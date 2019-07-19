A Not Well Targeted Shot On The Amazon Business

The mere fact that the Commission explicitly opens an investigation should make investors aware. Nevertheless, so far, however, the accusations are somewhat unsubstantiated.

Three legal parameters have to be considered: Relevant market, dominant position and the abuse of this position. It is noticeable that the Commission is acting more cautiously in this case.

As I may have some better understanding of the legal background, I want to provide you some input which is not that easy to extract from the publicly available sources.

The investigation attacks the key business of Amazon. Accordingly, this dispute will have a high priority to the company.

I. Introduction

This week, the European Commission as the antitrust authority of Europe opened a formal antitrust probe against Amazon (AMZN). With this investigation, the Commission wants to assess whether Amazon's use of sensitive data from independent retailers who sell on its marketplace is in breach of EU competition rules.

In this article, I will explain why the investigation attacks the key business of Amazon. Accordingly, this dispute will have a high priority to the company and for investors. Afterwards I will analyze how well-founded the accusations are. It is noticeable that the Commission is acting more cautiously in this case.

II. The threat to the business

Anything that could pull customers away from Amazon is not good for Amazon. Amazon's success and all of today's business (except the cloud business) is built on economic network effects: The more customers make purchases on Amazon, the greater the incentive for third-party sellers to also use Amazon as a platform. This attracts even more customers and gives Amazon the power to establish new services etc. If the European Commission now comes to the conclusion that Amazon has violated competition rules, it could prohibit the bundling of services or the usage of data from its sellers. In the worst case Amazon would have to separate the sale of its own products from those of third parties or would no longer sell products if third parties were to sell the same products. I strongly believe that this will lead to customer redirection to other platforms. But with fewer buyers on the platform, Amazon will also become less attractive for third-party sellers. These would no longer be willing to bow to Amazon pricing. Hence, the same effects that led to Amazon's growth would therefore be reversed.

In addition, billions in fines can be imminent. Investors are therefore well advised to find out what criteria the Commission uses to decide. Given that, I've pretty much predicted Qualcomm's second fine a few weeks ago (only a miss of USD 28 million). As I may have some better understanding of the legal background, I want to provide you some input which is not that easy to extract from the publicly available sources of information.

III. The investigation of the European Commission

As part of its in-depth investigation the Commission will look into:

the standard agreements between Amazon and marketplace sellers , which allow Amazon's retail business to analyse and use third party seller data. In particular, the Commission will focus on whether and how the use of accumulated marketplace seller data by Amazon as a retailer affects competition.

, which allow Amazon's retail business to analyse and use third party seller data. In particular, the Commission will focus on whether and how the use of accumulated marketplace seller data by Amazon as a retailer affects competition. the role of data in the selection of the winners of the “Buy Box” and the impact of Amazon's potential use of competitively sensitive marketplace seller information on that selection. The “Buy Box” is displayed prominently on Amazon and allows customers to add items from a specific retailer directly into their shopping carts. Winning the “Buy Box” seems key for marketplace sellers as a vast majority of transactions are done through it.

In essence, therefore, the Commission is accusing Amazon of abusing its power.

III. Analysis of the relevant legal parameters?

To evaluate whether Amazon abuses its power or not, it is important to define the relevant legal parameter. As I stated above, I do not know how the Commission will decide this case, but I think it may be helpful or at least interesting for investors to understand how the Commission will approach the complaint.

Hence, here comes the essential and for the investigation decisive article of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU). Keep the highlighted words in mind while reading.

Article 102 TFEU - Abuse of dominance Any abuse by one or more undertakings of a dominant position within the internal market or in a substantial part of it shall be prohibited as incompatible with the internal market in so far as it may affect trade between Member States. Such abuse may, in particular, consist in: 1. directly or indirectly imposing unfair purchase or selling prices or other unfair trading conditions; 2. limiting production, markets or technical development to the prejudice of consumers; 3. applying dissimilar conditions to equivalent transactions with other trading parties, thereby placing them at a competitive disadvantage; 4. making the conclusion of contracts subject to acceptance by the other parties of supplementary obligations which, by their nature or according to commercial usage, have no connection with the subject of such contracts.

Let me give you a few explanations to understand Article 102: So first of all, you have to understand, that you cannot abuse something, if you don't have something to abuse. Hence, to abuse power, you need power. Article 102 describes this power as a dominant position. So the evaluation of a dominant position is one big thing, the Commission has to consider. The abuse of this position is another. But that's not enough because dominance is not universal, but limited to certain areas. To fall within the scope of Article 102, a company has to abuse its dominant position in a certain market. Hence, it is important to define the relevant product and geographic market.

In the following, I will go deeper into the legal definitions of these criterions in the following order:

1. Criterion: Relevant market.

2. Criterion: Dominant position.

3. Criterion: Abuse of the dominant position.

1. The relevant market.

In competition law, a relevant market is a market in which a particular product or service is sold. Since the geographic market is not problematic here, I will not go into it any further. According to the Commission, the relevant product market comprises all those products and services which are regarded as interchangeable or substitutable, by reason of the products' characteristics, their prices and their intended use. According to recent decisions and the press release, you should consider the following markets. Amazon has a dual role as a platform:

it sells products on its website as a retailer; it provides a marketplace where independent sellers can sell products directly to consumers.

2. What is a dominant position?

First of all, I will explain how the criterion 'dominant position' is defined. After that, I will give you some information about how the Commission could evaluate the structure in the relevant markets.

a) Definition

According to the Commission (see for example CASE AT.39740 - Google Search, page 56) and European Case Law, a dominant position relates to a position of economic strength which enables a company to prevent effective competition being maintained on the relevant market by affording it the power to behave to an appreciable extent independently of its competitors, its customers and ultimately of its consumers.

As I stated above, it is not easy to evaluate whether a company has a dominant position or not. The Commission emphasizes that the existence of a dominant position derives in general from a combination of several factors. Taken these factors separately, is not necessarily determinative. Nevertheless, a few factors are more or less important for the evaluation of a dominant position:

market share and the ratio between the market share held by the company and that of its nearest rivals

technical or economic constraints that might prevent users from switching providers

the existence of barriers to entry or expansion

direct or indirect network effects

(for more information see C 159/9 of the Official Journal of the European Union)

As it may be the most important factor, let's go deeper into the factor of 'market share':

Firstly, if a company has a market share of less than 40%, it is unlikely to be dominant. Secondly, the Commission handles a market share of between 70%and 80%, in itself, as a clear indication of the existence of a dominant position.

Between these percentages, the Commission uses the following definition:

An undertaking which holds a very large market share for some time, without smaller competitors being able to meet rapidly the demand from those who would like to break away from that undertaking, is by virtue of that share in a position of strength which makes it an unavoidable trading partner and which, already because of this, secures for it, at the very least during relatively long periods, that freedom of action which is the special feature of a dominant position.

Overall, it is very difficult to evaluate a dominant position, only by hard factors. Hence, the Commission has some investigation power to get more information. I intend to write another article on the investigation powers and possible next steps of the Commission.

b) Does Amazon has a dominant position in the relevant product market?

It is striking that the press release says nothing about the Commission assuming a dominant position of Amazon. This was not the case in other investigations, such as the Broadcom investigation. It is therefore not yet clear whether Amazon has a dominant position.This can even be doubted, since there are several platforms with a certain size in Europe. Ebay (EBAY), Zalando (OTCPK:ZLNDY), Alibaba (BABA) and the German company Otto are just a few of them. Accordingly, the Commission has yet to investigate this. However, the Commission will not rule out such a position. With the interpretation of a dominant position, Amazon would have an increased responsibility. The dominant market position is, so to speak, the door opener for antitrust regulation. But companies have to go through this first. Accordingly, the next criterion is decisive.

3. The abuse

a) The Theory

As stated above, a dominant position in itself does not raise competition concerns. EU competition law only prohibits the abuse of this position (as well as the US-american competition law). Therefore, Amazon as a possible dominant company is entitled to compete on the merits as any other company. The purpose behind Art. 102 TFEU is that, however, a dominant undertaking has a special responsibility not to allow its behavior to impair genuine, undistorted competition on the internal market. Hence, companies with a dominant market position have some responsibility under competition law.

The European Court emphasis that the scope of the special responsibility of the dominant undertaking has to be considered in light of the specific circumstances of the case.

Therefore, the concept of abuse has to be understand as an objective concept, relating to the behavior of a company in a dominant position. The Commission evaluates, if a company behave differently than it could in a market with normal competition or if the behavior of the company hinders the maintenance of the degree of competition still existing in the market or the growth of that competition (see for more details CASE AT.39740 Google Search Shopping, page 73).

Article 102 TFEU already gives some examples of the rule (keep the marked words in mind):

Such abuse may, in particular, consist in:

directly or indirectly imposing unfair purchase or selling prices or other unfair trading conditions;

or other unfair trading conditions; limiting production, markets or technical development to the prejudice of consumers;

applying dissimilar conditions to equivalent transactions with other trading parties , thereby placing them at a competitive disadvantage;

, thereby placing them at a competitive disadvantage; making the conclusion of contracts subject to acceptance by the other parties of supplementary obligations which, by their nature or according to commercial usage, have no connection with the subject of such contracts.

b) The claims

Let us compare this with the Commission's allegations of abuse of power:

Amazon uses agreements, which allow Amazon's retail business to analyse and use third party seller data Amazon's potential use of competitively sensitive marketplace seller information on the "BuyBox" selection.

As you can see, the accusations don't really match the examples given in Article 102 TFEU already. The question is whether Amazon could only demand certain conditions here because of its market position, which it would not have been able to demand in a functioning competition. The Commission is acting somewhat hesitantly here. Compared to the Broadcomm procedure, the Commission was much more forward in her statements. However, we are only at the beginning of the procedure. So far, however, the accusations are still somewhat unsubstantiated.

IV. Conclusion

According to former decisions of the Commission the abuse allegation could actually take effect here. The mere fact that the Commission explicitly opens an investigation should make investors aware. Nevertheless, the Commission has to consider a lot of different legal questions. It is quite certain that fact-finding and legal review will take some time to evaluate and define the market. Especially the market definition of the relevant product market for retail platforms could be crucial. It is not as clear here as in other proceedings whether a dominant position exists or not.

It is likely that Amazon will defend itself against the investigations. The company has, according to the legal situation and decision-making practice, some arguments that it could use. I intend to write another article about these aspects of the dispute.

I look forward to discussing this dispute with you in more detail in the comment section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.