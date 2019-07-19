JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good

JPM leads the pack on revenue growth and ROTCE. This, plus the company's defensive characteristics, means its premium P/TNAV rating (1.8x) is still worth paying.

The benefits were on display again in 2Q as weakness in CIB and NII margin pressure were offset by strength in other areas, notably cards.

The company's diversification is a key attraction as we enter what might be a bumpier period for banks.

By JPMorgan Chase's standards, 2Q wasn't a stellar quarter, but it was good enough to keep the investment thesis intact.

I've laid out the investment thesis for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) in a previous article, which I see as revolving around the stock's defensive characteristics as we move into what is shaping up to be a more turbulent 2H for banks.

The company is possibly best positioned for lower interest rates over the short term, given the strength of recent lending growth which can help offset emerging margin pressures. It also has a lower gearing to markets businesses than peers, with 55% of profits stemming from domestic retail banking and corporate banking that should insulate it from seasonally weaker investment banking conditions in coming quarters.

These characteristics were on display in 2Q as JPM showed the best NII growth of peers despite weaker-than-expected margins, while strength in cards helped offset an underwhelming result in CIB.

JPM did just enough this quarter

JPM eked out a small 4% headline EPS beat ($2.59 reported vs consensus $2.50), but this wasn't a stellar quarter by their standards with weaker investment banking revenues than peers and more pronounced NII margin pressure.

Yet, the shares reacted positively as the market ultimately rewarded the fact that, even in a tough quarter, JPM's diversification meant it was able to:

Grow revenues by 4% YoY, the fastest pace of US majors that have so far reported (Citigroup (NYSE:C) reported +2% YoY, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) 0% YoY)

Deliver positive operating leverage as expenses rose only 2% YoY

Deliver peer-leading ROTCE at 18%

Deliver 22% net income growth in Consumer & Community Banking

Performance in cards saved the day

JPM is the most diversified of the US banking majors, and this is a key attraction of the stock in an uncertain interest rate and economic environment. There is almost always at least one business line that overcompensates for weakness in others.

This quarter, it was cards, where JPM reported both faster revenue growth and sales volume growth than peers. Cards revenues were up 8% YoY (C reported +7%), while sales volumes were +12% YoY (C reported +7%, WFC +6%). Cards have been probably the stand-out positive for US banks this quarter, and JPM derives a larger share of its retail revenues from them than any of the other majors. This positions it well to capitalise on what will probably remain a strong cards environment as rates decline. The strength in cards was a key component in the 22% YoY increase in net income JPM reported for Consumer & Community Banking.

CIB performance lagged peers

This helped compensate for a fairly lackluster performance in the Corporate & Investment Bank. JPM reported the weakest revenue trends of peers so far with total CIB revenues down 3% YoY (C reported flat, GS (NYSE:GS) -2%) on a weak equity trading result, where revenues were down 13% YoY compared to a decline of only 9% for C and a 6% YoY increase reported by GS. JPM's FICC revenues were also much weaker than C, down 8% YoY (C +8%), if better than the -13% reported by GS. The only positive to come out of CIB this quarter was a 10% YoY increases in advisory/underwriting revenues, which is the strongest of the group to so far report (C -10%, GS -9%).

And margin trends were weaker, leading to lowered NII guidance

JPM also did enough in other areas to deflect attention away from a weaker NII margin than peers. NII margin fell 3% in the quarter from 2.57% to 2.49%. This was a bigger drop than reported by C (-1.5%) and comparable to WFC (also -3%). Loan yields ticked back for everyone in 2Q as Libor fell, and the impact has been fairly consistent at -1% QoQ each for JPM, C, and WFC. Where JPM stood out in the wrong way was deposit beta, with rates paid on interest-bearing deposits increasing 7% QoQ (to 0.88% from 0.82%), which compared, for example, to only a 5% QoQ increase reported by C. The negative margin trends drove a cut to 2019 NII guidance to $57.5bn from the previous $58bn as JPM is now forecasting on the basis of three Fed cuts by year end.

JPM offers unrivaled diversification in an uncertain environment and remains a core US bank holding

Jamie Dimon's assessment of the outlook was typically upbeat:

The U.S. consumer remains healthy, overall credit is in great shape, and the earnings power of the company is evident. Understanding there is some macro uncertainty and potential headwinds from the rate outlook, we still expect to grow the franchise (2Q earnings call)

The market will focus increasingly on the emerging pressures on NII margins across the sector in 2H as well as the continued "on-off" nature of markets revenues. But this seems more than factored into market estimates for JPM which see 2H EPS of just $4.50 against $5.50 delivered in 1H. This would be a 17% 2H/1H decline, well beyond the normal seasonality JPM has reported in recent years (for example, the 2H/1H EPS decline last year was only 7%).

Assuming normal 2H/1H seasonality, the upside to FY19 EPS looks like it could be in the region of 5-6%, which should support the share in the near term while I expect JPM's earnings diversification to become an increasingly important attraction as the environment becomes more uncertain. 2Q was another demonstration that JPM has sufficient breadth to offset weaker performances in some areas with strength in others and to deliver best-in-class revenue growth and ROTCE.

On 1.8x P/TNAV, the stock isn't the cheapest of peers, but the downside risk is more limited. There is probably upside to earnings estimates, and a 3% dividend yield and 8% share repurchase look increasingly attractive as interest rates fall.

Street estimates see the company delivering 16% ROTCE for FY19, which, assuming a 9% cost of equity and 3% long-term growth, would put fair value at 2.1-2.2x P/TNAV on my estimates, for upside of >20%. On this basis, I continue to view JPM as a core holding among US banks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.