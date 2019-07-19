ASOS' (ASOMF) CEO Nick Beighton on Trading Statement for the three months ended 30 June 2019 - Transcript

ASOS Plc (OTCPK:ASOMF) Trading Statement for the three months ended 30 June 2019 Conference Call July 18, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Nick Beighton – Chief Executive Officer

Matt Dunn – Chief Financial Officer

Anne Critchlow – Societe Generale

Charlie Muir-Sands – Exane BNP Paribas

Simon Irwin – Credit Suisse

Tushar Jain – Goldman Sachs

Simon Bowler – Numis

Paul Bonnet – Bank of America

John Stevenson – Peel Hunt

Wayne Brown – Liberum

Miriam Adisa – Morgan Stanley

Welcome to today's ASOS Trading Update Conference Call.

I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Nick Beighton.

Nick Beighton

Thank you, operator, good morning everybody and thank you for dialing in today on a relatively short notice. I'm joined today with Alison and our new CFO, Matt, who will be adding to the presentation as we go through, right. First of all, as you're aware, we're currently working through a major overhaul of our warehouse and tech capabilities. This transformational change, which will enable us to access significant future global growth and future efficiencies.

We did have ambitious plans for landing this change, and it's been a lot bumpier and taken a lot longer than we initially planned. Specifically, automating the Eurohub and building out our branded stock pool in the U.S. is the issue we are currently referring in. These issues have restricted product choice and availability for our customers in the U.S. and Europe, which had a corresponding impact on sales growth in these regions as well as profitability in the form of higher transitional costs to fix the issue.

I'm going to walk you through some of the operational challenges now, so you can get a handle on where we're at. So Europe, first of all, starting with the Eurohub automation. The main issues we've had are dealing with the operation of the automated storage and retrieval system or as we refer to it as the AS/RS. On go live, we initially ramped up very well, but it didn't handle the inbound put away at the scale we required, which resulted in an inbound backlog, simply meaning, customers weren't able to shop at ease.

We had a similar issue with the return process in the AS/RS, which, to help alleviate this, we did direct some of our European return centers to Barnsley, which further restricted our valuable product. The impact clearly fell the hardest in the German and French market, where in Germany there's an underlying and higher returns rate, which is normally the newer product. Subsequently, around outbound, again, this initially ramps up well, where we've had some issues with the product raising, which is the pick algorithms, essentially leading orders arriving in the pick bench incomplete and needs to be canceled, and we weren't getting the operational efficiencies that we expected.

As a result of these issues, trading stock was actually negative in Europe during the period. And again, due to availability stats, it's around 10 percentage points less product availability for the European customers. And we saw a much higher proportion of stock not available to be picked, and therefore, not available to be preferable seen by the customers. You can see by the impact of the restricted stock quite clearly in the difference between visits. Within Europe, visits were up 19%, with order growth only up 11%.

You can see further evidence of how restricted the stock availability from Europe has been. Where Spain and Netherlands, where we pointed these two territories to Barnsley to help relief the pressure on the ramp-up, have both materially outperformed the rest of Europe during June. And in line to our plans for landing the automation ambitious and we did go into the degree of confidence, given we've successfully done this on many warehouses before and embedded strong change within Barnsley.

We have built some contingency into our plans, of course, but the magnitude of the impact was ahead of our expectations, both in terms of the scale and the sales of disruption and the complexity of the issues we faced and hence, time taken to unpick and resolve. We now expect throughout the – embedded the automation in the tech change by the end of September. So give you – we're making progress week by week, and we're seeing encouraging spikes every time – in to manually conversion every time we make progress.

To give you a sense, we're – the inbound issues have been resolved. We’re very close to resolving the returned processes and pointing things back to the Eurohub. And we are now working hard on unlocking the rest of the stock and improving outbound, therefore, operational efficiency. Turning to the U.S., our operations in tech footprint is stable and have been stable now for most of the quarter, but we're focused on building out our product offer for the U.S. customer. And building out the right winter stock in the Atlanta have been the key issue, particularly, with third party brands, which has been a much slower process than we had originally thought as some of these brands have not shipped directly into the U.S before.

I've gone through some of the specifics. It's worth pointing out at this point. The problem is with third-party branded stock and particularly, the higher price lines. And hence, we've seen their impact on the ASP, and therefore, the average basket within that period. Order growth, we're actually ahead of the level implied by the sales growth. In terms of specifics, we found brands who haven't previously delivered to the U.S., as I said before, we have been slow with some of our U.S. specific compliance issues, ranging from country of origin tied their product and documentation, and two individual requirements which is a new formality of our partners, a proc 65, which is chemical composition and manufactural factors [indiscernible].

We are making good progress on building out the U.S. stock pool, but it's going to be more gradual than we thought. We expect to be around 80% of the volume by the Autumn from the low point of around 50%. To give you any – a quantification of how we've done related to those products, where we've not had the same issues because we were better prepared with all of that. ASOS branded sales throughout the quarter were up 26% in the U.S. and increasing throughout that period, which really does demonstrate the impact of the stock weight and the stock pool on how well we've actually – our brand is actually – our ASOS brand is actually resonating in the U.S.

Looking at the U.K. and rest of world, these have been fulfilled by Barnsley and so there's been some small impact, but you can see, U.K. and rest of world have been much stronger and that's being led by ASOS Design sales. Sales growth in the quarter for U.K. was plus 16%. And of course, you don't need me to tell you that's been the challenging couple of months in the U.K. market. It does demonstrate how our brand is still resonating and demand is less of the problem, and it's more of the – more – and we've been improving our demand characteristics throughout the period.

Moving on to the demand generation, in terms to drive business trajectory, visits and customer acquisitions are – which are both great indicators of demand and how we're resonating our target customers are moving strongly in the right direction, and this has given me confidence that we've corrected the brand-related issues we talked about some months ago. I've seen specific improvements in our social media, velocity and engagement and our product presentation, our product newness, all driving stronger customer acquisition during the quarter.

You can see this is business growth. Business growth in period three, we're up 16%, and on an improving trajectory throughout the period, exiting in a strong place. We ended June with 20 million active customers and new customer acquisition is recovering, having been marginally negative in P1. The active customer growth was solid in the period, and particularly, in the younger demographic. And we continue to have a reducing churn rate in the period from our existing customer base.

Turning to products, we called our ASOS Design, specifically, in the first half, a growth of only 5%. This was disappointing. It was still early days but the growth has stepped on in the period and the exit rate was double digits for the group and much stronger outside of the EU. This was despite availability, which is, of course, availability in the EU. If you look at the U.K., the best rate of how well the ASOS Design is resonating with our customers right now. The mix shift in the quarter was 3% from period – during period one, which is really encouraging. And ASOS Design sales have grown faster than the territory performance of 16%.

Moving on to future capability, I want to give you a bit more detail about the organizational changes we've been making. You may have read we're in the process of reorganizing certain areas of our business, to ensure they're structured appropriately and set up our future growth ambitions. This entails, strengthening our leadership teams to ensure we have the right roles and skills in place, which is appropriate for the global and increasingly global scale and complexity of our business and to deliver the benefits of the massive infrastructure program we've been undertaking.

This will involve a number of new roles, created at the top of the organization, which will sit alongside the CFO, myself, the CIO and the COO. We've also taken some action in streamlining other functions to improve the efficiency. So to conclude, before I hand over to Matt, who will go through some of the numbers in detail, we're confident our performance in the period reflects temporary operational problems due to the execution of the significant infrastructure changes we'll be going forward or we've been going through, sorry.

You'll also see the other stats I've gone through is underlying trajectory, demand generation and revenues with our customers is improving. I'm confident we're making meaningful progress week by week both in the Europe operational issues and U.S. in building out our stock pool. Thank you very much, and we expect more of that to come into the future.

I'll now hand over to Matt, who'll take you through the financials.

Matt Dunn

Thanks, Nick, and good morning, everybody. I'm going to just give you a bit more detail on the numbers and specifically walk you through our revised expectations, given we expect the warehouse transition issues, that Nick has been speaking about, to impact the remainder of the financial year.

Overall, we now see sales guidance for the full year being broadly in line with the performance year-to-date, and our PBT for the year being between GBP 30 million and GBP 35 million. Let me now try and explain the drivers of that impact.

The impact is it – in the order of GBP 20 million to GBP 25 million against our previous guidance, all of which is in the remainder of the year. The big drivers are disruption costs, as we move beyond the planned transition period for Eurohub. The continuation of mix sales associated with the restricted stock availability that Nick has been since speaking about, and some incremental markdown to clear stock that has ended up in the wrong place as a result of the transition or is not sold-through as we initially planned.

And finally, in addition to these impacts, there was the incremental GBP 3.5 million of restructuring costs, which we have announced today. In terms of splitting it by warehouse, approximately GBP 15 million of the impact relates to the Eurohub and circa GBP 4 million to the challenges in the U.S. Whilst the revised guidance reflects the impact on the rest of the year, we have already absorbed a number of impacts that have offset by planned contingency and cost savings across our business. Overall, for the full year, we are now expecting incremental transition costs of GBP 12 million versus our previous expectations in addition to the GBP 3.5 million of restructuring costs.

In terms of the more detailed moving parts within this year, we now expect gross margin to be circa 250 basis points negative year-on-year. The movement in this guidance from the previous 150 basis points is also largely a result of the operational challenges we have spoken about, with adverse territory mix and incremental markdown costs I mentioned earlier. We have also seen some impact in support of the customer engagement activity that Nick has just been speaking about.

Our net debt at year-end will be circa GBP 100 million, driven by the slow growth from earnings, expected capital creditor movements and working capital moves associated with the impact of such lower sales, where we incurred the impact of these immediately on cash receipts, but paying the associated cost typically 45 to 60 days later.

So to wrap up, executing of our logistics program has been challenging and this has led us to reduce our expectations accordingly, as I have just outlined. We are clear on the root causes and are moving decisively to address them. As Nick has said, we now expect to complete automation of the Eurohub by the end of September, with gradual build to full top of stock within the U.S. by the end of the Autumn. Whilst these issues are short term in nature, we do expect to make some – take some time to regain and reactivate any impacted customers. I will provide further update on our full year results in October.

I'll now hand back to Nick to wrap up and move on to Q&A.

Nick Beighton

Okay. Thank you, Matt. I'd just like to summarize with a couple of points. We've made clear progress in reactivating customer engagement and demand as evidenced by improving traffic, improving product velocity and improving ASOS Design sales. The major overhaul of our infrastructure is being bumpier and taken a lot longer than we originally anticipated. We're in a position where we're clear on the root cause, and we're solving these issues quickly and expect to have them done by September, as Matt just mentioned.

None of these changes change the opportunity ahead for us, which remains huge. The transformational change we undertook was all about accessing that future growth moving from UK-centric to global-centric and capturing that availability. So I'm clear this is not the demand issue, and demand is improving throughout the quarter. We're clear that we've identified the next level of problems, and we have a road map to fix it.

We acknowledge that this is a failure in execution or planning around our execution around the operational changes. We're seeing the team is working hard on it in terms of operations, and we're augmenting our senior leadership team to capture the future benefits coming. We have taken the right action in terms of removing and streamlining and taking some fact out of our business where we thought it was there. The organization ironically will be much leaner and much fitter with a much greater level of capability by the end of this period. And at the same time, I'm delighted that ASOS Design brand is improving rapidly, which will give future benefits for our organization.

Okay, I'd like to hand over to the Q&A now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Your first question comes from Anne Critchlow from Societe Generale.

Anne Critchlow

Thank you. Good morning, Nick. Good morning, Alison.

Nick Beighton

Good morning, Anne.

Anne Critchlow

Can I ask, please, what the retail gross margin did in 3P? And why the entire transition costs seem to go through the gross margin downgrade and not through operating cost of sales, where there actually seems to be some savings?

Nick Beighton

Right. So what we've guided for the full year is that retail gross margin would be down circa 200 basis points from where we were previously at – sorry, 250, but we were originally at 150. What we've done within that is we've continued to invest in price, doing the right thing for the customer and the brand, and we've also had a very good look at any potential terminal stock issue, largely in relation to the U.S. and taking some action to ensure we don't carry any terminal stock into the next period. What we've also had as a matter of, of course, is we continue to invest in all the right places, in terms of marketing, in terms of brand engagement to keep on building our customer acquisition.

Anne Critchlow

Okay, thanks. But I'm still struggling to understand why there seemed to be some savings in your cost of sales ratios, where I would have expected perhaps warehousing costs to go backwards in the transition costs?

Nick Beighton

Transition cost in warehousing has gone backwards. It's – for the period, it'll be GBP 47 million versus GBP 35 million, Anne. So if the GBP 12 million incremental transition costs are fixing the remaining issues and the delayed efficiencies coming through in the operation.

Matt Dunn

I think, as we also have mentioned in the statement, there are a number of cost savings across the business. A number of those will impact some of the lines you're describing. So I think you can't necessarily disaggregate the transition costs from all of the other moving parts within our cost base.

Anne Critchlow

Okay.

Alison Lygo

But just looking around, the proposition cost that is not corresponding, transition cost the incremental ones we're calling out, that doesn't correspond to the change in gross margin guidance, they are two separate issues. So I can pick that up with you afterwards, and I'll walk you through, but I think you might have just put what numbers into another.

Anne Critchlow

Okay, great. Thank you.

Nick Beighton

All right. Thanks, Anne.

And your next question comes from the line of Charlie Muir-Sands from Exane BNP Paribas.

Charlie Muir-Sands

Yes. Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I'm trying to actually find more about next year and understanding how much of this year is just going to stay within this year. So firstly, I wondered if you could give us indication as to how much you think transition costs will drop by next year and whether there's still some next year that then drop in the year thereafter?

Secondly, how much you expect to save from the GBP 3.5 million of restructuring costs? And thirdly, are you still committing to rebuild to that 4% EBIT margin? And if so, by when? And then finally, do you still anticipate spending GBP 150 million on CapEx next year? Thank you.

Nick Beighton

So that is – can you specify that Matt, answer some of those specifics to Charlie. Matt, you want to go first?

Matt Dunn

Yes. I think, I mean, I – Charlie, I can understand the interest but I think it's appropriate to pull you back to the statement and the fact that we'll give an update at the full year results. I think to comment on the specifics, it's just too early for us to do that in a meaningful way.

Nick Beighton

In terms of the last point, we are committed and haven't changed at all to rebuilding our margin. So that's where that key focused on.

Charlie Muir-Sands

So 4%, but you won't say by when?

Nick Beighton

Not this morning.

Charlie Muir-Sands

All right, thank you very much.

Nick Beighton

Thanks, Charlie.

Your next question comes from the line of Simon Irwin, Credit Suisse.

Simon Irwin

Good morning all. Couple of questions from me. Firstly, just on the – you talked about strengthening the leadership team. How far advanced are you, and how much visibility are we going to get on this? Because at the moment, we got once kind of vision of ASOS, so I'm afraid doesn't get much lower than the C-Suite. So are we going to get kind of names and positions and a bit more confidence in – you do have the bench strength across the board and when these people are going to be in place?

Nick Beighton

Yes. So on the longer stage with most and summer of shorter stage. And what is the progress, of course, I'll share the names and positions and what they're doing, Simon. But I'm certainly not there yet.

Simon Irwin

Okay. But realistically, then these people aren't going to be in place for another six months-plus?

Nick Beighton

Well, it's probably, six months is the – would be the right expectation.

Simon Irwin

Okay. And is there any scenario you can currently envisage, which would require you to raise more equity?

Nick Beighton

Well, you have noticed we have improved and increased our RCF, and that's just sensible financial management to take those questions off the table. If there was something that we saw that we thought would augment our growth then that might be something that requires an equity raise, not suggesting that any minute that that's in our plans and we've got capability at all. But that would be a scenario in the spirit of the question you're asking.

Simon Irwin

Okay. And just one final one. Can you just give us the gross margin for the UK business on a stand-alone basis in P3?

Nick Beighton

No, we're not going to give that out. We'll give you more clarity in the full year results.

Simon Irwin

All right. Okay, thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Tushar Jain, Goldman Sachs.

Tushar Jain

Hi, good morning everyone. Couple of questions. Is it possible for you to break down how many brands in the U.S. you faced that specific compliance issues, which led to the delay, or sort of what's the contribution to the sales is? That's my first question.

The second, in terms of the IT systems, especially around automation and warehouse, is that – the way to look at is, is it just one-off or you will need to require more investments in your IT systems that was sort of an issue a couple of years back?

And my final question, just trying to clarify, I think throughout the prepared remarks you said that you're seeing the demand increasing, but then you're also seeing that in the outlook statement that it will take some time to regain the demand. So I'm just wondering, what is the delta there? Is it the new customer are coming back, but you need to reignite your older customer? If you can give a little more color on that. Thank you.

Nick Beighton

Okay. So I'm not going to give you the number of the U.S. brands. But if I give you this sort of proportion, U.S. is largely within this issue. If Barnsley is at 100% and the list in front of customers by total offer right now is 50%. ASOS Design is around 73%. So the list is building more gradually and we are slower than we thought with third-party brands.

Some third-party brands, we are just not going to be trading in the U.S., those are more European ones because the compliance for the things that I said earlier is too great for them. So we were expecting to get to around 80% with versus Barnsley by October. So that's that piece. I'm probably going to be specific on the automation, Tushar. Can you just ask me that one again?

Tushar Jain

Just in terms of you highlighted that you had some challenges interaction between your automation warehouse and your warehouse software management system. I'm just wondering, is it because of the systems are older or it's just some technical issue that could be resolved without having a huge investment in IT?

Nick Beighton

Okay. There's two aspects to the software. One is the warehouse control system and the other one is the warehouse management system, both of them are partly pieces of software. The warehouse control system controls the interaction between the mechanization, automation and people's operations. That has some challenges, particularly, in the AS/RS, as I outlined.

The warehouse management system has also had some issues, both the party, software-related issues with the third-party vendor software. We didn't expect that level of software issues when we started off, but we are working through them and knocking the issues off quickly. But to be clear, for the rest of the year and into September, we've expected no improvement in the operational efficiency and while we work through those issues with our supplier.

Tushar Jain

Got it. And my final question, just in terms of demand.

Nick Beighton

What was that?

Matt Dunn

Obviously, some customers have been impacted by stock availability issues. And I guess, what we're trying to recognize is that some of those may have not had the perfect experience, and therefore, we might need to reactivate specifically impacted customers.

Nick Beighton

As what we might expect and we talked about canceled orders. So during the last quarter, the ASOS experience for largely our European customers have not been as good as it once was and will be. So those are the things we are being cautious about.

Tushar Jain

Got it. All right. Thank you very much.

And your next question comes from the line of Simon Bowler from Numis.

Nick Beighton

Hi, Simon.

Simon Bowler

Good morning. Three kind of quick questions from myself, if that's okay? Firstly, you kind of mentioned – kind of talking about some of the headrooms to your RCF, I want you to give me a little bit more color in terms of where about you're expecting big drawdowns to get to over the year ahead, give a bit further comfort on that?

And secondly, I don't know if you can talk any more specifically around the timing of some of those issues, particularly in the Europe warehouse and becoming a parent and building it. It sounds like it was an issue to but the ramp-up phase as you went through the period?

And then finally, is there anything further you can give in terms of confidence or color around whether this will impact your kind of build up to the peak trading. And it sounds like the issues are hoped to be resolved around kind of Autumn time. But I guess I was putting it somewhere like the kind of build up ahead of season's peak.

Nick Beighton

Okay. I’ll do that too and I'll leave Matt, who will give future expectations on some of the numbers, and then come back to the headroom point, right?

All right. So the second one on timing, this was an eight-week ramp-up and started early May. It initially went from zero to 1 million units of output within a period of two weeks, which was much greater than we thought. And to give you a reference, it took something like [indiscernible] months for Barnsley to get the same level of output. So it was very well from a low base. We stick around that level for period longer than we thought.

We then – then the volumes went backwards slightly. They've growth through to another level in terms of inbound and outbound. And – but we've had moments where it's being more stronger. And we've had moments where we've not broken through in a consistent way. So the stability of the underlying curve has effected some of those timings during the eight-week period. So that's what we went through in terms of the ramp-up and scale-up.

What we're effectively saying, an eight-week ramp-up will be more like 16 weeks building into September. What it means in terms of impact in peak, we're expecting to have all this result and the product to be building up into September, and we start moving towards our peak trading period in October, November. And to remind you, what I just said in earlier in my overview, we're expecting U.S. random stock to hit the 8% level by October anyway.

Matt Dunn

So just – I guess to your question with respect to RCF. I mean you'll probably be wanting me to comment on specific levels within that. But as – strong expectation would be that we would be – we would have a significant amount of headroom under the RCF based on our current plan to the future with respect to the capital guidance that we previously commented on, et cetera. So I think you can see that the RCF is purely to give us appropriate balance sheet flexibility and our approach to that has been prudent with respect to net debt, which remains effectively around 1x as projected for the end of this year.

Simon Bowler

Okay. Thank you.

Nick Beighton

Thanks, Simon.

And your next question comes from the line of Paul Bonnet, Bank of America.

Paul Bonnet

Hey, thank you so much for taking my questions. My question is on the – do you still have a free cash flow guidance for free cash for the next year? I just wanted to know if it still holds?

Nick Beighton

Sorry, was that free cash flow for next year?

Paul Bonnet

Yes, because Barnsley have a pretty different cash flow guidance for next year. I just wanted to know if it still holds?

Matt Dunn

I feel like I'm repeating myself, but we're obviously not giving F2020 guidance at this stage, and we'll give a further update at the full year results. I think the only thing I could say is that the issues are still turning nature, and I pull you back to this statement with reference to that.

Paul Bonnet

Okay, perfect. Thank you. And maybe one more question. Can you comment may be on the retail gross margin by regions, a little bit if possible?

Nick Beighton

No, Paul. We'll do that in more detail in the full year results.

Paul Bonnet

Okay, perfect. Thank you so much.

And your next question comes from the line of John Stevenson, Peel Hunt.

John Stevenson

Good morning, guys.

Nick Beighton

Hey, John.

John Stevenson

Some questions as well, please. Good morning, Nick. So if you think about the about the cash generation initiatives, certainly in Europe in particular. I guess you've heard commercializing the back-end of last year. And now, obviously, we've gotten availability issues. So what are you seeing in terms of the customer sort of performing effectively? Are people turning away? And what are you going to have to do about that? And second, on the U.S., can you just update…

Nick Beighton

I'm sorry, stop there, John. You will see in Europe, and I've said it earlier that visits increased is Europe is up 19% during the quarter on an increasing trend.

John Stevenson

Okay. And what about churns?

Nick Beighton

Say that again? We don't give churn out. But I also gave some color that we are reactivating customers faster than we were in the H1 and reducing churn of our existing customers during that period. But I also acknowledged that some of our European customers will not have had anything like the service they should expect from us, and it will be better.

John Stevenson

Okay, perfect. And moving on to U.S., using this next-day capability. Can you just give us an update in terms of where you are? And also, for both U.S. and Europe, whether – what's been going on has impacted your marketing plans where that's been some social or has been general in terms of backing the launch U.S. and major parts of Europe.

Nick Beighton

So we've launched next-day delivery propositions in some major East Coast cities and all West Coast cities within the last four weeks. As we've said, we were slightly later than we originally thought. But – so we've launched those customers and we're happy with the early reactions on them. I'm not going to give any more details on that. But apart from, at the time we said we'll do it, we know that's a first grades us and it first grades those customers, I mean the big East Coast and the big West Coast cities.

And I'm confident that will be another differentiator for the ASOS brand in the U.S. In terms of marketing, we haven't cut out any marketing in any territories. We're getting good activations with existing customers, particularly the younger demographic, which we were struggling with in the first half. And we have no intention of not continuing to acquire those customers wherever they may be.

John Stevenson

Okay. Let me – excuse me, actually well I am on, just a final question, just in terms of stock levels in Europe, what's it looking like at the moment? And are you able to actually clear?

Nick Beighton

Right. So as I said during the quarter, some of the stock levels available for trading stock were negative, still the case but improving.

John Stevenson

Okay. Sure, Nick. Thank you.

And your next question comes from the line of Wayne Brown from Liberum.

Wayne Brown

Good morning, Nick.

Nick Beighton

Hey, Wayne.

Wayne Brown

How are you doing?

Nick Beighton

Good.

Wayne Brown

Good. Just a couple of questions on inventory. I think you've been speaking about trading inventory. And whilst, I'd love to hear numbers, if you can't give the numbers, if you can may be just be qualitatively of where your inventory levels or your total inventory levels are at the moment versus where you plan them to be ahead of peak this year? And then also, qualitatively, what is your strategy around Brexit, around the 31st of October. Should we be expecting a bigger peak and a hump as we're going into peak trading? And I'd like to put that into context of where we are right now. Thanks.

Nick Beighton

All right. I’m not going to give you any numbers on the actual inventory levels, you know that. So clearly, we've been suffering with trading availability. Our availability funds of customers, particularly in the – in Europe, as I've said earlier and in – within the U.S. in third-party brands. Within the U.S., we're expecting to reach the 80% versus Barnsley by October. And the overall inventory levels in the business are under control.

However, more in the U.S. than we wanted. What we've taken is an extra markdown activity to cover that, so we don't take any inventory that we don't want into the Autumn/Winter season. So for example, what I mean by that, if a product is designed for eight weeks selling period and its cut – is due in June and it's now arrived in July, it's lost four week of its potential selling ability.

So what we've done within the guidance is taken the appropriate action to mark that down to make sure the seasonal elements are cleared within the most seasonally relevant period. That's called markdown to ensure we're not carrying over any inventory into Spring/Summer – into Autumn/Winter we're not happy with, which is all about the retail margin guidance for the full year.

Wayne Brown

Okay. And then can you also then give us a timetable of what the practical applications are that's going to be able to give you the confidence to clear that stock. So clearly, you've had these technical issues. But practically, what's going to happen between now and October that gives you the confidence that you'll be able to clear the previous season's stocks about the inbound stuff won't necessarily get caught up in the clog in the entry points into the system?

Nick Beighton

Okay. So the previous season stock is currently this season. It's commonly known as a markdown and to make sure to reset your inventory levels. That's what's happening right now.

Wayne Brown

Okay. And one last question then. With regards to – just get your view as to why GBP 350 million is the right number for the RCF? And to what degree was there pressure from your credit insurance to get that size of an RCF?

Nick Beighton

No credit insurance pressure whatsoever. And it was about ample headroom and making sure it is brought down. Liquidity was never going to be an issue. And this was something that we'll roll for five years and give us the flexibility to change anything that comes our way we need to, without growing back liquidity.

Wayne Brown

So is that a worst case scenario that these problems continued for longer than what you were hoping for. May be as we even approach peak, then your liquidity within the RCF would be absolutely fine. There's no concerns there?

Nick Beighton

Absolutely right, Wayne.

Wayne Brown

Thank you. Thanks.

Nick Beighton

Well, I think we're going to the final question. One more or shall we close the event?

Operator

Nick Beighton

Go for it.

Operator

Miriam Adisa

Hi, sorry, all of the questions have been answered. Thank you.

Nick Beighton

All right. Bye, thank you, Miriam. All right, in which case I'll wrap it up. Thank you for joining guys. Just to reiterate what I've said. We're confident this is less of a demand issue. And we've identified a road map of working extremely hard and effecting the operational issues. We know this has not been the best execution of some of these things, and we've taken that road accordingly. We're rebuilding the senior team. And I've talked a bit about, we will emerge the leader in EBITDA with a much better operating P&L when we complete all these things. And I'm happy with the uptick in our customer engagement and the reactivation, particularly through ASOS Design.

All right, guys, I will – Matt and I will speak to you soon. We'll be around for the rest of the day, if you want to follow-up with any points as well as indeed. Thank you.

