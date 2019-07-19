Disappointing Q2 2019 And Unjustified Valuation Multiples: Stay Away From First Republic

First Republic (Ticker: FRC) reported a disappointing set of Q2 2019 results, marked by margin contraction. Net income of $210M was up 6.2% YoY, but down 1.9% QoQ. In our view, the stock has 20-25% downside, with additional headwinds from an upcoming US Fed rate cut. We continue to stay on the sidelines. Avoid.

Margins: Downhill From Here?

FRC's margins narrowed 10bps YoY and 12bps QoQ - as deposit costs played catch-up while yields were steady. The overall yield on average interest-earning assets inched up 1bp QoQ, and within that, loan yields rose 2bps. However, funding costs dealt a heavy blow, as deposits were costlier by 9bps and market borrowings jumped 10bps. The loan-deposit spread - a key determinant of margins - was tighter by 7bps. An inverted yield curve and highly competitive loan pricing, especially in the single-family segment, were the key reasons.

Source: Company reports

It would be unfair to say that margin compression is an FRC-specific problem. The big boys - Citi, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America - too reported results this week, showing margin pressures as deposit costs outpaced yield improvement. We believe, all the US banks will report similar trends during this result season.

With the Fed mostly on track to cut rates this month, there is no doubt that this is the biggest headwind for US banks. A lower interest rate environment is generally associated with narrower margins, and therefore lower net interest income and earnings. FRC's management guided for full-year 2019 margins to come in at the low end of the previous guidance of 2.85-2.95%. This implies an average NIM of 2.79% during the second half of this year - 12bps lower than the first half and 6bps lower than Q2 2019.

On the sensitivity front, the bank says its variable rate book will see yield compression of 4bps for every 25bps rate cut. However, deposits usually see a quarter's lag. Assuming a rate cut in July, deposits costs are likely to be flat in Q3 and thereafter catch up with the Fed policy rate direction.

Loan Growth and Asset Quality: The Bright Spot

Loan book growth was the bright spot during the quarter. Average loan balances increased 5% QoQ (+18% YoY), with growth seen across-the-board. Loan originations of $9.4B was the best quarterly rate the bank has ever seen. Thanks to this, the bank was largely able to offset the notable margin contraction, with net interest income (NII) flattish QoQ. On the call, the management sounded positive about the macro conditions in its key markets and guided for mid-teens loan growth for 2019. This is on the back of a strong loan pipeline - even better than at the start of Q2 - which will continue to offer support to NII amid hit from the margin front.

Loan growth was led by single/multifamily residential real estate - the biggest portfolio at 68% of the loan book - rising 5% QoQ (+18% YoY). Loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) tightened to 99% during the quarter - as against 95% in Q1 - with deposit growth of 2% QoQ lagging the 6% loan growth. FRC attributed this sluggishness to Q2 seasonality from tax outflows. We believe that a growing the deposit franchise is necessary to fund the high paced loan growth the bank is currently targeting. Despite the US Fed rate hikes - starting Dec'15 - the proportion of checking deposits in the total has fallen only by 5 basis points - one of the lowest in the US banking sector. This shows the quality of FRC's deposit franchise. Hence we believe that the bank will be able to acquire the requisite deposits to meet loan growth targets.

Source: Company reports

FRC has also been reporting impeccable asset quality for a long period of time. Net charge-offs (NCO) are almost non-existent, and even at the depths of the 2008-09 financial crisis, NCO of 48bps was just a third of the US banking sector aggregates. Non-performing assets are currently only 14bps of total assets, a testament to FRC's stringent underwriting standards. The bank has high exposure to San Francisco/ Silicon Valley and New York which have high real estate prices - which means risk of a possible price correction - but the tight underwriting standards with Q2 mortgage originations at 55-60% loan-to-value (LTV) ratios gives us confidence in the asset quality side.

Costs Continue to Trend Up

Opex jumped 12% YoY, as compensation expenses jumped 9%, followed by information systems (+18%) and occupancy (+28%). As costs outpaced revenues, cost-to-income ratio - a measure of how efficiently the bank conducts is operations - deteriorated 100bps to 64.5%. The bank guided for low to mid-teens expense growth for the full year, with continued spending on upgrading the core IT systems (which will continue into 2020) as well as more hiring.

Capital Looks Adequate, Despite Brisk Loan Growth

CET1 ratio at 10.19% - was down 35bps QoQ - but remained much higher than the 7% regulatory requirement. Despite the high loan growth targets, the management is confident about the current capital levels, and said the bank might not need to raise equity till the end of 2020. Even if needed, it will take the preferred capital route to beef up Tier 1. The bank seems willing to go below 10% levels.

Luminous Capital Departures Not Expected to Impact Bottom Line

In Jun'19, First Republic announced the departures of key wealth managers from Luminous Capital - an RIA which it bought in 2012. Of the $16B the firm managed, FRC expects to retain only about $2B - a heavy blow to the AUM base. However, the management said that it does not expect any earnings impact - due to higher compensation expenses for the departing team, which will now go off the cost base. Despite these outflows, the bank managed to book a 10% rise YoY rise in AUM - and guided for $83M investment management fee for Q3, down from $94M in Q2.

Stock Is Overpriced

The stock currently trades at a price-to-book multiple of 2 times, implying a premium of over 25% compared to the historical P/B of just under 1.6x. This is almost one standard deviation away from the historical average, meaning that the stock is due for a correction. In our view, the fair value of FRC is likely to lie in the $70-75 range, indicating a 20-25% downside, where we factor in the return on tangible assets in the 11-12% range.

Source: Company reports, Finalytiks computations

With no upside catalysts seen for the bank and headwinds from the highly-likely Fed rate cut during the month, the bank does not deserve to trade at such a high premium. Hence we continue to stay away from the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.