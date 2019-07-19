Altice USA: Growth Should Continue Thanks To Favorable Outlook

The company should continue to grow its broadband Internet business thanks to demand for data and speed in the next few years.

Investment Thesis

Altice USA (ATUS) delivered a strong Q1 2019 with top and bottom lines growth. In the past quarter, the company's growth in broadband subscribers had more than enough to offset the loss in its telephony and video subscribers. We think Altice USA will continue to grow its broadband business thanks to the demand for data usages and higher speeds. However, its shares are not cheap at this price. Therefore, we recommend investors to wait on the sideline.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Altice USA delivered a solid quarter with top and bottom lines growth. In Q1 2019, the company saw its revenue increased by 2.9% year over year to nearly $2.4 billion. Its broadband Internet revenue was particularly strong, posting a growth rate of 10.5% year over year. This was more than enough to offset the decline in its video and telephony business (see table below).

$ Million Q1 19 Q1 18 Change (%) Video 1,017.3 1,033.7 (1.6) Broadband 775.6 701.6 10.5 Telephony 154.5 166.0 (6.9)

Source: Created by author

While Altice USA lost about 10 thousand video subscribers in Q1 2019, the company gained 37 thousand broadband subscribers. As a result, the company was able to grow its residential revenue by 2.4% year over year. It was also able to increase its average revenue per user to $143. This was an increase of 2.1% year over year.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Its Cablevision segment has better growth outlook than its Suddenlink segment

Altice USA operates in two segments: Cablevision and Suddenlink. Cablevision operates in the New York metro area and accounts for about 60% of its business. This segment should continue to enjoy strong growth rates thanks to favorable demographic trends (e.g. higher population growth rate and higher demand for Internet related services). On the other hand, Suddenlink operates in smaller markets and rural areas. These are areas where population growth rates are typically lower than metro areas. Therefore, it is much more difficult to grow its subscribers. The good side of operating in these rural areas is that competitions are generally not as fierce as metro areas.

Favorable industry trend in broadband Internet

According to a report published by U.S. Telecom: The Broadband association, the total fixed broadband connections should reach 112 million connections by the end of 2018. As can be seen from the chart below, U.S. household fixed broadband Internet penetration rate is also expected to reach 81%. This penetration rate is still far from reaching saturation. We think it may take at least 5~10 years from now for the penetration rate to reach saturation. Therefore, Altice USA should be able to continue to grow its broadband Internet customers.

Source: U.S. Telecom Analysis

Besides Internet subscribers growth, demand for online video and music services should result in higher data usages from its subscribers. In addition, it will also result in many of its subscribers upgrading to higher speed services. This should result in solid growth in Altice USA's average revenue per user.

Capital expenditure to support its growth initiatives

Management of Altice USA plans to invest heavily to grow its business. In fact, it has already ramped up its investment in Q1 2019. As can be seen from the chart below, its capital expenditure of $340 million in Q1 2019 is significantly higher than the expenditure of $258 million in Q1 2018. Its capital investments include initial mobile network investments to support its launch later this year. The company plans to upgrade its cable Internet infrastructure through DOCSIS 3.1 deployment in many of its service areas. This will allow Altice USA to offer Gbps Internet service. The company also plans to gradually replace its coaxial cable network in its New York service region with fiber-to-the-home. While FTTH has the advantage of slightly lower maintenance cost, we think the replacement is unnecessary at this stage as cable network is not much more expensive to maintain (it would be expensive to maintain a DSL network). A simple DOCSIS 3.1 upgrade to its cable network will allow Altice USA to compete with its rival that operates on a fiber network. Fortunately, the upgrade is in the New York region where the population density is high. Therefore, the overall cost could be less.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Improving balance sheet

Altice USA has an improving balance sheet that should help support its capital investments. The company has recently received a credit rating upgrade to BB- (S&P). It also has about $2.5 billion of liquidity available. With less than $600 million debts maturing before 2021, Altice USA should be able to use its balance sheet to support its growth projects.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Altice USA's forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 9.37x is in line with its peers. Its EV to EBITDA ratio is slightly higher than Comcast's (CMCSA) 8.95x but below Charter Communications' (CHTR) 10.34x. Its shares are fairly valued on a relative basis

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We like Altice USA and its ability to continue to grow its revenue through broadband subscriber adds. We see this growth to continue in the next few years. However, we think its shares are already fairly valued on a relative basis. Therefore, we think investors might want to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.