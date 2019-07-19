Intrepid Potash And Compass Minerals: An Update On Emerging Threats

North American producers should continue to dominate in their domestic market, but competition could weigh on prices and export sales.

Competition has been increasing with a number of greenfield projects being developed in Australia, the U.K, and Africa. Meanwhile, China has become a net exporter in recent months.

In a 2018 article, I discussed the dynamics of the Sulfate of Potash market and related niche fertilizers such as SOPM (Sulfate of Potash Magnesia). This market is of particular significance for Compass Minerals (CMP) and Intrepid Potash (IPI) and, to a lesser extent, Mosaic (MOS).

Demand is expected to be supportive, but one should also consider the supply side of the equation, which shows an abundance of projects, both greenfield and brownfield. In this article, I will discuss the progress made by Australian juniors, and the rising exports from China.

I don't expect an immediate impact, but, depending on the magnitude of new production and Chinese exports, the prospects for Compass Minerals' SOP, Intrepid Potash's Trio and Mosaic's K-Mag could be affected.

Greenfield Developments

Western Australia presents favorable conditions for brine-based SOP production, since the dry region possesses numerous salt lakes and some of the highest evaporation rates in the world. Dry conditions are also on offer in the Danakil desert on the African side of the Red Sea. This explains why the largest greenfield SOP projects are located in Eritrea (Colluli), Ethiopia (Yara Dallol) and Australia (the bottom four projects below, among others).

Source: Danakali's investor presentation

In Africa, Danakali Ltd. (DNK:AU, DNK:LN, OTC:DNKLY, OTCPK:SBMSF) has been advancing the Colluli project, and Norway's Yara International ASA (YAR:NO, OTCPK:YARIY, OTCPK:YRAIF) confirmed the potential of its Dallol prospect. However, developments in African jurisdictions take time, and the geology in the Danakil desert requires more investments than the salt lakes in Australia. The logistics are also significantly more challenging. As a result, these projects are still several years away from commercial production (Danakali was targeting first production in 2021, which seems optimistic at this stage).

In Australia, however, the newsflow has accelerated in recent months, with several players nearing production. One of them is Salt Lake Potash (SO4:AU, SO4:LN, OTCPK:WHELF), which has made quick progress with its Lake Way project (as reflected in the share price action). The company targets completion in Q3 2019, which looks ambitious. However, if the process proves successful, Salt Lake Potash could become a player to be reckoned with. In addition, the company also has other prospects in the Goldfields Salt Lakes area.

Agrimin Ltd. (AMN:AU) has been busy advancing its Mackay SOP project, which will also target SOPM production. Last week, Agrimin awarded the engineering contract for its process plant.

Kalium Lakes Ltd. (ASX:KLL) has seen its share price triple since the beginning of the year, with the release of a JORC brine resource for its Beyondie project, and some progress on engineering and financing.

There are other projects under development in Australia, but the three above seem to be serious contenders for production start in the near future. As with lithium, extraction from brine can be technically challenging, so there is no guarantee that the projects will come online on time and on budget. But I'll be keeping an eye on Salt Lake Potash's progress in particular.

China's Growing SOP Exports

The most intriguing news this year in the SOP market has been China's growing exports. China, which imports massive amounts of MOP from Russia and Canada, is an exporter when it comes to SOP, due in large part to its salt lakes in the country's western regions. In fact, several of the world's leading SOP producers are Chinese:

Source: Agrimin's investor presentation

Up until recently, an export ban was in place in China, with the priority given to local consumers. The ban has been lifted in some areas, leading to a sharp increase in exports year-to-date. As a result, international producers are starting to feel the pressure:

Source: Andrew Hemphill (@Andy_ICIS_Fertz) | Twitter

If this development continues and Chinese exports gain traction, North American producers could be affected. I will be paying close attention to the next quarterly reports and conference calls from Compass Minerals and Intrepid Potash, to see whether their margins are resilient to this new competition.

A Word on Sirius Minerals

When it comes to Intrepid Potash, the product at risk is not SOP strictly speaking, but SOPM. The company has been targeting international expansion for its Trio product, a langbeinite SOPM fertilizer whose chemical composition is K 2 Mg 2 (SO 4 ) 3 . Intrepid Potash mines it in Carlsbad, New Mexico, as does Mosaic with its K-Mag product - which, unsurprisingly, has the same composition. K-Mag, however, is a relatively minor contributor to Mosaic's potash division, while Trio is a dedicated segment in Intrepid Potash's reporting.

In the SOPM field, the elephant in the room is Sirius Minerals (SXX:LN, OTCPK:SRUXF, OTCQX:SRUXY). The British company contemplates large-scale "Poly 4" (chemical composition: K 2 SO 4 .MgSO 4 .2CaSO 4 .2H 2 O) production from a massive polyhalite deposit in England's Yorkshire. Source: Sirius Minerals' website

There have been a number of setbacks for the project, with financing taking longer than expected. However, on the commercial front, Sirius Minerals has been making strides. The company recently signed a large offtake deal with an Indian buyer, adding to an already substantial number of agreements (including in North America).

Source: Sirius Minerals

Even though the threats from Chinese exports and Australian production are more acute in the near-term, I believe investors should keep in mind future competition from Sirius Minerals.

Takeaways

I don't want to sound overly alarmist here. SOP/SOPM supply will be increasing, but so will demand, driven by the growing appetite for organic, chloride-light, fertilizers. However, I think that it's important for investors to monitor the potential disruptions.

To me, Mosaic is mostly immune from this threat, as K-Mag is a minor component of its business. Compass Minerals could be hit harder, as SOP is a significant part of its North American plant nutrient segment, and its Ogden operations are not particularly low-cost. Let me mention, however, that the salt business seems to be on the recovery path. Laurentian Research provided an in-depth analysis of the company in a recent article.

Finally, Intrepid Potash could see the international expansion of its Trio business impacted by the new entrants. But I am optimistic about the company as a whole. With the MOP market improving, I feel that Intrepid Potash's fertilizer business alone warrants the current enterprise value. As a result, the oil services (water sales) segment can be viewed as a free call option on the Permian. The company's management, which has skin in the game, does see a lot of promise in the water sales, judging by the recent acquisition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.

