additional comments made by Chief Financial Officer Brian D. Doubles during the 1Q19 earnings call:

Regarding credit. We expect the core reserve build for the second quarter will be largely driven by growth and will be in the $100 million to $150 million range. We still expect the additional reductions in reserves related to the Walmart portfolio will average in the $200 million to $250 million range in the second and third quarters. We still anticipate the sale to occur in the late third quarter or early fourth quarter this year.

Note that our net income forecast is close to consensus forecast (despite a significant difference in revenues projected). We believe that this is due to a difference in loan loss provisions estimates. Given the relative stability of operating expenses (both on an absolute basis and as a trend) - the most subjective and primary source of difference is likely to be these provisions.

Our independent view of net charge-offs are aligned with management expectations. On the other hand, we have seen that consensus is more pessimistic with respect to net charge-offs and therefore provisions.

For example Jefferies (JEF) noted in their June 2019 report on SYF:

When "quarterizing" the SYF data, [net charge-offs] NCOs are modestly lower relative to our model while [deqlinquencies] DQs are trending better than our 2Q19 forecast. We consider COF/SYF's credit trends as trending well against our forecasts.

Another example would be Barclays (BCS) in their June 2019 report on SYF:

May 30+ day DQs w ere 2.24%, dow n 38bps m/m and below our 2.51% forecast. On a NCO per cycle basis, SYF came in better than our forecast and last year’s rate (17.5bps vs. our 17.7bps estimate and last year’s 18.8bps)

This may be a function of their expectations of where the economy is in terms of the credit cycle, but as mentioned above (in our regression analysis) we think that the charge-offs should trend lower from here at least over the next six months.

Capital return program

Third, we believe that we are forecasting a higher degree of capital return in the second quarter compared to consensus. Recall that on 9 May 2019, SYF announced a share repurchase program of up to $4 billion (which commences from the second quarter of 2019 until 30 June 2020). We think that SYF spent at least $500 million on share buybacks during the second quarter, reducing shares outstanding by 14 million shares.

Recall that in 1Q19 SYF repurchased $966 million of SYF common stock as part of a separate share buyback program (as the board has not yet approved the $4 billion plan then). Also note that SYF has spent more than $400 million per quarter in share buybacks since 2Q17 (excluding 4Q18 in which it did not engage in buybacks).

SYF share buybacks (USD million)

(Source: SYF disclosures; Author)

The shift in sentiment in financial markets towards a lower interest rate environment also provides additional encouragement for management to buy back shares. This is due to a lower incentive to deploy capital in the balance sheet where expectations of higher returns have just been dampened and to a lower expected cost of equity (given lower expected risk free rates).

Considering the rate of capital return in prior quarters, significant authorization made for share buybacks, and the macroeconomic backdrop; we deem an estimate of $500 million in share buybacks for the second quarter to be conservative. Consequently we expect weighted average diluted shares outstanding to fall and give a strong boost to diluted earnings per share.

Recall that our net income forecast is in line with (or just a touch below) consensus expectations but our diluted EPS expectations are much higher than consensus expectations. This means that the difference in our diluted EPS estimates could only arise from the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding. Unfortunately we could not track down the specific buyback estimates that consensus is using. None of the sell-side reports we have access to discuss the buybacks consistent with the consensus numbers.

If we are forced to speculate as to the reason for the difference then we can theorize that the sell-side may be expecting the buybacks to commence in the third quarter rather than in the second quarter (which is our expectation). This may be due to the delayed announcement of the buybacks (which was made in May rather than earlier in the year). Alternatively SYF may be significantly less actively covered than we imagine and consensus expectations are slow to update even with publicly-disseminated information.

Valuation

Considering what we know about SYF's historical return on equity, return on assets, and asset growth. We can now proceed towards developing a valuation method that relies on a justified price to book valuation. We used a similar valuation method in this article pertaining to Raymond James Financial (RJF) and in this article pertaining to E-Trade Financial Corporation (ETFC).

For the readers who are more curious about the justified price to book valuation, it is well covered in the equity readings of the Chartered Financial Analyst (NASDAQ:CFA) Level II program. Here is the quick notes version (below).

Happy to talk through in more detail in the comments section for those interested in asking more about the approach. I used a similar approach for three years as an investment analyst covering the financials sector for a $10 billion fund in the Philippines. It is also the approach taken by my favorite sell-side and buy-side analysts who specialize in the sector.

We prefer to use it for financial services companies like SYF. Said companies primarily generate earnings from its capital base and therefore, its earning power is primarily limited by its capital. As such, price to book is a better gauge of value than earnings itself (e.g., because more earnings can almost always be achieved by more capital).

(Source: CFA Glossary Blogspot)

First we estimate a conservative cost of equity. We assumed a 2% risk-free rate based on the ten-year US treasury rate; a 6% implied equity risk premium based on the research of Professor Aswath Damodaran ; and a market beta of 1.25 which we feel is appropriate for a financial services company concentrated in consumer lending. Cost of equity is the sum of the risk-free rate and the product of the implied equity risk premium and market beta.

Risk-free rate 2% Equity risk premium 6% Beta 1.25 Cost of equity 10%

(Source: FRED database; Aswath Damodaran; Author)

Next we estimate the target price using the justified price to book value approach. We take the mid-cycle return on equity less sustainable growth rate and divide that by the cost of equity less sustainable growth rate. The sustainable growth rate is based on a the Federal Reserve's long-term symmetrical inflation target of 2%. The mid-cycle return on equity accounts for the shifting interest rate environment since 2013.

Return on equity '13-'18 average 22% SYF disclosures; Author calculation Cost of equity 10% Author assumption Sustainable growth rate 2% Author assumption Justified Price to Book 2.67 1Q19 book value per share 21.35 SYF 1Q19 10-Q Target Price 56.95 Current Price 36.03 Upside 58%

We recognize that the mid-cycle return on equity fails to take into account a period of recession. Unfortunately SYF was not yet a separate publicly-traded company during the last recession (as it was part of General Electric Company (GE) Capital). However, we believe that the upside of 58% offers sufficient margin of safety (which accounts for the downside risk to cost of equity from charge-offs).

We also note that this analysis only works if the financial services company being valued is expected to survive an economic downturn (otherwise the mid-cycle return is not representative of shareholder returns over the investment period). In this regard, we believe that SYF has the quality underwriting and the capital reserves to survive the next downturn - which will be the subject of our next article for SYF.

Finally, we ran a sensitivity analysis to show the impact of different cost of equity and return on equity assumptions for SYF's valuation:

Justified price to book Return on equity estimate Cost of Equity 15.0% 18.5% 22.0% 24.5% 27.0% 8% 2.17 2.75 3.33 3.75 4.17 9% 1.86 2.36 2.86 3.21 3.57 10% 1.73 2.20 2.67 3.00 3.33 11% 1.44 1.83 2.22 2.50 2.78 12% 1.30 1.65 2.00 2.25 2.50 Target price Return on equity estimate Cost of Equity 15.0% 18.5% 22.0% 24.5% 27.0% 8% 46.27 58.72 71.18 80.08 88.98 9% 39.66 50.34 61.01 68.64 76.27 10% 37.01 46.98 56.95 64.06 71.18 11% 30.85 39.15 47.45 53.39 59.32 12% 27.76 35.23 42.71 48.05 53.39 Upside Return on equity estimate Cost of Equity 15.0% 18.5% 22.0% 24.5% 27.0% 8% 28% 63% 98% 122% 147% 9% 10% 40% 69% 91% 112% 10% 3% 30% 58% 78% 98% 11% -14% 9% 32% 48% 65% 12% -23% -2% 19% 33% 48%

(Source: Author calculations)

As seen in the table above - even a downturn that wipes out a third of SYF's sustainable return on equity (down to 15%) will still generate an upside of 3% assuming cost of equity remains stable. Said assumption is unlikely given the Federal Reserve's high likelihood of cutting interest rates (and therefore cost of equity) during a downturn that hits consumer lenders like SYF.

Ultimately we remain convinced that SYF offers exceptional risk-reward characteristics and we recommend it as a long-term investment for value-oriented investors.

The table below summarizes a comparison for the other companies in our coverage in which we applied a similar valuation methodology.

Company SYF ETFC RJF Return on equity 22% 14% 20% Cost of equity 10% 8% 8% Sustainable growth rate 2% 2% 2% Justified price to book 2.67 1.96 3.08

(Source: Author. E-Trade Financial Corporation (ETFC); Raymond James Financial (RJF). Percentages have been rounded off and direct calculation may result in a slightly different justified price to book estimate for SYF and RJF).

Note that since SYF is concentrated in consumer lending it has a relatively higher return on equity profile, but also a higher cost of equity assumption. We think that this is appropriate given the context (and the current macroeconomic backdrop). This is consistent with our expectations of higher risks with higher returns. ETFC and RJF have risks more aligned with a universal bank and therefore have a lower return and risk profile. We are also cognizant of company-specific performance (e.g., not all companies in the same industry generate the same returns although they typically face the same risks) which is why we use bottom-up estimates for this valuation methodology rather than applying an industry return expectation.

Risks to the call

We recognize that a non-consensus earnings calls can be a tricky proposition for most investors. Analysts are an overconfident bunch of people who all think they have a better view than the rest of the market. While we have taken a rational and data-driven approach towards estimating 2Q19 earnings, we are not immune to mental and emotional biases.

More importantly, there can be significant volatility from one quarter to the next (especially for financial services companies) which makes earnings forecasts inherently challenging. Consequently our forecasts can be wrong both from a quantitative perspective and also from a directional perspective.

Nonetheless, given our high conviction of SYF's long-term performance and our trust in management's abilities, we think that the long-term financial risk is minimized.

Conclusion

In sum, due to differential expectations with respect to net revenues, provisions (and net charge-offs), and capital return program; we believe that SYF 2Q19 earnings will beat consensus expectations.

This affirms our long-term view that SYF should be a core holding in the value investor's portfolio. We should position ahead of the earnings release to benefit from a lower cost to build the position given the likely price increase of a beat.

We have taken a rational and data-driven approach towards forecasting earnings, but we are still prone to error. Nonetheless we believe that the long-term financial risk to this investment is small given our high conviction of the company's prospects.

Our valuation and sensitivity analysis reveals an exceptional reward-risk ratio. Consequently we strongly recommend a long position in SYF.

