Betting On A New Breakout For Stocks Here

This is the kind of support the stock market needs to confidently pioneer its way to new high ground, and so I’m looking for a breakout for equities.

Investors should see benefit based on their presumption of more confident corporate business manager decision making on the back of a lower cost of borrowing and a shorter burden to economic value creation.

The Fed’s path is insulated from economic data, even when it shows good health, because it is geared toward the potential of economic disruption due to trade policy.

Stocks can pioneer their way to new high ground now on the back of Federal Reserve support. The Fed’s dovish pivot is a powerful factor for equities that should not be underestimated. I am positioned for a decisive move higher for equities here, and I believe readers should be as well.

Stocks closed out an excellent week last week on the heels of an important signal sent by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. In what was once known as the Humphrey Hawkins semiannual testimony before Congress, the Federal Reserve Chairman appeared before congressional committees of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

It is a grueling process for the Chairman, who sits through a barrage of often curious questions that sometimes serve the self-promotion of the congressional members to their constituents and to the broader U.S. audience. The financial press follows it closely and in real-time posts the most market-moving of commentary. So, it is an important event for markets.

Under some stress, financial markets watched the Fed Chair with caution because of recently strong employment data, and because of a reported uptick in an inflation indicator. The Core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was simultaneously reported a tenth of a percentage point higher than expected at 2.1% year-over-year. The market’s concern was that perhaps the good news about the economy and bad news about inflation might cause the Fed Chair to signal to the market a reduced potential for a dovish rate action at the upcoming July Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting. But what the Fed Chair said was astoundingly reassuring, and, importantly, it marked an insulating point against all economic data that may contradict with Fed dovishness.

Fed Signals Rate Cut

The Fed Chair made clear to the congressional members that economic data simply will not matter much in its near-term decision making. The Fed’s pivot to defend the economic expansion is precautionary and is geared to give confidence to businesses and investors. Uncertainty due to the trade war with China has somewhat stymied business investment, and the Fed is concerned that tariffs and policy uncertainty could cause the long-lived economic expansion to meet its end.

Markets share this concern, given soft data from overseas and as evident in the U.S. treasury security yield curve, which has recently often flirted with inversion. So, by cutting the Fed funds rate this July, the Fed provides a dose of comfort to treat market concerns. And, the yield curve immediately reflected its approval with the Fed Chair’s indication, as longer-term yields separated from short-term yields.

A lower short-term cost of borrowing, or the risk-free rate, matters to the economic value creation ability of companies. The burden to economic value creation is reduced as return on invested capital overcomes the cost of capital more easily. It gives business managers more reason to go ahead with projects. For as long as inflation and the real-time economic situation are supportive, which is the case today, such Fed action is super supportive to stocks. This should especially be true if the forward outlook is burdened by uncertainty like we have today.

Fed Chair Powell reinforced the fact that the Fed’s future policy positioning will be insulated from U.S. economic data influence (thus not data-dependent), by reiterating his position on Tuesday July 16, 2019 while addressing a group in France. That is because economic data on Tuesday was not the sort you would expect to precede a Fed dovish policy action. Strongly positive retail sales data had just been reported, though industrial production continued to concern while falling short of expectations, except in the manufacturing sector, where it exceeded them. Meanwhile, homebuilder confidence stayed strong.

Yet, at the same time, the Fed Chair was restating his support of economic supports to meet risks relative to forward uncertainty, and namely due to disruptive trade policy. By the way, this does not mean the Fed Chair opposes current trade policy, as he made clear in his testimony before the congressional committees last week.

President’s Statement Startles Markets

I expect stocks would have rallied on the Fed Chair’s supporting reiteration if the President had not startled markets with another threatening trade policy comment Tuesday. The President is clearly attempting to serve the negotiation process with his statement seemingly directed at China negotiators, but it did no good for us traders over the short-term. Nonetheless, it showed why the Fed will stay the dovish course through July and possibly for a while longer, even if the economy indicates it is not necessary.

Conclusion - Stocks Should Breakout Here

Stocks are mostly just fractionally off their all-time and 52-week highs. However, they seem to need a catalyst to break to new high ground. I believe we have that now in the Fed’s steadfast supportive policy.

Market Sector Security Percent Off High Thru 07-16-19 Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) -0.5% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) -0.4% SPDR Dow Jones (DIA) -0.2% Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) -0.5% iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) -10.5%

In conclusion, it is clear to me that we can count on the Fed to make the path easier for stocks. This should provide investors with the sort of confidence needed to take stocks through prior highs to steadfastly mark new high ground. And I expect other Fed member comments, beyond those of the Fed Chair, to offer the same message over the coming days. The Fed’s upcoming policy decision should confirm that same message. So, I am betting on stocks to breakout higher here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.