Cleveland-Cliffs: A Great Second Quarter

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) has just reported its second-quarter results. The company reported revenues of $743.2 million and net income of $160.8 million. Earnings were $0.57 per share on a GAAP basis and $0.63 on an adjusted basis (the company recorded an $18 million loss on extinguishment of debt), easily beating analysts' expectations. Now that we have seen the "obligatory" numbers, let's get straight to key catalysts.

Realized price increased from $93.81 per ton in the second quarter to $112.64 per ton in the second quarter. The decrease in steel prices was offset by higher iron ore prices due to Vale (VALE) problems. Cliffs' management believes that iron ore prices will remain near current levels while steel prices will increase: "While the New Normal in iron ore is here to stay, the absurdly low prices for steel in the United States are just a temporary thing, and we should see higher steel prices going forward". Cliffs continued to repurchase its stock, buying 13 million shares for $129 million, or $9.92 per share. As of June 30, 2019, the company had 270 million shares outstanding. In my opinion, the share buyback is a very important tool that should be used by companies with good cash flow but low market valuation. The reduction of share count automatically drives EPS up, helping the market realize that the company is in a good shape. Toledo HBI (hot briquetted iron) plant construction is ahead of schedule. The company expects to reach commercial production in the first half of 2020. Thus, Toledo HBI will have enough time to impact 2020 results (one of the bearish arguments was that Toledo won't have any noticeable effect on the top and bottom lines until 2021). Cliffs maintains its guidance for 2019. The company is expecting to produce and sell 20 million tons of pellets at a cash cost of $62-67 per ton. Capex outlook is increased from $555 million to $650-700 million as construction is ahead of plan. The budget for the HBI project was not changed. At current year-to-date averages, Cliffs expects revenues of $109-114 per ton.

Analysts' estimates continue to increase, but the stock still trades at cheap forward P/E levels. Also, analysts maintain their stance on underperformance in 2020. Perhaps, the estimates will increase after the announcement of Toledo HBI plant progress.

The second-quarter report once again highlighted the strength of Cliffs' business. In my opinion, it will be very hard for the market to ignore this strength. Earnings are going up, number of shares outstanding is going down, Toledo HBI plant is ahead of schedule, and pricing remains favorable even in the environment of decreasing steel prices. In this light, I maintain my longer-term first target of $15.00. Do not forget that Cliffs is a highly volatile stock and that near-term price action is sometimes completely irrational, so manage your risks accordingly.

