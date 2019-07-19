The Current Case For Gold And Silver

The Gold Guru founder Greg Weldon told viewers of Technical Trader—part of Real Vision’s 2-week special, Recession Watch—that monetary policy “on steroids” means they “need to be involved in precious metals.”

Weldon took viewers through a stack of charts showing that gold is breaking out versus paper currencies, gold miners are breaking out versus gold and equities, and silver miners are breaking out versus silver.

The Trade

Weldon likes buying the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), at current levels. “Frankly, you just plow right in here, because the risk-reward is still favourable,” he said.

Weldon also pointed out that GDX is breaking out against the price of gold, which he says is confirmation that GDX could outperform. It’s also “huge for the sector as a whole,” he said. “It’s something we have not seen since 2016.”

Weldon also likes silver, noting that the gold/silver ratio is at a 27-year high. “Silver is on the verge of a breakout,” he said, “and silver miners breaking out against silver.” Weldon likes buying First Majestic Silver (AG), where he sees potential upside to $20 or higher from current levels of a little under $10.

