Korea IT H/W: TSMC's Q2 2019 HPC Sales Up 23% QoQ

TSMC’s 2Q sales up 10% QoQ and HPC sales up 23%, signaling demand recovery in 2H19

Tokyo’s decision to restrict exports of high-tech materials to South Korea has not yet affected Korea’s memory chip production, but it is stimulating the spot prices of almost all memory chips, including DRAM, NAND, TLC wafer, eMMC, and SSD. The active buyers in the spot market are module makers and distributors such as ADATA and Phison, and they represent about 10% of the market, based on PC DRAM. The rebound of spot prices, however, has little impact on the near-term earnings of Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) as the world’s largest memory chipmakers sell most of their products under contracts. However, the increase in spot prices is meaningful, as it can partly work as a benchmark when contract prices are reset in the future. Indeed, memory chip spot prices have always affected contract prices with a time lag of several months. The fact that the PC DRAM DDR4 spot price has caught up with the contract price is going to help buoy PC DRAM contract prices at minimum. It is especially worth noting that Intel (INTC) is reducing the prices of its notebook CPUs after capacity expansion, and that 4Q19 will witness a massive outpour of 10nm Ice Lake notebooks. Accordingly, we believe the decoupling of PC DRAM and server DRAM contract prices will begin in earnest.

Meanwhile, TSMC’s (TSM) sales, a leading indicator of finished product demand by two to three months, rose 9.2% QoQ in 2Q19 in USD, surpassing the previous guidance of 7% QoQ. In particular, HPC (high performance computing) sales, a barometer of server demand, saw a 23% QoQ increase. All of this signals a recovery of server demand in 3Q19 from data centers and general enterprises, which is positive for the server DRAM supply/demand dynamics.

Korea’s overseas production to prevent things from spiraling out of control

Japan’s export curb, limited to EUV PR, has yet to affect Korea’s memory semiconductor production. However, if Korea is thrown out of Japan’s “whitelist” in mid-August, Korean companies may face difficulties procuring the requisite materials in a timely manner. Tokyo has stressed that it would also conduct strict inspections of Korea-bound materials via Japanese partners’ overseas production bases or JVs. We also expect it to look into whether Japanese materials would pass through Korean chipmakers’ overseas plants (Samsung’s plants in Austin, Texas and Xi’an, China as well as Hynix’s Wuxi plant) in order to get into plants in Korea. Having said that, Korean chip producers’ overseas bases are unaffected by Japan’s restriction so there is a way to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.