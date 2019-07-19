Koninklijke Wessanen N.V. (KJWNF) CEO Christophe Barnouin on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Koninklijke Wessanen N.V. (OTC:KJWNF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christophe Barnouin - Chief Executive Officer

Francois de Gantes - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Fernand de Boer - Degroof Petercam

Robert Jan Vos - ABN Amro

Anna Patrice - Berenberg

Reginald Watson - ING

Alan Vandenberghe - KBC

Christophe Barnouin

Good morning everyone. I am happy to present you today the H1 result for Wessanen. I am joined today, I am here today with Francois de Gantes, our new CFO. Francois joined us mid-May. He was the CFO of Naturex and will be appointed an Executive Board Member officially on the EGM of August 29.

Now if I come back to the H1 result on page two. The fundamental, the key information is that we have been growing own bonds like 0.5% on a like-for-like basis. We have as well the addition for €1.4 million of an acquisition which is Abbot Kinney at the beginning of the year and we have a little positive impact, quite marginal, of €0.4 million and we have, by the way, the further adduction of the private label and distribution business.

In page three, if I focus on the Q2 now, in Q2 we have a better result in term of growth. Our own bond, like-for-like, are growing plus 4.4%. It was minus 3.2% in Q1 and as well a further reduction of private label and distribution. No impact on currency.

If you go in page four in the EBITE margin development If you go to the orange line which is 2018 and 2019 first half, we are now at 10.4% in H1 versus 8.7% a year ago. It's mostly driven by the phasing of A&P, meaning the A&P that we are going to spend in the second half versus the first half. There is always a little volatility depending on our activity plan on the phasing of A&P. That explains the difference.

I am going to give you more color in terms of our own brand growth and activity now as of page five. Important for us, we have on Bjorg in page five a good Q2 balancing a weak Q1 and that's leading to a small growth in H1. We have now a new campaign and more promotional events. Clipper has been continuously growing at double-digit in Europe. Even if we have been affected in the U.K., the total of Clipper is growing double digit all over Europe and as well as in international markets. Bonneterre, which is our brand in the organic shops in France, is going down out of, let's say, a channel slowdown and some internal factors.

If I go to page six, Alter Eco, which is our own brand in organic and fair trade coffee and chocolate, is doing very well and continues to grow. We had a very, we have a decent and strong recovery in the U.K. on the back of Kallø, which is very good news for us, as the U.K. is quite important for us. On the contrary, we have a negative development of Isola Bio in Italy because of the specialized trade shrinking.

If I go to page seven, we have a growth of Allos, our main brand in HFS. So we have the channel of organic shops in Germany, which has well adjusted now to the development in supermarket, which is now back into moderate growth and we have good results on Allos based on key innovation and activation. Zonnatura, which is in the Netherlands is declining. To be honest, there was less support on our side. And Abbot Kinney, which is our last business that we acquired has been launched all over Europe and is growing double digit.

Now page eight, you have some example of the key innovations that has been launched on Bjorg in Q2 which are now helping the brand to regain growth.

Page nine, you just have a summary. The tag line of our new TV campaign, which is aimed at proving that Bjorg is more than organic.

Page 10, you have an example of what we mean by strong activation in France and stronger down the line which is even better than that, more shop-in-shop.

Page 11. We have some example of our key innovation on Allos, which has made the success of the ball.

And page 12, you have some ideas of all the campaign we have been doing all over Europe to support Clipper.

I hand over now to Francois on the financial review.

Francois de Gantes

Okay. Well, good morning to everyone and thanks, Christophe. So I would like to outline on the financial side. So on page 14, three key elements. So one is exactly what Christophe mentioned basically on EBITE, an improvement or better performance in EBITE based mostly on the phasing of the A&P, which is going to be higher in the second half of the year.

On the second part, it will be on the line of the exceptional items. As you remember, last year, we booked some impairments on the Gayelord Hauser and this year, we have only two key elements that we wanted to mention. It was one, the disposal of a piece of land in France for a positive €1.7 million. And the second one is linked to the cost incurred based on the public offer that is ongoing. And then the third element I would like to outline is basically the effective tax rate, which is tabled at 30%. And just as a reminder, the tax rate is based on the average of the local entities, of the average rate of the local entities.

Now if you go on page 15, the net debt, basically net debt development. So we started with last year at the end of December we had a debt of €48 million and basically if we compare apple to apple, we would end up with a net debt of €41.4 this year because as you see, we have included the IFRS impact in the last column of the €21 million. And out of those €21 million, there was €19.7 that is based on this IFRS 16 treatment. The other two things I would like to outline is basically the payment of dividend of €14.7 million, which basically represents €0.14 per share. Then the other thing is the good performance of the operating cash flow since the beginning of the year.

Now if you go to the following page. On page 16, it's just a reminder of the guidance that have been given at the beginning of the year. So basically overall, we confirm the guidance that we had. So we expect low to moderate growth. And just as a reminder, low to moderate means 1% to 3% on the own brands. Then the EBITE, we expect it to be in the range of 8% to 9%, so that we confirm. Tax rate around 30% is still in line with our expectations. And the overall capital expenditure would be around €10 million to €12 million. Of course, the other elements are also confirmed. So no surprises basically.

So now I hand over to Christophe for the next slide.

Christophe Barnouin

We would like to give you to finish this column before the question just a quick update on the current public offer. So you might have seen that the offer has been formally launched on July 11, which means that the offer period started on July 12 and will end of September 6. The offer price is €11.36 per share, which has been adjusted from the €11.50 to reflect the dividend we paid earlier this year or $0.14. Wessanen, both Supervisory Board and Executive Board support the transaction and we recommend the shareholders to accept this offer.

You need to know that the works council of Wessanen has responded with positive advice to the offer. There will be an EGM on August 29 in which everyone will be able to ask any question that they want. And the consortium made of PAI and Mr. Jobson will declare the offer unconditional assumed that the cost, the acceptance level of 80%, of course subject to EGM approving some post-closing restructuring.

And that's it. That ends our part. We are now opening the floor to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. There is question from Mr. Fernand de Boer, Degroof Petercam. Your line is open. Please go ahead, sir.

Fernand de Boer

Okay. Good morning. It's Fernand. If you are reiterating your guidance and you have solid cash flow and a very healthy net debt. I still cannot see why you should be delisted?

Christophe Barnouin

Fernand, good morning to you. If I look at my position in term of growth and the amount of [indiscernible] do in the next years comes back to the recommendation we issued earlier this year. We will be welcoming, we respond positively to the offer that is made to make sure that we have a long time ahead of us to reinvest in many part of the business and to do whatever we need to do on the portfolio to make sure we have a good future.

Fernand de Boer

Yes. But you are going to lever up to six times. So you have no financial room to invest. Well, at this moment you are very, very healthy financially. And although I cannot see, but okay. I think this line of discussion, so never mind.

Christophe Barnouin

Yes. So we had the discussion together some time ago.

Fernand de Boer

We supported you at €12, €13, €15, even bought at €16, €17. It's quite disappointing, but okay. They can still decide not to offer.

Christophe Barnouin

I am not going to comment. At the end of the day, I will explain our rationale in detail in the offer memorandum and then the shareholders will tender their share or not.

Fernand de Boer

Yes. That's correct. Okay. Thank you.

Christophe Barnouin

Thank you Fernand.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. [indiscernible] Mr. Robert Jan Vos, ABN Amro. [indiscernible].

Robert Jan Vos

Yes. Good morning. Yes, maybe I wanted to say, but I agree with Fernand. I also have a few questions. The first one, is there a specific reason for the dividend at the last year at the half year? Why the working capital investments were so high, close to €10 million? And second, when I look at the last slide, you update on the public offer. The offer period ends on September 6. You have now planned Q3 update for, I think it's October 18. Is it fair to conclude that you will not issue the 3Q results anymore as a publicly listed company? Could we conclude that? Those were my questions. Thank you.

Christophe Barnouin

All right. Sorry, I was in mute. Capital investment, we have launched a series of projects but what -- because I have as investment, global investment closer to €7.4 million than €10. So where do you find basically your number of €10 million?

Robert Jan Vos

No. I was referring to working capital.

Christophe Barnouin

Okay. Sorry. Okay. The working cap, it's indeed €9.8 million, a variation versus last year. So basically, you have to start with on the ratio side a much higher working cap based on the very high level of sales in the month of May, mostly in Bjorg, which is creating of course an inflation. And then the second one, you have a little bit more offer of inventory. Basically we had anticipated some of the Brexit impact. And we had overstocked or over booked some additional inventory on that side, which is going down slowly.

And then on the part of the payables, we used to have a very high payable. So that we have reduced to make sure that we would basically be in line with sustainability aspect that we had, meaning that we are paying a little bit more to our suppliers. So the impact at the end of June is, there was indeed €9.8 million, but what we expect overall for the year is to have, it's a more seasonal impact than anything else.

And then the second question that you have is on Q3 announcement. So you have left the date. We don't know yet depending on the outcome of the process. It may well be that there would be more information. But it may well that there might be an information on Q3. I am not sure on how that process if going to completely to the end up. We will be just, we will be preparing everything, like if we were going to communicate on October 18. We don't know yet. But we will do as we shall do and we are preparing in any case and it is something that we might communicate but it totally depends on the outcome and the closing of the offer.

Robert Jan Vos

Okay. Thank you.

Christophe Barnouin

You are welcome.

Operator

The next question is from Anna Patrice, Berenberg. Your line is open.

Anna Patrice

Yes. Hello. I have a few questions. The first question is on the [indiscernible] reiterated the guidance for the full year. But just to understand how do you see the shelf development at larger dealers in France? Are you happy with the shelf allocation? Q3, you had very easy comps. So this should be quite good. So is it like they could be also, in theory if you are regaining market share and the shelf that there could be upside potential on the topline growth this year. That's the first question. The second question on the margin development. You are saying that most of it was because of the lower A&P? So you have €5 million better earnings or EBITE development. What was the decrease in A&P? And is it structural or is just a timing impact and you expect to spend €5 million more in the second half of the year? And then also to the full year guidance of 8% to 9%, because if you are the low end of your guidance, it implies that H2 profits should decline by more than 40%. So what do you see as a driver behind such a strong possible decline in profits in the second half of the year? And for the time being, the last question, if I look at the page 17 at the presentation, you are saying that offer unconditional, subject offer to approving post-closing restructuring. What is this post-closing restructuring? Thank you.

Christophe Barnouin

Good morning, Anna. If I am actively began trading, I would say not so much because my H1 is still 0.8% of own brands. So basically what we observe is that the market conditions are more or less the same as we had in Q1 and we had the second half last year. So the earning quarters, well, you are right, is that the Q3, we do anticipate some growth. In Q4, we do anticipate that it will be a very difficult situation and because of very high Q4 last year. So overall, I am at 0.8% on own bonds year-to-date. We have a guidance between 1% to 3%, which will be there, okay. And the volatility by quarter might happen.

Regarding the margin difference which is your second question, the A&P, we are not getting NPR. We have we are phased that differently which will have an impact as well on your third question. That's why we believe that 8% to 9%, we will confirm that target in terms of percentage of EBITE because we are going to spend that money well into the second half in Q3 instead of Q2. That's one part explaining why they go from the 10.4% to 8% to 9%.

And the second part, which last year second half, we kept a lot of cost not only A&P, to make sure that we were delivering profit at the end of 2018. So which this like it could be even higher or something that we are doing to, base line we are doing what we will surely do.

And your next, the last question was on the post-closing restructuring mechanics. It relates to the fact that in the event where the acceptance level of the offer is above 80% and below 95%, the restructuring or liquidation mechanics which allow the majority shareholder to basically to go from 80% to squeeze out. Every detail is in the offer memorandum, but that's what it means. It relates to basically the details and the techniques on how to move from the offer unconditional result. PAI and Charles Jobson will declare the offer unconditional soon as they close of around 80% and there is this post-closing restructuring measures that allow them in the Dutch rules to go up to squeeze out, basically. That's what it means.

Anna Patrice

Okay. And if you can comment a little bit more on what's going on in France and how your market share or your shelf space is evolving in France? Could you give a little bit more detail here, please?

Christophe Barnouin

I have in the same situation as last year basically. I have a lot of push on private label. I am containing the small brands better than they did last year. But I have a lot of push even further on private labels which is quite an aggressive part. So I am still having the same issues that I used to have last year. We are just starting to respond as at the end of Q2. There is a new campaign, a new promotion that we continue to defend our share.

Anna Patrice

And so when we look at the growth in Q2, it means that it's mostly driven by volumes and you are still investing in pricing?

Christophe Barnouin

Correct.

Anna Patrice

And are you providing a state how much will be volume, how much will be pricing?

Christophe Barnouin

On the total French business, I could not. But we have a price erosion of roughly in France 1% and the rest would be volume.

Anna Patrice

And if you think what you can do differently when you are listed or not listed, is it that you want to grow more aggressively? Is it that you want to do more M&A and to leverage more? What can you do differently to address the issues?

Christophe Barnouin

Probably what I will do differently is some form of business heavily month-after-month, quarter-by-quarter, maybe cleanup a little bit my portfolio, even if I have some turnover erosion. And we could of course how we can do that most. But it is mostly about regaining growth on to heavily support my portfolio.

Anna Patrice

And supporting heavily, this is from promotion, from marketing?

Christophe Barnouin

A lot of promotion.

Anna Patrice

Okay. And then maybe the last question. When you say that there is lots of things happening to push some of the private label and you do have some very good cost structure. Would it make sense for you to benefit from this push of private labels and also to do more on the private label side or not?

Christophe Barnouin

I didn't understand the last part.

Anna Patrice

Okay. So you have lots of competition from private labels. But you also have a good production setup. If the private labels want to come to you saying, can you produce for us, for the private labels, would that be interesting for you, given that you are already quite [indiscernible]?

Christophe Barnouin

Strategically not, because it's all about the capital we will invest to do that. And today I have the occupation of my old factories is around 80%. So I am not going to invest more capital to do private label, definitely not. And then in some part, we have a very competitive or quite competitive sourcing and in different parts, I still rely on third-party producer for half or large or maybe less. So strategically, I have my own brand and I need to push that. We will make a selection on the brand that we want to push and let the other go.

Anna Patrice

Would it make sense to instead of selling to the private equity to try to find a strategic buyer so that you are combined stronger against the private labels?

Christophe Barnouin

No. The strategy is the same, I need to push my brand. I have different brands. My market condition has changed. I need a very strong push to regain that growth and that's what matters.

Anna Patrice

Okay. Thank you.

Christophe Barnouin

Okay.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Watson, ING. Your line is open. Please go ahead, sir.

Reginald Watson

Thank you. Good morning Christophe. My question is a follow-up. Actually, firstly I promise that I wouldn't take as long as she has. It's just [indiscernible] activation which you had, I think you mostly have actually had whether this is mainly leading to the explanation the A&P is like in Q2 and that you will see heavier spend on the second half of the year?

Christophe Barnouin

Good morning Reginald. My A&P is weaker than last year in H1. My activation plan are very strong in the May and June.

Reginald Watson

But if that is showing up in the EBITE margin for the remainder? Or you do you not see that booked until the third quarter?

Christophe Barnouin

I don't understand what you mean.

Reginald Watson

Because some times, for example, it may be that if you have activation and you give rebates to the producer, do you then take rebate back in the third quarter?

Christophe Barnouin

No. I believe they are not. No. So permanent tight terms are very well differentiated here. Permanent tight terms are on the 12 months in our book. So there is no one is playing with this. The question are specific. So that could update. But the update, when the activation is done. So the media is paid when the media has been, when you are on air, a promotion is booked, when that thing is happening.

Reginald Watson

Okay. Fantastic. Thank you. That was my question.

Operator

Your next question is from Mr. Alan Vandenberghe, KBC. Your line is open. Please go ahead, sir.

Alan Vandenberghe

Good morning gentlemen. Thanks for having my question. It's again regarding the guidance and on the EBITE margin that you are guiding for. If I make my back of the envelope calculations and taking the middle of the range that you provide, it implies that you are that 2H EBITE margin could land around 6.6%, which means a sequential drop of around 400 basis points, half-and-half. Isn't that a bigger, if I understand that the phasing of A&P is important and that there can be switches from one quarter to the other, but if I look back in history, I have not seen shifts like this in the past? So a 400 basis point drop in margin, is that really realistic? And therefore couldn't you narrow your EBITE guidance for the full year a bit and skew it more towards the upper end of the range? Thank you.

Christophe Barnouin

Good morning Alan. No, you are absolutely right on the assumption. That would mean more or less the 6% to 7% EBITE, 7% EBITE. That's what we had exactly on our plan and P&L. You need to know that we sell slightly more in H1 than in H2, just for you to know. We don't have -- it's mostly some times 52/48, if you look at it, it depends of the year and the activation. But we sell slightly more. But slightly more is already €6 million of gross profit from one half to the other half just because of sales volume. And then you have an effect, as we discussed, on A&P mostly.

Alan Vandenberghe

Okay. Clear. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Christophe Barnouin

Okay. Thank you all for your presence today. Thank you very much. And I wish you a great summer.

