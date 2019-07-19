Boeing's $5B Charge Confirms My 'End-Game' Call; Buy - Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments

There is no denying that the chips are on the table. There should be more upside, and though I feel like it's too late, MU is probably going higher too.

CrowdStrike knocks it out of the park. If you reduced going into the earnings report, get back in. I see a straight line to 100. BUY.

Boeing End-Game Update

On July 8, in my note "Boeing At $350 In Pre-Market: Our Buy Price, Also WeWork Won't Work," I said:

"At this point, I believe we are coming to the end-game of BA. Very soon we will finally know all the dimensions of the 737 Max rejoining the fleets of airlines globally. So now I am going to call this a longer-term speculation. I am going to ask you to plan to build a position that will take you into the fall."

Taking the $5 billion loss means that Boeing (NYSE:BA) knows the dimensions of the 737 Max losses. This means that it has the situation at hand. The market is bidding up the stock in the pre-market on a loss announcement. Clearly, it too senses that the end is nigh. I expect that BA will now close out the testing and move to regain certification. In fact, in the announcement, BA said that the Max will fly in the fourth quarter. My buy price is no longer $350. I think BA is a buy right here at $370. Obviously, if BA falls back to $350, I would pound the table. If you have been holding out for more visibility, you now have it.

As always, don't buy your full allocation at once. I still am wary of all the happy talk on interest rate cuts and how well the consumer is doing. I will nag you about trimming positions at the end of this note; don't worry. Once BA announces its intention to fly the Max, we should move above $400.

CrowdStrike is a Hit

Here is what I said on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in that same note on July 8:

"There are already some interesting IPO names for 2019; CrowdStrike got some nice upgrades this morning (9 of them). If the market does move lower, you can shoot against the $100 price target that JPMorgan set for CRWD."

I always assume that first time earnings reports would be met with a sell-off, but instead they knocked it out of the park. It's trading at 86 in the premarket. I assume that if you followed my recommendation, you reduced your position going into the earnings report. I am with JPM. This name is going to $100. So put back the full position for those 14 points. I know some people will complain that I am "overtrading". I have one word for you: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

If you want to trade/speculate, this is a challenging market with the potential for sharp moves. I've adjusted to the market. If you want to make money in trading, you can't expect the market adjust to you. The rule: "Don't fight the tape" applies; the market wants to go higher, but it seems to choose to take every detour it can. Buy CRWD today, but hope that it consolidates somewhat next week, so don't just buy a full position this morning. It might make sense to buy Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR). I think Corporate America is getting more serious about protecting data and it is paying up for specialist technology. Even Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) might be interesting.

Chewy, a Member of My "New eRetail" List

I admit that I was/am less enamored of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY); it's owned by another entity: PetSmart (I generally don't like that). It is part of my "New eRetail" list. To me, the new eRetail group is online retail-first businesses; they know how to curate to the individual on a mass scale like an Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) or a Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX). They also know how to create a community of buyers/enthusiasts like at Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), or use customer relations to create that community like Chewy. The bears will crow that CHWY will be destroyed by Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). I have two words for them: Best Buy (NYSE:BBY). There was a time not too long ago that BBY was fated to be destroyed by AMZN, and yet it is thriving. I think CHWY has a shot at beating off the giants if it can keep innovating by getting close to the customer. I frankly still like other names in the "NeR" list like Stitch Fix, even though CHWY did have a decent earnings report.

I Like the Chips Like Texas Instruments

Ever since I went back to support Micron (NASDAQ:MU) going into earnings, there have been drips and drabs of data that the chips have turned, or really they are starting to turn. I believe ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) had good earnings, and it said it is seeing the turn. I hate to reiterate MU since it's run up so much. I would not be surprised if it goes up; even more, I just hate to chase at this point. If the turn is happening, I think it makes sense to look at less hot names in the space like the venerable Texan - Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) - which gives a decent dividend and is in many parts of the cyclical economy.

I like Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), and it also has a dividend. XLNX has found a place in the Cloud business as well as industrial sectors. You can be a long-term investor there, as well as a speculator there, too. Of course, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of my "catch-up trades" and should be bought on this turn. AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) is showing some weakness lately. I am keeping a watchful eye on it. Once it finishes consolidating, it's going higher. Another way to play MU is to buy its major supplier, Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). I understand that the best way to play MU is to play MU. I still like Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL). I am not a fan of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC); someone call me when they dump the CFO cum CEO and get an engineer to fix the business.

UnitedHealth

UNH reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $3.60 per share, 15 cents a share above estimates. Revenue topped forecasts as well. The company also raised its full-year forecast. I still like UNH; it was 240ish when I reiterated buying UNH. It's fallen 6 points in the aftermarket in spite of good numbers. If you want a solid investment that could be protective if the market does sell off, UNH is a nice solid investment.

Keep Watching Netflix and Illumina

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) broke under the important psychological level of 300. I think it goes lower, so let's be disciplined, and buy another bit of it today. If you started with 1/10 of a full position, take another 2/5ths today. I am hoping it breaks down to 270 and we will be more aggressive as it gets lower. NFLX is lower in the pre-market today, and I think it goes lower. My target is around 275, so let's not touch it yet.

Analyst Corner

Booking Holdings (BKNG +0.6%) is named as a Best New Idea Long at Hedgeye. My Take: BKNG is one of my catch-up trades. This call confirms that call. The chart looks good, and the travel industry looks fantastic. I don't know why BKNG doesn't rock and roll.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.