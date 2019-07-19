Global Water Resources: Micro-Cap Water Utility With Potential But There Are Risks

The company pays a monthly dividend that has grown for the past five years. But the payout ratio is over 100% and the dividend-to-FCF ratio is near 100%.

Thesis

Water utilities have characteristics that are desirable for many dividend growth investors. They often have a monopoly in their service areas limiting competition and giving them a moat. They provide a necessary service that has little risk of technological obsolescence. Water and wastewater service are required for almost all residential and commercial buildings. This combination often leads to slowly growing top and bottom lines that in turn drives long-term dividend growth. But saying that, the market has largely recognized these positive characteristics. Hence, most water utilities are trading at historically low dividend yields and sometimes with elevated earnings multiples. For example, I wrote about Middlesex Water Company (MSEX), whose dividend yield is now at a 10-year low.

In this article, I discuss Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS), a relatively new public water utility. The company has an above market average dividend yield of ~2.7% much higher than the S&P 500's current dividend yield of 1.86%. Global Water Resources is growing organically and through acquisitions in the Phoenix metro area and further south. This should give it long term top and bottom line growth. The company has only been paying a monthly dividend for five years. But the dividend has been raised every year. Global Water Resources could be a viable alternative for small investors seeking a water utility with a decent yield and potentially growing dividend. But saying that, there are risks since the stock is a micro-cap, the debt is high, and the dividend is not well covered. The stock is also fairly valued based on a price-to-sales ratio comparison with industry peers and hence I am not a buyer.

Overview of Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources is a water resource management company that had an IPO in 2016. The company owns and operates water, wastewater, and recycled water facilities in metropolitan Phoenix and areas south. The total service area is roughly 352 square miles. The company focuses on their concept of 'Total Water Management'. The company provides potable water and treats wastewater. But it also treats, purifies, and recycles wastewater and then distributes it to communities they serve through a separate system of pipes. This recycled water is used for outdoor applications including golf courses, parks, school grounds, and natural spaces. The company owns 12 water and wastewater utilities throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area. By end of 2018, Global Water Resources had 44,289 connections and delivered 25.7 billion gallons of potable water. The company has saved over 7.6 billion gallons of water through recycling.

Revenue Growth Catalysts

Global Water Resources can grow both organically and through acquisitions. Organic growth in connections will occur through commercial and residential construction in the company's geographic footprint. Global Water Resources operates in three regions in the metro Phoenix area and south. These regions are the Maricopa/Casa Grande Region, the West Valley Region, and the Sun Corridor Region. Over 90% of current connections are in the Maricopa/Casa Grande Region. Importantly, this is a high growth area driven by proximity to Phoenix, low cost housing and employment opportunities. Since 2010, the City of Maricopa was the second-fastest growing city in Arizona as seen in the graph below. This city is in the Phoenix metro area and should see continued rapid population growth. Casa Grande was the ninth-fastest growing city in Arizona. This city is about halfway between Phoenix and Tucson but is seeing continued growth in populations and housing. This rapid population growth will drive growth in water connections.

Global Water Resources has a much smaller presence in the other two regions. There are currently only a few hundred connections in the West Valley Region. But the company is likely positioning itself for organic growth. Notably, the company has signed agreements with developers to be the future service provider for water and wastewater. Several of the service areas in this region are in locations of expected growth. In the Sun Corridor Region, the company has nearly two thousand current connections. This region is located along Interstate I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson and should experience population growth due to the low cost of housing and reasonable proximity to Phoenix and Tucson. This growth will, in turn, lead to organic growth of water connections.

Global Water Resources can also grow by acquiring other water utilities. Along these lines, the company has been very active having completed numerous acquisitions since 2004. These acquisitions include Santa Cruz Water Company (2004), Palo Verde Utilities Company (2004), Water Utility of Greater Tonopah (2006), Water Utility of Northern Scottsdale (2006), Balterra Sewer Corp (2008), Eagletail Water Company (2017), Turner Ranches Irrigation (2018), and Red Rock Utilities (2018). Global Water Resources should continue to acquire water and wastewater utilities in the future. There are reportedly 400 individual water systems operated by 350 companies in Arizona. In addition, there are approximately 21 wastewater companies and 20 water and wastewater companies. A map is shown in the figure below. This high degree of fragmentation leads to many potential acquisition targets.

A third potential avenue to generate revenue growth is rate cases with the regulator, Arizona Corporation Commission. The company states:

We are required to file rate cases with the ACC to obtain approval for a change in rates. In normal conditions, it would not be uncommon to see us file for a rate increase every three years based on year one being the test year, year two being the rate case filing year, and year three being the rate case award year."

However, the company has not filed a rate case increase with the ACC since 2014. The ACC issued Rate Decision No. 74364 in 2014, which included a 9.5% return on common equity leading to a 15% increase in revenue for the company. Conversely, rate proceedings can work both ways by reducing revenue. In September 2018, the ACC issued Rate Decision No. 76901 that set forth reductions in revenue for the Santa Cruz, Palo Verde, Greater Tonopah, and Northern Scottsdale utilities.

Global Water Resources Dividend Safety

Global Water Resources initiated a dividend in 2014. Notably, the company pays a monthly dividend. The current monthly dividend is $0.0239 per share giving an annualized dividend of $0.2868 per share. This dividend is not well covered by existing EPS. In 2018, the company's diluted EPS was $0.15 per share and the annual dividend was $0.2835 giving a payout ratio of 189%. Global Water Resources is expected to earn between $0.15 per share again in 2019 indicating that the payout ratio will again be over 100%. This is obviously a concern for dividend growth investors. Some water utilities have a relatively high payout ratio due to stable cash flows and regulated returns. But still, a payout ratio well over 100% means that there is little room for dividend increases in the future and also puts the dividend at risk for a cut.

On an FCF basis, the dividend is also not well covered. In 2018, Global Water Resources had FCF of ~$7M. The dividend cost ~$6M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of roughly 86%. Notably, FCF was negative ($10M) in 2017 and ($7M) in 2016. This inconsistent FCF is also of concern for a dividend growth investor. A high ratio again suggests that there is little room for dividend increases in the future.

Global Water Resources Debt

At end of Q1 2019, Global Water had $13.3M in cash and cash equivalents on hand with no short-term debt. Long-term debt of $114.6M is substantial for a company the size of Global Water Resources. But the debt has low interest rates of 4.38% and 4.58%. These two notes were issued in 2016 and are not due until 2028 and 2036, respectively. This provides the company flexibility for refinancing or paying down debt and also paying the dividend. This provides some confidence that the dividend will not be cut in 2019 or even 2020. That said, the debt has restrictive covenants that require a consolidated EBITDA to consolidated debt service ratio of 1.0 to 1.1. The debt service component includes interest expense, principal payments, dividends, or stock purchases. If the ratio falls below 1.25, then the company is limited in the payment of dividends. The company reported that it was in compliance with the debt covenants at the end of 2018 and seemingly is still in compliance in 2019 since Global Water Resources continues to pay the monthly dividend.

Other Risks

In addition to the restrictive dividend payment covenants, the Global Water does face risk for an economic downturn limiting top-line growth. This is a concern since the Phoenix metro area and Arizona, in general, had a major housing downturn during the Great Recession. In fact, many of the residences in the company's service area became vacant. During this time, over 10% of the company's connections were inactive. A repeat of this performance would pressure both the top and bottom lines. In turn, this would likely place the dividend at risk.

Global Water Resources has issued shares to make the Red Rock Utilities purchase. The company issued 1.7 million shares in 2018 out of a total of about 20 million shares. The company likely issued shares due to the limited cash on hand and the already large amount of long-term debt. The additional shares increased by almost $500k the cash needed to pay the annual dividend. Future share dilution is of concern since the company is planning for growth through acquisitions and may not want to add to existing long-term debt. In turn, this could limit dividend growth or even lead to a cut if FCF does not cover the dividend.

Another major risk includes lack of water in aquifers. This is a real risk as Global Water obtains most of its water from underground aquifers. Furthermore, Arizona is in a drought and, in general, some aquifers are depleting. A lack of water and supplies would raise costs in existing service areas, limit organic growth, and could prevent growth by acquisition. The company outlines the risks of water shortages as follows:

A lack of water and supplies would severely limit top and bottom line growth. It could also lead to a cut in the dividend.

Valuation of Global Water Resources

Let's examine the valuation of Global Water Resources. The company's short history as a public company makes this a more difficult exercise. But we will use a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0 as a baseline. Based on expected EPS of $0.15 in 2019 gives a fair value of $2.25. Obviously, the company is trading far above my fair value estimation at a current stock price of $11.10 and a P/E ratio of 74. This is high even considering the elevated valuation of many water utilities that often trade at P/E ratios above 20.0 and sometimes near 30.0.

However, Global Water Resources is a micro-cap stock with a market capitalization of ~$239M and earnings tend to be more volatile during growth phases. Instead, let's examine valuation based on price-to-sales ratio based on industry comparisons. The table below shows the P/S ratios for several water utilities with sub-$1B market caps and similar revenues. On this basis, the company is on par with their industry peers and thus the company is likely fairly valued at the current stock price.

Price-to-Sales Ratio of Water Utilities (in millions)

Global Water Resources (GWRS) Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) The York Water Company (YORW) Consolidated Water Company (CWCO) Market Cap ($) $231.5 $973.3 $460 $211.2 Revenue ($) $35.8 $137.6 $48.6 $68.2 Price-to-Sales Ratio (P/S) 6.5 7.1 9.5 3.1

Final Thoughts On Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources is a micro-cap stock that is relatively new water utility. It may be of interest to those seeking income due to the above-average yield and potential for dividend growth. The company operates in the Phoenix metro area and south, which have high residential and commercial growth rates. Furthermore, the industry is fragmented in Arizona providing an avenue for M&A. Saying that, there are risks in that the dividend is not well covered and the company has high long-term debt with restrictive covenants. The company's top and bottom lines may also suffer during an economic slowdown. For these reasons combined with the relatively high current stock price, I am not a buyer of this stock.

