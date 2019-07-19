Palladium Weekly: Recent De-Grossing In Spec/ETF Positioning Unlikely To Offset The Extreme Tightness Of The Market

We expect renewed upward pressure in PALL for the rest of July, reiterating our July target of $153 per share, marking a 6% appreciation from its current level.

We review the latest auto sales in China and the US and their implications for autocatalyst demand.

Spec positioning in Nymex palladium lightened slightly in the week to July 9, while ETF positioning deteriorated for a 13th straight week last week.

Palladium has come under pressure so far this week but remains up 1% on the month.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL).

Although PALL has come under some pressure this week (-1%), it remains up 1% so far in July. The latest auto sales in the US and China continued to deteriorate in June, but automotive demand could remain resilient due to an increase in palladium loading in catalyst systems due to stricter emissions legislation.

While palladium's spec positioning has lightened slightly over the past week, ETF holdings have continued to drop, removing some pressure from the extremely tight market, which is expected to reach a deficit of nearly 1 million ounces this year.

We expect PALL to move higher into the rest of July, reiterating our July target of $153 per share, a 6% appreciation from its current level.

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust's expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Speculators lifted their net long exposure to Nymex palladium in the week to July 9, for an 8th uninterrupted week.

Speculative net buying amounted to 87,900 ounces over June 2-9, corresponding to 3% of open interest, which is fairly small.

Over the past month, however, speculators have lifted their net long exposure to Nymex palladium by a stronger 336,100 ounces, 13% of open interest. This has contributed greatly to the marked appreciation in palladium spot prices.

At 51% of OI, the net spec length in Nymex palladium is quite long but not excessive, considering that its historical high was at 73% of OI (established in September 2014). This suggests some further room for additional speculative buying.

Implications for PALL: If speculative buying in favor of Nymex palladium continues until spec positioning becomes stretched on the long side, the impact on palladium spot prices will be significative. In turn, the value of PALL will increase.

Investment positioning

Palladium ETF holdings continued to drop last week, marking a 13th straight week of net outflows.

In the month to date, ETF investors have liquidated 25,470 ounces, a 4% decline in ETF holdings.

In the year to date, they have sold nearly 138,000 ounces, marking an 18% decline in ETF holdings.

As palladium spot prices continue to move higher, ETF investors are inclined to take profit. However, the pace of ETF outflows is not enough to balance the market.

Johnson Matthey expects the deficit in the palladium market to reach 809,000 ounces this year. Current palladium ETF holdings of ~640,000 ounces are not enough to balance the market.

And, if ETF investors jump back on the long side of the palladium market, the deficit could exceed 1 million ounces this year, which would exert a substantially positive price response.

Implications for PALL: While palladium ETF outflows weaken investment demand for palladium and, thus, palladium spot prices and PALL, these outflows come in response to the material tightness in the market. This explains why palladium spot prices have pushed to all-time highs despite steady and significant palladium ETF outflows.

Auto trends

In this section, we will focus on the latest auto sales in the US and China, which are gasoline-heavy and, therefore, palladium-intensive.

US

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) estimates that US vehicle sales amounted to 17.84 million SAAR (Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate) in June 2019, marking a 0.6% MoM decline but a 0.7% YoY increase. Sales so far this year have averaged 17.4 million units (average of seasonally adjusted rate), marking a 0.3% decline from last year. This comes after a modest growth of 0.7% in 2018.

China

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) estimates that sales of passenger vehicles to dealers totaled 1.727 million units in June, marking an 11% MoM increase but a 7.8% YoY fall. Sales in June dropped on a YoY basis for the 12th month in a row.

Sales so far this year have amounted to 10.124 million units, marking a 14% drop from the corresponding period of 2018.

According to the Heraeus Precious Metals, a 5% drop in Chinese auto sales would reduce palladium demand by 140,000 oz, which would not be enough to balance the market.

Implications for palladium demand: Although global auto sales could experience a slight decline this year, automotive demand could actually increase (similar to last year), because 1) gasoline vehicle sales have proven more resilient than diesel vehicle and 2) overall stricter emission legislation has resulted in a marked increase in palladium loadings on gasoline catalyst systems.

In this context, Johnson Matthey expects automotive demand for palladium to grow by 8.9% in 2019, including a 22.9% increase in China and an 8.1% increase in Europe.

Closing thoughts

Although PALL has come under slight downward pressure since the start of the week, we expect renewed upward pressure for the rest of the month. The extreme tightness of the palladium market should remain in place in the near term, and we do not believe that spec/ETF selling will be enough to ease the extremely tight refined market conditions of the palladium market any time soon.

In this context, we maintain our PALL target of $153 per share in July, representing a 6% appreciation from its current level.

