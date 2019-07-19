What We Learned From Netflix's Visit To It's Own 'Upside Down'

Unless that transparency Netflix promised back in Q1 comes soon, we may see more stop-and-starts in the future which won't help anyone - let alone shareholders.

(Credit: Netflix)

It turns out the "upside down" isn't just a fictional land of nightmares on TV, it's real - and investors in Netflix (NFLX) took an unexpected visit there this week following the company's Q2 earnings. However, while many analysts expect the company to rebound, the question really should have been could we have seen this type of a slip coming? And could investors have been more prepared?

First, as always, some background.

If Netflix's newest earnings report had a title it would have likely been "Netflix and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day." Yeah, its earnings report was that bad. Not only did Netflix not add to its projected number of subscribers, but it also actually lost subscribers for the first time since 2011 (i.e. the Qwikster debacle).

To say it spooked investors was an under-statement as the stock plunged 10% in after-hours trading. Still, let's be clear this could end up being a blip on the radar long term. As many analysts pointed out, this is the third time in four years Netflix has had an issue with this particular set of earnings - granted it hasn't been this bad, but it hasn't been great either.

And overall many analysts aren't buying into the doom and gloom as an overwhelming amount of analysts have kept a "buy" rating on the stock - despite a loss of $17 billion in value in one day.

For now, I'm not going to go into that part of things as I don't look at balance sheets and P/E ratios. I look at the reasoning behind the numbers as most casual investors care more about the why than the math behind the why. To me, I found this reveal to be both interesting and telling in that regard.

First, let me be clear, in general, I tend to agree with the other analysts that expect a Q3 rebound - the company has yet to put together consecutive negative reports of this magnitude. They haven't all been great (clearly) but more times than not they come through. Netflix was also very clear that this was the result of both under-performing programming and a negative response to prices going up in key areas - versus an increase in competition (but I believe we could see that impact soon).

Netflix, being Netflix, countered by not only re-assuring shareholders this was fixable but also by doubling-down on its Q3 goals. It's a bold move, but not uncommon from a company known for bold moves. Make no mistake though this is going to be a defining moment for Netflix because if Q3 doesn't yield fruit things are going to get rocky very fast.

The company believes that the audience gains they'll see from Stranger Things, Orange Is The New Black and The Crown will lead to a rebound. Those are three of Netflix's most popular series, so it stands to reason they'll make a sizable swing - both here and next year's Emmys where all three will be needed to reclaim the lead from HBO.

Yet, in his remarks, Ted Sarandos made a point that stuck with me more than I bet many people.

It's important for us to help condition the market to understand what the viewing data is so it's not being compared apples to oranges against things that are not similar. If we started publishing tomorrow, we'd be the only streaming service doing it."

He's not wrong… but that's also the point.

I fully agree you have to educate the market but the way they are doing it - by putting out outrageous numbers in a vacuum - doesn't do that and actually hurts them. My favorite example is when they put out streaming data for movies and there's always one "expert" that tries to turn that into some type of box office revenue equivalency.

I can't even begin to explain what's wrong with that analogy.

By saying because Bird Box had 45 million views you can't equate that with 45 million people going to a theater. There is a huge difference in getting people to leave their house, find a theater, pick a pre-determined time, and pay for a ticket than just hitting "click" on your couch as part of service you already pay for.

And yet because Netflix just drops numbers on us like you would drop raw meat into a lion's den, we get those ridiculous comparisons…. and that leads to the over-inflated sense of confidence a lot of investors have here.

What's more is that while Sarandos is right that if they put out full info tomorrow, they'd be the only one - they wouldn't be the only one for long. Netflix is the gold standard in streaming, people follow their lead. If they put out numbers, Hulu and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would eventually be forced to do the same to compete. And I'm not talking about competing for subscribers, but competing for talent and creativity - they've been the hotter currency in Hollywood.

Netflix would set the bar and make the others follow - like they basically do now. It could actually be a big benefit for them because it would put them in the catbird seat and let them dictate the rules. Now, full disclosure would allow a Nielsen like company to get involved, but I'm not foolish to think that will ever happen, but I believe there is a happy medium that could eventually come into play.

The fear is that the numbers could be used against them, and if you look at this week's data drop, you can see why. Look at the new numbers Netflix released specifically for Dead To Me and When They See Us. Netflix was thrilled to share that When They See Us was its most-watched series in the U.S. every day for the first few weeks of its release. This week, they revealed that total has reached 25 million households in its first month. It was also revealed that Dead To Me had reached 30 million.

During Netflix's Q1 earnings, it touted that its Sex Education comedy had been viewed by 40 million households and superhero-esque actioner The Umbrella Academy had surpassed 45 million. With all of that in mind and its biggest Q2 shows on track to do less views, it was pretty clear we may see a decline - though hindsight is 20/20 and by holding that back from consumers investors had no way to see a drop coming.

That's not fair to investors… legal yes, fair no, ethical - it's a grey area.

Compare that to a show on a network - when a show underperforms, consumers know it immediately and so does a network's investors. As a result, there are no surprises. A little transparency is all Netflix's critics are really asking and here it actually could have saved them some egg on their face. The market would have been less spooked and investors would have seen less of a loss if they were prepared. Now that wouldn't have stopped or reversed the loss of course, but the ramifications could have been lessened.

The big thing for me is more generalized and it is very in line with what I've written in past pieces. Even the gravy train derails from time-to-time. In other words, investors in Netflix have to be willing AND able to take a hit with this stock if they are going to invest. That should be simple logic, but the truth is a lot of investors aren't prepared for when things go south. For a company trading near $400+, a 10% loss is HUGE - and for those with a sizable stake in the streamer, you probably freaked out a little yesterday (as any sane person would have done).

That's always been my point.

I don't think Netflix is just going to go poof and disappear - but to think it's immune to backsliding is foolish. A lot of the comments I get with these pieces is akin to Netflix is the best thing ever and its team can do no wrong.

To those people, let's just bookmark these earnings for future reference.

I've always been very honest my concern with Netflix is largely their inability to get out of their own way and remain tied to stringent rules and policies. It's kind of ironic if you think about it, but what I'm getting at is even giant's misstep and investors have been ready for it.

No company stays on top forever, there is an ebb and flow to business. This "upside down" version of Netflix from this week is a prime example of what can happen and for investors that got a little too comfortable, it came as a massive shock.

Unless that transparency Netflix promised back in Q1 comes soon, we may see more stop-and-starts in the future which won't help anyone - let alone shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.