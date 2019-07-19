Algonquin Seeks Growth On Multiple Fronts

Image Source: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corporation - IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corporation (AQN) is a Canadian-based utility with major operations in North America and around the world through its 44.2% stake in Atlantica Yield plc's (AY) equity as of early-June 2019. Algonquin's Liberty Utilities Group provides rate regulated utility services to ~770,000 customers (226,000 electric customers, 339,000 natural gas customers, and 165,000 water customers), operations that are supported by Liberty Power's 1.5 GW of gross generation capacity at the end of the first quarter of 2019. We like Algonquin's investment-grade credit ratings, reasonable net debt burden, and strong growth trajectory. Shares of AQN yield 4.1% as of this writing.

Covering Atlantica Yield

For starters, let's cover Atlantica Yield. The entity is a yieldco that mainly invests in sustainable infrastructure and assets that support renewables such as electric transmission networks, green energy power generation, natural gas-fired power plants (to generate electricity when renewables can't), and select water utilities all across the world. From transmission networks in Peru to water assets in Algeria to wind farms in Uruguay to solar plants in South Africa, Spain, and America, Atlantica Yield covers the spread. We caution that through its hefty economic interest in Atlantica Yield, Algonquin is exposed to fluctuations in foreign currencies and other inherent risks involved international operations. Shares of AY yield 6.9% as of this writing.

During Algonquin's first quarter 2019 conference call, management mentioned how Atlantica can be used as a vehicle to maximize the value of existing assets within the Algonquin-Atlantica family via dropdowns. Here's a key excerpt:

I think you've heard me say that one of the interesting characteristics between Atlantica are the differentiating characteristics between Atlantica and [Algonquin] is the asymmetry between the valuation metrics that - they both - that we both employ as you can imagine there as a yield curve kind of a cab - cash available for distribution driven organization, and as a regulated utility GAAP earnings are probably more important to us. And I've said in the past that there may well be projects in our portfolio which fall into the cash rich earning - earnings core category, which might actually be better held from our point of view down in Atlantica, and if you think about it, it's kind of the interesting opportunity for it to be a accretive to us and accretive to them just given what the definition of accretive is."

On May 9, Algonquin agreed to invest another $30 million into Atlantica by buying up additional shares issued out by the yieldco as part of a broader arrangement. That same arrangement allows Atlantica to take an economic stake in two of Algonquin's American assets, and enabled Algonquin to own up to 48.5% of Atlantica's equity.

Financial Commentary

During periods where the US Fed is cutting interest rates, utilities tend to outperform for a few key reasons. First off, as highly indebted entities, a lower interest rate environment lowers their cost of debt and makes refinancing significantly easier. Secondly, growth opportunities are easier to pursue as a lower cost of debt makes debt-financed acquisitions more economical, improving the long-term trajectory of financially healthy utilities. Finally, somewhat as a self-fulfilling prophecy, the reduced cost of debt combined with a strong growth trajectory (generally) bolsters the value of utility equities across the board, making equity-financing more viable.

Algonquin has an investment-grade credit rating of BBB from DBRS, which was upgraded back in January 2019 from BBB-low. Its Liberty Utilities (BBB/BBB-high/BBB) and Liberty Power (BBB/BBB/BBB) subsidiaries both possess investment-grade credit ratings, indicating the utility retains access to capital markets at attractive rates.

In May, Algonquin issued out USD$350 million in "6.20% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes, Series 2019-A due July 1, 2079." After a cross-currency swap that converted the US dollar proceeds to Canadian dollars, the notes had an effective interest rate "of approximately 5.96%" during the fixed-rate period. Those proceeds were going to be used to pay down debt, for general corporate purposes, and to fund a portion of its purchase of Enbridge Gas New Brunswick and its general partner from Enbridge Inc. (ENB) for CAD$331 million in cash through a transaction announced in December 2018. That utility provides natural gas to 12,000 customers in the Canadian province of New Brunswick and was expected to be immediately accretive to Algonquin's earnings after the deal closes.

In early-June, Algonquin announced it was acquiring Ascendant Group for USD$365 million through a deal that's expected to close by late-2019. That is the parent company of Bermuda Electric Light Company which serves the island nation's 63,000 residents and businesses. By 2020, this acquisition is expected to be accretive to Algonquin's earnings. Please note that Bermuda Electric is the sole provider of electric utility services in Bermuda. Currently, Bermuda Electric is undergoing a major rehabilitation program at its generation operations and Algonquin is committed to ensuring that project gets completed. In a similar vein, Algonquin is also committed to investing in the de-carbonization of the island's electrical grid.

Clearly, Algonquin has already been taking advantage of the low interest rate environment, and we don't expect that to change going forward. Having an acquisitive history does put pressure on the balance sheet, which is to be expected at most utilities due to the nature of their business model. At the end of March 31, Algonquin had $3.6 billion in net debt on a consolidated basis. Using its annualized adjusted EBITDA figure from the first quarter, Algonquin's leverage ratio (net debt to adjusted EBITDA) came in at 3.85x at the end of March 2019. That's fairly tame for a utility, which we appreciate, but we caution that this figure will be volatile quarter-to-quarter given Algonquin's acquisitive nature.

Green Growth

Beyond inorganic growth via acquisitions, Algonquin is targeting organic growth through a five-year USD$7.7 billion capital expenditure program. That's expected to grow its EBITDA by an over 10% CAGR through 2023, enabling continued dividend per share growth. An example of that growth trajectory can be found in Missouri and Kansas.

In June, Algonquin received approval to move forward with three wind farms which combined will be able to generate 600 MW. The utility expects to begin construction this quarter, with completion targeted by the end of next year. Management expects this development will cost USD$1.1 billion to finish. In the graphic below, Algonquin lays out other renewable energy projects the utility has its eyes on.

Image Shown: Algonquin is targeting significant growth at its green power generation division, which represents a good chunk of its planned five-year capital expenditure budget. Image Source: Algonquin - IR Presentation

Aiding Algonquin's quest for growth is its strong net operating cash flow streams and relatively tame capital expenditure budgets. In 2018, the company generated USD$530 million in net operating cash flow while spending USD$466 million on capital expenditures, allowing for USD$64 million in free cash flow. That wasn't enough to cover $174 million in total dividend payments but indicates Algonquin is targeting a more sustainable fiscal path (by utility standards) than some of its peers. Keep in mind the company wasn't free cash flow positive in 2017.

Concluding Thoughts

We like Algonquin's diversified asset base within the utility space, its push into renewables, reasonable leverage ratio, investment-grade credit rating, growth trajectory, and its 2018 free cash flows. On the flip side, we caution that potential adverse foreign exchange movements, possible asset nationalizations (specifically relating to the international assets of Atlantica Yield), and other downside risks pose potential problems for Algonquin. As things stand today, we are still on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.