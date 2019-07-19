Occidental Petroleum: The Deal Is Upon Us

Investors are nearing a critically important moment with respect to Occidental Petroleum (OXY). The August 8th shareholder vote on the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum (APC) promises to recount, and while market expectations point towards an approval, nothing is a given when dealing with a $100 billion-plus enterprise value combination. Assuming all goes well for Occidental, the company will have many moving parts, even before the transaction closes. Provided they hit their capital allocation targets and remain diligent, I believe this could be one of the best O&G companies and would be deserving of a premium valuation relative to peers.

Source: Occidental Petroleum

The Anadarko Deal: What Do Investors Need to Know?

With oil prices in a long-term range, M&A makes sense as companies like Occidental try to extract significant cost and revenue synergies and gain larger asset footprints to better compete with the majors. With Occidental buying Anadarko, the $38 billion price tag comes with a $73.46/share price bid for Anadarko, which is split $59/share in cash and 0.2934 shares of OXY. Thus, this brings the total equity consideration to $38 billion, making this one of the largest deals of the year. Interestingly enough, with the YTD slide of 16% in OXY shares, the company's own market cap is just over $38 billion. Additionally, the assumption of $19 billion in debt in the transactions pushes the total consideration to $57 billion.

This has been a long, drawn-out process and next ahead is the equity issuance by Occidental of 148 million shares in order to fund the transaction after shareholders vote to approve it. The market will undoubtedly be critical of the planned asset sales, especially depending upon the movements in crude prices. The company is targeting $10-15 billion in asset sales over the next 1-2 years, with $8.8 billion already announced in a sale of assets in Africa to Total (NYSE:TOT). That leaves $1.2-6.2 billion remaining, which, if the company can divest more than the midpoint of that range, there's significant capital available to delever.

Keep in mind that some of the pressure is off of Occidental with the preferred stock investment by Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B). The investment amounts to $10 billion and is naturally contingent on the approval of the transaction and subsequent closure. The details of the capital injection are interesting, but not uncommon. The preferred shares will receive a dividend of 8% annually, with 100,000 shares at a $100,000 value. Berkshire Hathaway also receives warrants to purchase 80 million shares at an exercise price of $62.50/share. I've seen criticism of the 8% dividend, but the other option was to entirely equity fund the transaction, which was Occidental's initial intention, and there'd be materially worse tax consequences.

We can largely put the conversation away, as to which operator was a better acquirer for Anadarko - Chevron (CVX) or Occidental - as we now have to look at the pro-forma Anadarko/Occidental to see just what shareholders will get. Would Anadarko have been a synergistic fit in Chevron's portfolio? Most likely and there's definitely a strong rationale given the 250 million acres it owns across the Permian, but the fact is that OXY has won.

Occidental currently has an integrated portfolio, with E&P, chemical production, and midstream assets. On the E&P side, the company has a significant position in the Permian with 2.8 million acres across both conventional and unconventional. Reserve life looks to be quite strong at 17 years (compare that to sub-10 years for the majors), especially when considering the large presence in a top-quality basin like the Permian.

The asset footprint is going to be quite complementary. Starting with the Delaware Basin, Occidental has acreage in the Southeast corner of New Mexico, directly north of Anadarko's acreage. Additionally, Occidental owns even more acreage directly south of Anadarko's acreage. This is just one complimentary basin and a small contribution towards the combined global production scale of 1.3 mmboe/d.

Source: Investor Presentation

One thing we can't overlook is the truly global nature of the pro-forma company. Post-divestment of the African assets, being the Mozambique LNG project, Jubilee and TEN offshore developments in Ghana, as well as the central processing facilities in Algeria, the company will have a dominant U.S. footprint that's complemented by key assets internationally. Namely, simple, low risk assets like the 30-year JV with ADNOC and their Australian chemicals operations that produce over $1 billion in free cash flow really offers a lot to investors in a unique mix that you seldom find elsewhere.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company will close on the Anadarko in the second half of the year. After that, I think investors are going to need to be critical of the Day 1, Day 100, and Year 1 plans. The two primary goals, right now, from a cash flow perspective, are to hit the 5% production growth target and to keep capital expenditures under control when the Anadarko integration begins.

A Commitment to Shareholder Value

The largest concern here is that with the new capital structure, there'll be pressure to not return capital to shareholders. Occidental has a great track record, having returned $34 billion worth of capital in the last 17 years, including $3.6 billion last year. Additionally, the dividend has seen consistent growth, including during the downturn, which can't be said for a lot of O&G companies, especially those that were overstretched in returning capital to shareholders in tandem with high capital expenditure budgets. The stock currently yields 6.18% and if we make the assumption that this remains content after the transaction closes, we have quite the competitor major yield. The only two that come close are Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) at 5.76% and BP (BP) at 6.12%.

The name of the game here is that the company hits its operating targets, such as the 20%+ 2021 CROCE (net income + after-tax interest expense + depreciation, depletion, and amortization divided by average capital employed), they're going to have a significant amount of cash flow to return to shareholders. The current share buyback is an authorization of 185 million shares, for which just 44 million shares remain, which really does showcase management's commitment thus far. They most recently bought back over 2 million shares in February, and we'll receive an update on Q2 activity on the upcoming earnings report.

I'd also be shocked if shareholders don't receive anything less than a high quality current income component as well as a strong buyback yield on the stock. I say this in light of Anadarko's own commitment to shareholders, which has been paying $600 million per year in dividends and has repurchased $3.75 billion worth of shares in its current authorization, with another $1.25 billion remaining.

I want to bring up shareholder returns in the context of the pro-forma sales and profitability mix to fully clear up the gearing to underlying commodity prices. The below table is based on 2018 data and does not reflect announced asset divestitures, nor post-close revenue synergies that may occur.

Source: Company Filings, Author

Here, we can clearly see that Occidental brings a much more balanced sales mix to the table than Anadarko does. As a result, Anadarko's high overall gearing towards O&G produces a pro-forma revenue mix that will undoubtedly cause the stock to have a strong correlation to crude oil prices, potentially more so than before. That means capital discipline will become the heightened focus of investors as well as the capital expenditure budget, especially if the underlying commodity prices deteriorate. However, if the company hits its uplift in free cash flow target of $3.5 billion, then these concerns are significantly reduced.

This isn't necessarily a bad thing either, as crude doesn't feel overextended in the current environment, based on YTD price action, and OXY's stock is down 38% in the last twelve months, so the value skews to investors, both current and prospective longs. It also trades at an undemanding P/E of 9.7x, which isn't what we can say for the majors it'll directly compete against like Chevron at 17.3x and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) at 17.5x.

Source: StockCharts

I find this interesting, as well, in the context of the Callon (CPE) and Carrizo (CRZO) tie-up announced this week. While that's an entirely equity-funded deal, it seems as though Occidental/Anadarko has really set energy M&A back in motion after years of minimal activity, relatively speaking. Notably, analysts are recognizing that smaller operators need scale to compete in these ultra-expensive (in terms of price per acre) basins, especially given leverage profiles at more stressful points of the O&G cycle. I simply wouldn't be surprised if we saw more domestic O&G deals announced before the year is out, let alone with names familiar to the investing community.

Conclusion

The entire transaction rationale is to create a massive cash flow profile with superior positioning in key basins, all the while creating a new competitor for the majors. Investors are going to demand, in an oil environment that is rather stagnant in terms of pricing, growth companies to emerge and the cash flow profile, as well as the shareholder return profile of Occidental fits that bill. The pro-forma company will be heavily geared to crude prices, making capital allocation and balance sheet management the primary risks for this company; however, with the stock trading at an impressively low valuation, this looks to be quite the opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.