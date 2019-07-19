Textron Still Not A Buy

Photo Source

Textron (TXT) has been on my watch list for some time. However, the stock never seems to trade at a fair value in which the upside potential outweighs other investments available at the same time. The company has some well-known name brands and has traded at a premium to competitors for quite some time. Investors considering the stock during the recent pullback should take caution and look for other opportunities.

Company Review

Investors know Textron as the maker of Cessna and Bell aircraft. Not as well-known is that it makes the E-Z-Go golf carts often seen across many courses all over the country, and Arctic Cat, the maker of power sports crafts and UTVs.

Source: Textron

The company recently reported earnings that led to a rather large sell off in the shares. The selloff was warranted given the poor operating performance in the recent quarter. The company beat on earnings but missed on the top line.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Taking a further look at the year-over-year comparisons, we can see the following:

Source: Earnings Slides

The company saw a decline in every key metric investors prefer to invest upon. The decline was attributed to the delivery of less planes, helicopters, and systems deliveries. The industrial segment reported less revenue due to the disposition of the tools division.

Source: Earnings Slides

The company still had considerable backlog of $9.3 billion, but of course this is to be expected of a company with longer lead times and custom manufacturing. Investors should not take light of this and should look to future quarters for a turn around. At a time when the economy is positive and growth is present, the company should easily be able to sell its products. Generally most of these products are economically sensitive. Golf carts and helicopters tend to not sell as well in non-military applications when times are hard.

The company receives much of its revenue from the helicopter (Bell) and aviation divisions. As we see below about 56% is derived from these categories.

Source: Textron

The company also receives a significant portion of its sales from the military. While not the majority and usually secure, the current concern is the midterm elections causing a new majority to rule. If this were to happen there could be possible cuts in the defense budget. Certainly a reason to be concerned but not a guaranteed thing. The company is well diversified in where revenue is derived from, but is susceptible to the trade war as 9% of sales are in the Asia/Pacific region. This is another thing investors should keep their eye on. If tensions ramp up, there could be a significant boycott against anything American. For all the above risks we take a look to see where valuation is and if Textron is worth an investment.

Valuation Versus Peers

Textron gave full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $3.65 to $3.85 per share, which even after the pullback puts the company at a forward P/E multiple of 13x earnings. This is quite high when compared to other specialized vehicle operators but not necessarily defense companies.

Data by YCharts

Textron trades with higher forward P/E than Oshkosh (OSK) and close to General Dynamics (GD) who both compete in similar spaces. TransDigm (TDG) operates in the aerospace industry, but is not a specialized vehicle manufacturer and thus deserves a bit more of a premium as it is more or less a parts supplier. Additionally, Textron offers the lowest yield compared to competitors which makes it all the more less attractive for income investors. It should also be noted that the above mentioned peers all reported much more attractive quarters

When taking a look at the current valuation versus its own history we can see the following.

Source: Morningstar

Compared to its own history the company trades at a higher P/S and P/CF ratio, however, it trades at a lower P/E. While it does trade at a low PEG ratio and lower forward earnings multiple, these metrics can change if growth doesn't actually become present. As we saw with the recent quarter, revenue and earnings actually declined. Though the company expects that to change later in the year.

The company continues to grow backlog, and is expanding its partnership for private jets for NetJets. The new partnership includes the option to purchase up to 175 of the Cessna Longitude and 150 of the new Hemisphere jet. This is a huge opportunity for the company but of course will dependent upon the strength and demand for private jet travel.

We take a look at DCF value to see if Textron offers value based off of future earnings.

Source: MoneyChimp

As we can see, the calculator gave us the value of $62.59. The values assumed a fair amount of growth considering the company is expecting 10-15% growth from the prior 12 months, and should see growth from backlog in the coming years. However, this is dependent on the company being able to deliver. With the above calculation, we can see there is the potential for a 56% return.

Conclusion

Textron operates in a specialized field, for investors looking to add a special vehicle manufacturer to their portfolio there is certainly better options at this time. However, Textron does have a healthy portfolio of products, brands, and backlog to help sustain revenue and earnings going forward. The ability of the company to control inflationary costs from items such as steel will be important alongside the ability to avoid a loss of sales to the Asia Pacific region. The stock certainly has risks and does not trade at a valuation that makes it apparent. For cautious investors, buying shares at a 15-20% discount to the historical trading range would be a better idea. This would imply a price target of $42 a share for a buy price. Investors should keep an eye on future quarters and see if the company can show accelerating earnings growth. Alongside this, it is important to watch developments with the trade war and with the elections in the United States. All of these could potentially impact the company's ability to grow at a faster rate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.