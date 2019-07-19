It's Harder To Defend Wells Fargo Absent Meaningful Progress

Wells Fargo shares already price in a lot of bad news, but the underlying value of the company is moot until a new CEO is in place.

Rivals like PNC and JPM are actively targeting Wells Fargo's strong middle-market lending franchise and rate cuts could take another 20bp or more out of NIM.

It was never reasonable to assume the Wells Fargo (WFC) was going to fix itself quickly, but not unlike Citigroup (C), these shares have suffered as the management has failed to make the hoped-for progress in areas like operating cost reductions. Add in an ongoing regulatory/legal headwind, an ongoing CEO search, weak lending, and the prospect of more intense spread compression, and it’s harder to stay positive in the absence of better progress on operating efficiency.

I do think Wells Fargo will get itself sorted out eventually, and the core of the business is still strong – it is still one of the largest branch banks in the country, the #1 or #2 deposit-holder in about half of the country, one of the largest CRE lenders, the largest asset-backed lender, and a leader in consumer areas like auto and mortgage, with room to grow in areas like card and payments. The problem is how long it takes to get ROEs moving toward the mid-teens and generate real profit growth. The valuation here is hard to ignore, but this is going to be a frustrating hold until a new CEO is in place, and even then there will be risks tied to whatever restructuring plan that person puts into place.

Not Much To Celebrate In The Second Quarter

Wells Fargo’s reported earnings looked okay, but you can’t really go with reported earnings with these large banks, and there were bigger issues as you dig down to the core results. Core revenue was a little weaker than expected on a NIM miss (common across the sector) and expenses were quite a bit worse than I’d expected, leading to a $0.06/share miss relative to Street estimates at the pre-provision profit line. Lower provisioning (helped by an unexpected reserve release) and a slightly lower tax rate bought back the lost EPS, but I’d still call it a weak quarter on a core basis.

On an adjusted core basis, revenue fell 2% from the year-ago period and rose 2% sequentially, with the growth coming from the fee-generating businesses. Net interest income was slightly weaker than expected, falling almost 4% yoy and 2% qoq, as net interest margin declined 9bp and 5bp more than expected (NIM misses have been common across the sector). Better-than-expected earning asset growth (up 1% qoq) helped offset the NIM pressure, though.

Core fee income rose about 7% sequentially, helped by good growth in trust/investment fees (up 6% qoq), service charges (up 10% qoq), and card fees (up 9% qoq).

Expenses were a big disappointment. Although core expenses declined more than 2% qoq, that was still well short of what the Street had modeled, and this is going to be an increasingly sensitive topic with investors given Wells Fargo’s otherwise limited set of options to offset spread pressure when the Fed starts lowering rates. Pre-provision profit rose about 7% qoq, but was about 4% short of expectations due to the higher core expenses.

Not Much Good News On The Balance Sheet Either

To start with the most positive news regarding Wells Fargo’s second quarter balance sheet, credit quality remains consistently and surprisingly good for this point in the cycle. The NPA ratio declined both yoy and qoq, and the net charge-off ratio has been pretty steady, with the second quarter seeing a modest (2bp) and better than expected improvement.

Given the limits Wells Fargo is operating under with the consent order in place, it’s not reasonable to expect much loan growth. Even so, Wells Fargo continues to come up a little short of expectations. Loans were basically flat qoq on a period-end basis and down slightly on an average balance basis. There wasn’t really any growth anywhere, and C&I lending declined slightly in a quarter when PNC (PNC) did quite well. Average yield declined slightly (down 6bp qoq), with C&I yields holding up better (down 2bp).

Even though it doesn’t really need them, Wells Fargo continues to grow deposits, with 2% growth on a period-end basis and about 0.5% growth on an average basis. Non-interest-bearing deposits declined almost 7% yoy, but rose about 1% on an average balance basis, and core deposit costs rose 4bp in the quarter. While Wells Fargo is seeing pressure in its interest-bearing deposit base (up 7bp), the absolute cost (0.96%) compares favorably with Citi (C) (1.44%), U.S. Bancorp (USB) (1.12%), and PNC (1.03%), though JPMorgan (JPM) continues to outperform here (0.88%). On both incremental and cumulative deposit beta Wells Fargo is towards the middle of the pack, which does support the thesis of a strong core deposit franchise even after the scandals.

Looking ahead, I’ll continue to keep an eye on the middle-market lending operations. Wells Fargo has long enjoyed strong share here, but rivals like Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan, and PNC are picking up their game, with PNC in particular executing on an aggressive strategy to establish middle-market lending operations in the top 30 MSAs nationwide by 2022.

The Outlook

Without a new CEO in place it looks like Wells Fargo will be in a holding pattern, and I’m concerned about future disappointments on the expense line. I’m also concerned about the impact that future rate cuts will have, as I don’t expect deposit betas to decline all that much. Wells Fargo should have the option to let some higher-cost deposits run off, but its already-low-cost franchise will limit the benefits. At the bottom line, I think NIMs could decline about 20bp from Q2’19 levels and stay at a low level for a while, compromising the bank’s profit-making capabilities.

With that in mind, I’ve cut back my earnings expectations over the next five years. I do still believe that this back can generate mid-teens ROEs, but between the expense situation, the lack of a permanent CEO (and the lack of a restructuring plan to follow), and the NIM pressure, I think 2020 will be pretty ugly and there won’t be much growth on an annualized basis between 2018 and 2023. Longer term, I do think Wells Fargo can get back to around 4% core earnings growth.

The Bottom Line

Wells Fargo shares already discount a lot of this bad news, so it’s tempting to recommend just holding tight, collecting a relatively good dividend yield compared to its peer group, and waiting for a new CEO and a new plan. “Wait and hope” isn’t a great strategy, I’ll grant, but I do think the core operations of Wells Fargo are worth more than the price reflects and I think that value will develop over time, even if “how much time” is a clear unknown.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.