Kemira Oyj (KMRAF) CEO Jari Rosendal on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Olli Turunen - Head of Investor Relations

Jari Rosendal - President and Chief Executive Officer

Petri Castrén - Chief Financial Officer

Harri Taittonen - Nordea Markets

Martin Roediger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Anssi Kiviniemi - SEB

Panu Laitinmäki - Danske Bank

Ben Gorman - UBS AG

Olli Turunen

All right. Very warm and sunny welcome to Kemira's Second Quarter 2019 Results Presentation. My name is Olli Turunen, and I am Head of Investor Relations at Kemira. Kemira published strong results again this quarter and today now we will have a deep dive into the numbers presented by our President and CEO, Jari Rosendal and our CFO, Petri Castrén.

After both presentations, you have a chance to ask questions here in the room, and also, of course over the webcast either by typing through the tool or calling over the phone.

Let's begin. Jari, please go ahead.

Jari Rosendal

Okay. Thank you, Olli. Welcome everyone. Good afternoon. And as the title said, strong earnings improvement continued in Q2. Some key points on top of daily day-in, day-out operations, so focus on value over volume and active sales price management continued successfully during the quarter. And this price management starting from the turn of the raw material cycle has obviously been the wrong road, but we've been doing systematic work the last four or five quarters on it, and you can see the progress goal what we've achieved.

Markets, I would call generally good. We are seeing some softness in some areas of the market compared to earlier really good markets. Now what we call it good, but we didn't see that much direct implication to us, but some. And our strategic investment projects, we have continued those obviously and then they are on track.

Let's look at the Q2 numbers. Revenue, €664 million. Organic growth was flat mostly by our own design by driving the value over volume and then really actively managing our product portfolio on going forward. We continue to see strong year-on-year organic growth in our Oil & Gas business.

Successful sales price management and the same time softening raw materials in some areas helped on some input costs. Operative EBITDA grew €206 million and the margin was 16.0% of revenue. Actually the improvement on our profitability came from all of our regions for both segments. So every unit was able to contribute to the improvement. Also, operative EBIT grew nicely by 32% and was €60 million. EPS, €0.22 versus €0.14 last year.

Then looking at the segments, Pulp & Paper revenue €373 million, organic growth came down slightly, due to many of our own planned actions in product mix optimization. As you might remember, we closed down, what we call ECOX production last year and that took down volumes and revenue quite a bit freeing up the peroxide to the market.

One thing that Petri will elaborate also more, we trade a lot of caustic soda, so buy-in and traded forward to the Nordics. And as the caustic soda prices have come down significantly from last year, it's mainly a topline effect, not so much bottom line effect.

Q2 also in Pulp & Paper is a shutdown season and shutdowns were slightly longer than last year this time. We also had some unexpected shutdowns from customers. Still the operative EBITDA margin improved 14.4% and also the operative EBIT in Pulp & Paper grew by 17%, which is nice to see.

If I look at the longer-term market outlook, customers continue to invest into board machines into tissue machines, and so that indicates that customers sort of, long-term, believe in demand growth. A lot of pulp capacity additions also are in planning as we have all heard.

Moving on to Industry & Water, a very strong quarter. Solid water treatment market. EU continues to review the water treatment regulation. Oil & Gas performance, really good. Like I said, 30% year-on-year organic growth and revenue to €77 million in the quarter. We have and expected to see some moderation of demand in the Oil & Gas application areas, but that hasn't directly hit us at all, basically in Q2.

Polymer raw material prices have eased us off in North America. Let's see how sustainable that is, if we think of longer run. Coagulant raw materials are gradually coming up and we expect them also to come up during the second half of the year, but we are in a better position now to meet that challenge.

In Q2 and Q3, we are delivering to the oil sands in Canada for the tailings spawned treatment campaign during the summer seasons. And this will increase our topline, dilute somewhat of the margin, but we will be accretive to our bottom line and delivery weight will be on Q3, during this year. I&W had an exceptionally good quarter with operational EBIT margin of 18.1%.

Then moving on to something that I don't talk that often, but I think it's relevant to also understand. We work hard on keeping people safe and our operations safe. We have about 5,000 people working directly for Kemira and about average 100-odd thousand people as contractors on our sites and laboratory sometimes even in our offices.

We produce roughly 5.3 million tons of product to the customers from 64 sites. And we have over a thousand shipments going out from our sites every day. And you can imagine how many shipments are coming in every day. So a lot of complexity in our operations and we need to stay safe every day.

So with systematic work year-to-date, our total recordable injury frequency per million working hours is 2.5. Naturally the target needs to be zero, but we start to reach the industry best class sort of performance in that. We still have work to do in number of areas. So we need to stay safe every day, every hour, every minute. Why I'm bringing this up is that, it has also a link to financial performance.

If there is an injury, typically a line or a full plant is stopped. Obviously, the injured person needs to be taken care of, hopefully not a bad injury and then investigation start and so on. So management staff, operators are involved in non-production type of things, non-business things and obviously that then is a way from the business performance.

So that's the link that we have to also keep in mind. But people safety, operational safety continues to be on top of our mind every day and getting people home after good days of work important and has a business link.

Then sort of stepping away from the quarterly focus also and reminding of our longer-term strategy focus. We continue to focus in Pulp & Paper, Oil & Gas and Water Treatment. We don't intend to wander away from these areas. There's enough market opportunity in these for us.

We aimed to be the market leader or among leaders in the market in these segments. On average for Kemira, these markets provide roughly 2% to 3% annual growth opportunity. We see fiber-based renewable, recyclable trend increasing and in Oil & Gas, the production is moving more and more to the unconventional side of producing Oil & Gas, and that's where we are active.

Our product portfolio needs to include great products. Therefore, we are working on a product portfolio constantly. We invest roughly €30 million a year into R&D and application improvements. We are pruning our product portfolio constantly. We have four major product groups that bring 80% of our revenue. That's bleaching; that's coagulants; that's polymers and that sizing, chemistries for board and papermaking. And these are the strategic product areas that we also have been and are investing in, when we think of increasing capacity.

Great and experienced people with deep application knowledge, operational knowledge and technical capabilities is a key on top of the products and excellent end-to-end operations. We drive value through carefully planned investments and continuously improving our operations. And these again drive our topline and especially bottom line

Our mid- to long-term financial targets remain unchanged, so operative EBITDA target in the range of 15% to 17% from revenue and gearing below 75%. Returning back on to a bit more short-term and the next six months plus and our key focuses, so active price management. Notice, I'm not saying value over volume anymore, but now we start to be there where we want to really start to be conscious and what's happening in the marketplace, balancing also our utilization rates. They are high still, but not that we lose volume for the wrong reasons, especially when prices are right.

We continue to work on our product portfolio and our service offering and rightsizing our services, so that we don't underserve the customer and the customer is unhappy, but we also don't overserve, which we don't get the value and we hurt then our bottom line. So we need to right size the offering.

We continuously continue to work on our operational excellence. As I explained, operations are quite complex, so there are always opportunities to improve. We will complete the Rotterdam polymer capacity and the AKD sizing capacity in China and get them up and running by the end of the year. They will not contribute to the bottom line or topline too much this year, but we expect to have a full contribution next year. And as there are again, uncertainties out there, we read the trade wars and so on and so on. It's really important. We continue a prudent cost control in all areas.

That concludes my summary for Q2 situation. Next, I will ask Petri to come and give some more details on the numbers. Petri, please.

Petri Castrén

All right. Thank you, Jari. So as you see profitability improvement continued from strong Q1 and even actually accelerated the pace during Q2. So let's look at some of the drivers that were behind the good strong performance. So as Jari mentioned, growth moderated to 2% as the focus was more on value over volume. And again, some of the softness in the markets that left to about 4% decline in volumes delivered.

I would say that we have been very successful with our pricing management, and with combined that with clearly stabilizing raw material environment, this led to this excellent quarterly result. Perhaps some of the highlights in terms of the – where the pricing management has been really successful are our North American shale. We've both seen the growth on that one, but it also has come at a very good profitability and there we also have differentiating products. So that certainly helps in the pricing management.

Another area where we have done an excellent job in terms of the pricing management is the North American water business. That in the past has been quite challenging for us at times, and even now as it is facing higher raw material costs continuously, it has actually been very successful in passing those costs to our customer base.

Regarding variable costs, two areas are perhaps worth mentioning. One is the decline in caustic soda that Jari mentioned, and it is mostly traded product, which means that we are selling it at the fixed margin. So really the price of the product does not matter all that much.

And then the other area where we have seen declines in the quarter is the cost of electricity. And our cost of electricity is a portfolio of long-term hedges. So we hedge up to five years in terms of electricity prices. Also, we've sourced some of the electricity from Teollisuuden Voima, TVO and Pohjolan Voima, PVO where we actually get electricity at production costs. And then some of it is sourced at spot rates. So the mix of that is actually was quite favorable during the quarter.

Favorable currency development is something – is another factor to our €26 million year-on-year EBITDA improvement. Some of you may remember that we were struggling with the explain the negative currency situation year-ago. First half 2018 was really difficult for us or caused negative EBITDA variance. This time, we are pretty much recovering what we saw negative on that line a year-ago.

And now if I'm sort of walking at what's the remainder for the year if currencies stay at the roughly current levels. We'll see some much smaller numbers from the currency variation, perhaps a slight positive though.

On the cost side, if one ask up the fixed cost line and the right of use leases, you'll see that the costs are up about €8 million year-on-year. That's actually for a very good reason because with a good performance, we have actually had the chance or had to increase some of our incentive accruals.

So most of that increase that you see in those combined lines is actually coming from the increased incentive accruals due to the good performance. So again, other than that, we have been quite been successful in terms of offsetting the inflation by managing our costs.

EBITDA improvement adjusted for the IFRS 16 improvement that comes to €17.6 million and that's sort of apples-to-apples comparison and over 20% year-on-year improvement.

And finally, I repeat my comment here from Q1 relating to the IFRS accounting change; make sure that it's understood correctly. IFRS impact on a year-on-year comparison was about €8 million, €8.3 million precisely. And that's in line with the guidance that we gave early in the year about 1% positive EBITDA impact from the IFRS change, maybe slightly higher now around 1.2 points.

Moving on to the raw material picture. Key points, I think, were already covered from this chart. On the right, the favorable net impact continued and actually even grew in Q2. Perhaps sort of a – I know that people will be asking what do we see in terms of raw materials going forward.

So the declines in electricity costs and caustic soda, those are sort of aberrations. But if one looks at other raw material costs for the rest of the year, we basically see flat to very modestly increasing raw material environment. So the active price management that Jari was talking about still remains a valid strategy.

One area where we have benefited and which obviously has contributed to the Industry & Water good result is that the propylene costs have been at low levels in recent months compared to the – a bit longer-term recent history, and this clearly had a positive impact to our polymer product profitability. And Oil & Gas and Industry & Water has a higher share of polymers compared to the sister segment, Pulp & Paper.

Cash flow, improved profitability obviously helps cash flow in Q2 and also obviously for the first half. Also, reminder that in Q1 we received €15 million excess capital return that is sort of a one-time and is not – will not be repeated at least in the near-term.

Another comment on the seasonality of cash flow. So last year, we generated less than 30% of operating cash flow during the first half, and it is indeed a seasonal pattern that we expect to repeat itself. This year it's caused by some of the seasonality in our business. It is caused by or amplified by the expected capital expenditure rhythm that we have and it's also further amplified by those sorts of the networking capital rhythm that we have in the business.

That takes me to our CapEx. While the CapEx year-to-date is roughly at the last year's level. We do expect that the CapEx rate will accelerate towards the end of the year. Much of it is actually invested into strategic projects that Jari mentioned, and so that we are expecting to land within our €180 million to €220 million CapEx guidance.

Operative return. ROCE or Return on Capital Employed, now improved to 10.8% driven obviously by Industry & Water profit improvement.

Comment on debt. IFRS 16 impact on net debt and reported debt is an increase of €135 million. The net debt ratio as we report is increased to 2.5 terms. And this change and how we report this a bit exaggerates that ratio as we take the last period debt level, which is higher because of the IFRS 16 change, but only two quarters with an EBITDA within positive IFRS 16 impact and then still two quarters with pre-IFRS 16 numbers that do not have that.

So if we want to adjust to that and really takes best way to adjust it is to take pre-IFRS 16 numbers. The net leverage would have been 2.2x, a slightly higher than what it was in Q1, but again, clearly lower than what it was this time of last year. And the year-on-year – increase from March quarter to June is really caused by our dividend payment, which took place in Q2 while it was declared in Q1, but it was paid out in Q2.

Our year-to-date operative EBITDA is now ahead of last year by some €36 million on a comparable basis, excluding the impact of the IFRS 16 accounting change. So we are quite well on our way to meet our guidance, which is that our operative EBITDA will increase from the prior level on a comparable basis. Still for the record, we repeat that guidance in our half year report.

Finally, I'd like to conclude my turn with the reminder of the key points in our equity story, why people should and would invest in Kemira. First of all, we are targeting profitable growth and we are demonstrating that we are actually improving the profitability with this 35% increase in year-to-date in our EBITDA and even higher 40% increase in EBIT year-to-date.

And further we have now reached our mid- to long-term target of 15% to 17% EBITDA margin both for the quarter and year-to-date. We do provide an attractive and staple dividend yield to our shareholders. Dividend yield in today's share price is roughly – or it was still over 4%, which makes it quite attractive in today's low interest environment.

Sustainability, Jari talked about one aspect of sustainability by the way, which is safety. So there are multiple aspects of sustainability. It has always been important to us, but now it has become much more relevant as an investment trend.

EcoVadis is a highly regarded independent third-party and the gold rating that we – is their highest rating and the gold rating that they have given to us is really an indication of our broad sustainability focus. And they actually give that gold rating only to top 5% of the companies that they rate. So indeed it's a good validation of our sustainability focus.

With that, I'll stop my remarks and Jari and I are ready to take your questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Olli Turunen

Very good. Let's first take questions here in the room and then over the webcast. Do we have questions here? Harri, please state your name and company by the way.

Harri Taittonen

Harri Taittonen, Nordea, and good afternoon. One question about the pricing, and the delta were €23 million, if it compares to a year-ago. I mean would it be possible to think about like how much of that is, let's say pricing on a like-for-like basis and how much would be roughly attributed to the mix and your efforts to value overgrowth and if you split that €23 million roughly?

Jari Rosendal

A good question. We haven't actually gone that way of analyzing where it comes from. We rather work on where we can gain it. So some of it is just taking prices up due to the raw material environment that there is, but a lot comes from working on the product mix, so best yielding products to the capacity, working sometimes even with the customer mix.

So part of the volume that we have intentionally also lost is walking away from deals that are not worth taking. So there are many components in this equation and we really haven't bought them up, looked at that how much comes from where, and that also differs from quarter-to-quarter. So it really doesn't give that much information as long as that number is there and we can see it coming.

The other thing is also that a lot of these things have been negotiated months ago, but they kick in. So typically you can negotiate a new contract and a new pricing three, four months before it kicks in. So we also know what has been coming going forward. Same goes on the raw materials side. Sometimes we have fixed deliveries there and we know what's coming in from the raw materials side.

Harri Taittonen

Okay. Maybe been another question. I mean you have talked about the CapEx projects earlier, but now that the startup is getting closer. Would you mind, I mean, how much can you sort of a give feel of, say that topline impact combined just on a very rough basis and the schedule or the startup curve, like how long it's going to roughly take for the main parts of the CapEx project?

Petri Castrén

The special polymer line in Holland, in Rotterdam, we start the ramp up somewhere in September or something like that. Then it will be ramped up by end of the year. That will not have directly so much of a topline effect, more of a bottom line effect next year, because we are already delivering those volumes, but we are tolling them out at higher cost. So we are – manufacturing then with the partner. So we're taking costs down. Then the customers that we are serving, they will have gradual growth of demand. So that's sort of more organic type of growth, not a step change.

The AKD wax site will basically double our AKD capacity and that we then deliver all over the world from China and will be a clear number one player in that. We also will be, which is the most important strategic move also is we will be backward integrated to fatty acid chlorination and will be self-sufficient to our existing capacities and our new capacities.

So self-sufficiency means that we have security of supply, which has been a struggle and second the price point will go to a different price point for us because we're not buying that from outside. We don't give out the numbers and so on, but I can say that that both have a nice effect to our numbers above our 15 to 17 EBITDA percentage target rate.

Harri Taittonen

Very good. Thank you.

Olli Turunen

Thank you. Operator, let's take questions over the phone. And meanwhile, I can remind that you can also type the questions through the webcast and I'll pick them up yes. Operator, please go ahead.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the first question comes from the line of Martin Roediger from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Martin Roediger

Good afternoon, Jari, Petri, Olli. I would like to ask three questions if I may. The first questions are for Petri on financials. In the segment Pulp & Paper, you reported minus 3% organic sales growth in Q2. Do I understand this correctly that you enjoyed some price increases of let's say, plus 3%, but the volume decrease was let's say minus 6% and therefore clearly more pronounced?

The second question is on your statements about raw material prices. Other raw material prices will be set or modestly increasing you said, but I did not understand the message on the electricity prices and caustic soda, which declined in Q2. How is your view on these items going forward?

And the third question is a strategic question more for Jari, it relates to Industry & Water segment. You exposure to Asia Pacific in that segment is rather small, only 2%. Thus the impact from this 36% collapse in sales in Asia in Q2 is also very small. You say that you focus on profitable customers, which is fine, but what I do not understand, the Asian water treatment market has a huge catch-up potential compared to the Western Hemisphere. So theoretically it could be a huge business opportunity for Kemira. What does you holdback? Is that a tough competition or anything else?

Petri Castrén

Okay. The volume and pricing, I don't think we give by segments, but I’ll give you some direction on the minus 3%. Jari talked about the ECOX which is the sodium bicarbonate business that we closed in Sweden. That was more than half of that 3%. And then the decline in caustic price, not caustic delivered volumes that probably explains about a one points of the negative organic growth. So I’d say that if you exclude, if you were to exclude those impacts, we would have roughly flat volume growth that would be on Pulp & Paper explaining the 3%.

Jari Rosendal

And ECOX and the caustic trading, ECOX going out was actually a profitability improvement action. So it's revenue down, but profits up.

Petri Castrén

I'll continue with the second question as well, your question about the caustic and energy. Caustic is a huge commodity that is traded globally and we're not really a caustic player. So we don't have a view – much of a view on caustic. And we can afford not to have the view on it because we really primarily trade that and we trade that with fixed fee, fixed margin.

So whether the caustic is 500 or 600 or 700 a ton doesn't really impact our profitability. So that's why the caustic – we're not the caustic – even as the caustic volumes are quite high, they’re actually more than €100 million revenues, the €100 million of revenues for us. We're not really a caustic. We don't have a caustic exposure of all that much. So I really don't offer much of a view on future caustic prices.

On energy, energy prices obviously are much more significant to our business because it's a significant cost in sodium chloride manufacturing process. And there, I would say long-term trend in energy is up. I mean there's no denying about that. So we have the CO2 emissions and carbon trading, right, so all are pointing out that the long-term trend is up. Just on the short-term, we saw a decline in energy prices that was perhaps the two main contributors to that where good hydro balance in Nordics.

Now it's sunny, but most of the springtime, it's been raining, raining quite a bit here in Nordics. So the hydro balances improved and then actually it does impact spot electricity prices in Nordics.

And the second is I sort of alluded to that, we actually buy some of our electricity on five-year contract. And if you look at five-year ago, electricity prices which are now rolling off, they were at the higher level than what we are currently buying. And so the mix of our basket is sort of – was quite favorable in Q2. But long-term, certainly see that the electricity costs will be going up.

Jari Rosendal

And I'll follow a bit on the caustic because there's been sort of a technology shift happening beginning of last year. The average prices on caustic in Europe sort of the market price has been roughly €450 a ton before the shift in early 2018. EU banned a mercury-based technology as of January 1, 2018. So not a lot of players invested into the membrane-based technology.

So we had a sort of a spike going up that caustic went from €450 to €700 and above €700 and now it's coming down again. So that's sort of settling off that technology shift. And then that's why I've been talking about this because as Petri said, we trade over €100 million normally. Then if the price goes up, 30%, 40% obviously our trading revenue goes up and now it's coming down. So it's nothing to be alarmed about in a sense. But it's good to understand when we do these bridges.

About APAC and the water treatment also there, we have been applying value over volume. So we have discontinued some of our not so profitable or even zero profit contract with our customers, unless we get the prices through. We do not manufacture inorganic coagulants in APAC. That's too low entry barrier. So we only focus on the specialties, which are polymers. At the moment, we also bring the polymers in mainly from Europe. So we have the time delay on delivery and we have then the additional cost.

You might remember that we have a minority on a South Korean polymer JV and that JV is building a polymer line into South Korea and we'll be off taking all of that capacity. Once that line is up and running in 2021, then we have for the first time also local supply and then we can start working more on the water opportunities, but we'll be always a niche player and not going to the big mass players in Asia Pacific, but staying on the high-end side of things.

We supply two of the Shanghai for a water treatment plants for instance in China with polymers. We supplied Singapore and these types of things. So that's our main focus and some industrial players and so on. It is a growing market, so we'll play along with it, but only specialty because we can't compete by deliveries from here in Europe.

Martin Roediger

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Anssi Kiviniemi from SEB. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Thank you. It's Anssi from SEB. First question – I have a couple of them, so I will take them one by one. First question is basically a follow-up on Harri's question. You highlighted the ramp up in chemically enhanced oil recovery plant in Netherlands and on AKD capacity in China? Could you elaborate a little bit on the cost FX during second half of 2019? Kind of what kind of increase we should expect in euro terms in fixed cost and kind of what will be the effects on EBITDA? That would be really helpful if you can provide that.

Jari Rosendal

Okay. Yes. The last one, I'll say it will be nice and it will be not just €1 million or €2 million, but bit more on the bottom line next year. The cost base actually is in our cost already. So at the moment in China, we have the staff there. We are preparing for a startup.

We are training the staff. It's actually roughly 250 people that are – will run that plant to 24/7, so five shifts and 50 people roughly a shift. So we're carrying that cost already. And not getting any revenue or margin for it. So cost won't go up more, but then we'll start covering that cost when we get it up and running.

The same is for Rotterdam or our Botlek site that the cost is mostly in. There might be some ramp up cost. A few first batches might be that they're off-spec and so on and so on. But those are not significant in that sense. So we talk about maybe if there are quality issues with the first batches, we'll talk about a 100,000 or 200,000 or those type of ranches, so really don't move the needle. So the question is really that, how fast? How reliably can we get it up and running those both sites?

Petri Castrén

Just maybe to sort of clarify and give a bit more detail on the China site, because the site already can manufacture AKD, although the chlorination facility is not yet completed. We have decided to start amortization and depreciation the asset already. And that is an impact that actually dilutes Pulp & Paper EBIT margin and EBIT because we take something like €1 million a month, €2 million a quarter of depreciation and amortization on that site while it's not really delivering any margin.

So that is one explanation, but because we have already started it, that will not sort of – sometimes often when you – you typically started depreciating when the site is in commercial use, we actually – technically it's in commercial use, but it's not delivering yet. So that's why the depreciation is already in the books.

Anssi Kiviniemi

That's clear. Thanks. Then a second question as it relates to pulp markets and perhaps in wider terms in Pulp & Paper division and your demand there or kind of how do you see an impact on slowing production, especially in the forms of extended maintenance base from the customers? We have seen a couple of announcements that directly impacted you. But how do you see you where deliveries going forward? Will we see negative volume development on that site in Pulp & Paper? And if you would give us something on that, that will be helpful.

Jari Rosendal

Yes. So we all read from the media on what the development has on the pulp development. If we go to South America and hardwood pulp, those companies that have higher inventories, they're not our customers. So if they are curtailing, as they say they are curtailing production has no impact on us. So we're looking at the number of customers that we are serving and in South America, no meaningful things beyond few shutdowns. So nothing that has really moved the needle.

The surprise shutdowns for mechanical problem and so on have been more of an impact then the shutdowns. But as I said, across the board, our customers have had longer shutdowns this season than last year. As last year, they were running pipes hot – red hot and this year, not so much. But not a big impact yet, so we are obviously following the situation.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Okay. Thanks. Then continuing on Pulp & Paper, it's a typical seasonality that Q3 is the strongest quarter of the year. Are there any factors why this should not be the case in 2019?

Jari Rosendal

Last couple of years, the profitability development has been tail-weighted to the second half and this year the profile won't be that way so much because we had last year the currency issues and the raw material swings, which we then started to catch up and so on, so not as much tail-weighted, but yes, historically our Q3 has the strongest delivery. Let's see how, what happens now this Q3.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Okay. Thanks. Then the last question, it's about Industry & Water. To what extent the earnings growth has been driven by Oil & Gas, not to which extend by the Water Treatment business that you have? If you can give some kind split or indication that will be really good.

Jari Rosendal

Well, we always in our quarterly report give the revenue of Oil & Gas and now it was €77 million and that was up organically by 30%, and I believe reported was up 36%, so you can do the math from there. Our water business is more steady business with low single percentage growth. And now we have also been optimizing value over volume. So we've been giving up also contracts that eat our volume, but give us no bottom line. So if we haven't gotten for instance in polymers, the pricing through, we might have walked away from some of the volume. So quite a bit of that comes from Oil & Gas.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Okay, great. That's pretty clear. Thank you. That's all from me.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Panu Laitinmäki from Danske Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Panu Laitinmäki

Thank you. Firstly, I'd like to ask about this margin expansion driven by the higher pricing. Q2 was the rare quarter when you had higher pricing, but lower variable costs, and sounds like you are expecting lower inflation going forward before.

The question is that, how did you see this impacting your pricing? Are you seeing that it would get a bit more difficult to increase or keep the pricing, for example, in the Oil & Gas chemicals given the kind of decline in the propylene price?

And overall, how do you kind of – can you comment how do you see the margin expansion proceeding in the second half compared to the first half? And maybe finally on this topic, you mentioned that the profitability in Industry & Water was exceptional. What do you mean by that? Does it mean that the Q2 was the peak or 2019 overall will pay kind of higher than what's achievable longer-term? Thanks.

Petri Castrén

Thanks Panu. Well, like I said price management. So we need to be sensitive now what's happening in the marketplace and when we're talking about the whole basket of products not so easy to answer. But on polymers of course price increases unless we have contracts that are totally out of date. In general price increases are pretty much here. And let's see, where the raw material goes. So we'll be sensitive about that.

As I said in coagulants for instance, there continues to be a creep up on assets and pharaohs and aluminum hydride, so there we need to continue that. So it really think – it is dependent on which product, which pocket, which market are we talking about? So, not a clear answer. Well, exceptional is the best ever. So you could sort of say that's exceptional then obviously I've asked Antti to keep it as it going, but let's see how the market goes.

We've guided that the both segments need to be in the 15 to 17. Well, I'm not going to ask Antti to drop it to 17. But let's see how the competitive environment goes forward. So we are over the range at the moment.

Panu Laitinmäki

Thank you.

Jari Rosendal

Panu, if you want me to elaborate a little bit on the cost side, I tried to sort of talk about the electricity and caustic test for the reason of sort of give you background to your question. Meaning that the €5 million raw material decrease that we saw was primarily caused by these and those are sort of a temporary or not benefiting us.

So overall, we see – that we still are at flat to moderately growing environment. So the sign on that road may well change. It may still be the same next quarter, but it may – as well change. But I think the general direction still continues to be fairly favorable for the short-term.

Panu Laitinmäki

Okay. Thank you. And then secondly on Pulp & Paper, you mentioned kind of short-term demand softness in the market. What do you mean by that? Do you refer to these longer maintenance shutdowns that you show or is this something that you kind of expect to happen and maybe also in Pulp & Paper. Last year, you kind of said that the longer contracts in that business where postponing price hikes and then you would kind of catch up this year, is that kind of margin expense and debt division is ongoing according to your plan that you had when the year started.

Jari Rosendal

Actually it is going pretty much to our plans. Obviously, last year when we started price hikes, the raw materials continued even after the price hikes to increase. So we needed to go for a second round, but we are there. And then the other side is the product mix and optimizing the volumes and what we manufacture and where we deliver that.

On the pulp side, I'd like to also point out that that when our customers have shutdowns, we can sell that product and take it. So sodium chloride travels quite well. And from number of sites, we produce dry products. So if a customer is down, we can also think of taking some spot business from Asia or somewhere else because it can be shipped around the world.

From our Uruguay side, we for instance shipped to Asia Pacific. We shipped to South America, to India. So it doesn't really mean that we are not delivering when someone is having a maintenance shutdown. We take the opportunities to deliver it somewhere else.

Panu Laitinmäki

Thank you. And can I just ask you about to comment on the demand softness? So where you referring to what you saw in Q2 or kind of what do you expected in the second half?

Jari Rosendal

More of what we saw in Q2 and mainly through the shutdowns and then maybe more of the market noise, so softness in the market that didn't necessarily hit us. For instance, the huge inventories in the hardwood pulp in South America doesn't hit us in a sense, but it's something that impacts the ecosystem and then that was more of a comment that way. So that's why I said that there was softness in the markets. Pulp prices have come down, but it really, really didn't hit us on our demand.

Panu Laitinmäki

So without getting any numbers, would you expect the organic growth to be better in the second half then than kind of flat excluding the issues that you mentioned seeing in Q2?

Jari Rosendal

Well, ECOX, so caustic soda and so on. That's what we're pushing for. But it's a complex thing, but the underlying growth there is still okay.

Panu Laitinmäki

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes with the line of Ben Gorman from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Ben Gorman

Hi guys, and just a quick two for me. One would be on the dividend, obviously a long time we've seen a growth in that and this year looking toward, if we annualized things then place it to, and for the 2x coverage. So just wondering what point you'd be comfortable to see growth in the dividend again?

And then in terms of the market in particular, it's all related to some of the questions earlier, but what are you seeing from competitors in terms of pricing? And is it particularly tight market? And that's why you're able to have such a big differential versus variable cost at the moment or really we should start to see this normalizing as others tried to take share in this sort of environment? Thanks.

Jari Rosendal

First one on the dividend, so I don't start to speculate what the Board of Directors will discuss on that. But if you look at our track record, our payout ratio has been really high the previous years compared to our net profits. So even if we are improving and would keep it on this level, which I'm not speculating, still we have CapEx ongoing, so maybe that gives you the environment that we talked about €180 million to €220 million CapEx sort of range for this year. So maybe we can get some net debt down even then, but I'm not speculating on the dividend.

And then market on the prices and so on. So as I said, we need to look at case-by-case competitiveness and situation. So it's not a general market situation, but then it's also what your other competitive advantages are. For instance, in the shale side, we do have differentiated products and so even if we see some general softness in that market, we haven't felt it yet because our products are in nice demand.

Ben Gorman

Okay. Thanks very much.

Olli Turunen

Thank you, Ben. Then there is a question here over the webcast from Andrew Nile. He is asking two questions. Could you please comment on some of the technology and market gaps you see in your portfolio that you would like to feel either organically or inorganically? And then the second question is what sort of growth rates are you getting in food and beverage as Ecolab has made very positive commentary about this market recently?

Jari Rosendal

Okay. Food & Beverage is really not our target market. So we are not present there, except through our customers from Food & Beverage packaging that goes into that market. But that's a bit far away from us in the value chain. So no presence in that area, maybe some adjacent spot business, but I don't even know the value going there.

We have ongoing R&D projects and joint projects with customers and partners where we are filling some gaps for instance. In barriers, we're at the moment launching some new barrier products that are non-plastic barriers and that sort of thing. We can strengthen ourselves in some areas.

It's not that we're present there, but maybe our product mix could be higher for instance. That's why we are investing into these four categories of bleaching coagulant, not so much coagulants, but then polymers and sizing. So there we are adding and developing things. Don't see sort of huge gaps at the moment, but some small ones are always there. That would be nice.

Olli Turunen

Thank you. Okay. There are no further questions. So this concludes the Q2 results presentation. Thank you very much for your participation and have a very sunny weekend.

Jari Rosendal

Thank you.

Petri Castrén

Thank you.