UnitedHealth Group: A Low Dividend But Growing At 20%

At a PE ratio of 18 and EPS growth of 16%, we think it offers compelling value and upside income potential.

While looking for dividend growth stocks we came across UNH, which has a paltry dividend of 1.5% but has been and should continue to aggressively grow it.

Managed care is the most common form of health insurance coverage these days. For instance, more than 90% of individuals with employer-sponsored health insurance are enrolled in some form of managed care. By obtaining favorable pricing from physicians and hospitals in exchange for including them in their "network," many managed care companies have established what some might consider a necessary part of doing business in the medical field. That is, to be a part of the managed care network, which helps drive patients to use the services provided within the network.

I for one will always look at the care providers in my network before calling to make an appointment. Even if a doctor's office is just down the street, if they are not in my network, I won't be going to that doctor. It has become price prohibitive to be out of network compared to the prices you get from staying in network.

Source: CFA Conference Presentation, August 2018

Nevertheless, there are still roughly 85 million people in the U.S. who are not enrolled in managed care which represents an addressable market of $1 trillion. Unfortunately, rapidly increasing health expenditures since the 1990s is the key reason why plenty of Americans cannot afford any kind of health insurance plan. Therefore, healthcare related topics like high drug prices or Medicare/Medicaid affordability always trigger a heated debate in U.S. politics.

One example is the most recent comment from Sen. Bernie Sanders:

Today in America, we have more than 27 million people without any health insurance. Millions more who have employer-based insurance are being fleeced by skyrocketing premiums and prescription drug prices, and they are often thrown off those private plans when they change or lose jobs. This is great for the 64 healthcare CEOs who were paid $1.7 billion in 2017. But this is an economic and medical emergency for millions of Americans. Source: USA Today

In his opinion, Medicare is a successful model for American healthcare which should be available for everyone. He suggests it would most likely lower drug prices, deflate high compensation plans of healthcare CEOs, or bring down high administrative costs in the private insurance system. Consequently, Americans could experience lower healthcare spending and improved satisfaction compared to expensive private insurance plans.

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) is known as a health and medical insurance provider and is offered as an option within many large employer benefit packages. It's also our family's health insurance provider, but is much more than that too. According to the UNH website, "the company is a health and well-being company that helps people live healthier lives while making the health system work better for everyone." As we will get to in a moment, it does offer more than just insurance and it's the unified approach to healthcare and its dividend growth that first caught our interest.

UnitedHealth reported strong Q119 earnings numbers, however, the stock price of managed care companies have come under pressure after the “Medicare for all” political incentives announced by Bernie Sanders. That said, companies like UnitedHealth are well positioned to maintain a leadership position in the managed care business and transform pharmacy/healthcare services through OptumRx, OptumHealth and OptumInsight.

The "Optum" approach creates a unique opportunity to tackle present healthcare challenges by bringing new innovations to the market and to improve the overall healthcare system, health of the U.S population, while reducing costs for its customers.

Historical Financial Performance

Source: CFA Conference Presentation, August 2018

In the past, UnitedHealth has done an excellent job of bringing new technologies, data analytics, clinical insights and innovations to the healthcare market. That helped the company drive strong operational performance and grow its market share over the last 20 years. According to the figure above, UNH has generated double-digit CAGR in revenues, adjusted EPS and operating cash flow over the last decade.

The business model is characterized by its sticky customer base, steady cash flows, and long-term contracts with the U.S. government related to Medicare and Medicaid health plans. We anticipate this double-digit growth trajectory can continue over the next couple of years driven by the growth of global healthcare spending that's expected to reach $12 trillion by 2025. With its Optum business division, we also see how using digital improvement of the current healthcare system to create a competitive advantage could drive further growth.

Optum

Source: CFA Conference Presentation, August 2018

Optum is the key digital platform that serves global healthcare providers and consumers using the most advanced data analytics, technology, and clinical insights. One of the main goals is to turn collected healthcare data into valuable information, which can be used to enhance the performance of the overall health system, including higher consumer satisfaction and lower overall healthcare costs. When UNH integrated Optum back in 2011, it was generating total revenues of $30 billion.

Source: CFA Conference Presentation, August 2018

The company finds Optum’s global addressable market at $1.4 trillion compared to Optum’s annual revenues of $101.3 billion in 2018. That's only an 8% penetration and UNH is well positioned to increase its market share by continuing to invest in new technological developments. Optum is divided into three segments: OptumRx, OptumHealth, and OptumInsight.

OptumRx

Source: CFA Conference Presentation, August 2018

OptumRx provides various pharmacy services to a number of health plans involving 65 million people in the U.S. It's using a network of more than 67,000 retail pharmacies and other pharma providers that generate over $91 billion in pharmaceutical spending in 2018. Management anticipates operating margin of OptumRx to be in the top-line range of 3% - 5%. Furthermore, it emphasizes OptumRx is based on improved transparency rather than more opaque methods like rebates, which allows consumers to better understand the costs of medication. One way the company does this is to negotiate better drug pricing so users can find the best medication at the best price, and adding safeguards like quantity limits and prior authorization to ensure users to get the proper medications in the correct dosages.

One of the important upcoming changes in January 2020, is the change on negotiated drug discounts.

On March 12 OptumRx extended our leadership on negotiated drug discounts by announcing that we will only serve new employer-sponsored pharmacy benefits businesses after Jan. 1, 2020, that provide consumer discounts at the point of sale. This replaces the current system in which employers typically elect to flow rebates back to all plan participants to lower their premiums. Source: Earnings Call, April 2019

This is expected to lead to improved patient adherence to taking medications and lead to higher cost savings for members. Management also sees value in combining medical benefits with pharmaceutical benefits which is not only driving cost savings but improving the overall health of patients. For instance, a customer that has Parkinson Disease will likely be prescribed pharmaceuticals but also will need social or behavioral health support to better cope with all the illness-related stress.

One of the digital products related to OptumRx is PreCheck MyScript, which offers healthcare providers real-time information on efficacy cost and alternative drug choices. It has been performing exceptionally well, driven by a better integration into Electronic Medical Records. The company reported the total number of physicians that are using the technology at approximately 150,000 or up 77% since December. During Q119, the company also launched a consumer version of the PreCheck MyScript that offers healthcare customers more information about the costs on various drugs they want to use for a certain indication.

Optum Health

OptumHealth is addressing health and wellness challenges with a customer base of more than 93 million users. OptumHealth products and services are designed to improve physical, emotional and health-related financial needs of patients while lowering overall healthcare-related costs.

An example of an OptumHealth product is Rally Care which is a website and mobile-based wellness app that helps users learn simple ways how to take care of their health by being more active or eating better. As of March 31, 2019, it has more than 24 million users or up almost 10% Q/Q and users earned approximately $200 million in rewards out of more than $250 million employers are offering each quarter.

OptumInsight

Optuminsight is the key technological offering of the company that provides data analytic capabilities using advanced technological solutions. OptumInsight analyzes a vast amount of data from doctor notes, medical records and pharmacy claims with more than 650 hospitals currently using its performance analytics offerings. During the most recent earnings call, management also announced that it's in the process of bringing newly-developed services and advanced technologies to state customers, like updating the current Medicaid administrative offerings.

Q219 Results

The company reported total revenues of $60.6 billion in Q219, or up 8% year-over-year due to strong growth in the Optum and UnitedHealthcare segments. Net margins were 5.4%, up from 5.2% in the same quarter last year but down from 5.7% in Q12019.

The Q2 dividend payment was up to $1 billion with a 20% boost to $4.32 per share, as we had suggested back in April when we first covered the company.

The company also repurchased 6.4 million shares, bringing the year-to-date total to 18.2 million shares for $4.5 billion.

Net earnings were $3.42, which was up 15% from last year and adjusted earnings were $3.60 per share, also up 15% Y/Y.

Lastly, the company reported a return on equity of 25.1%.

Source: Q2 Earnings Press Release

The company increased guidance for full-year net earnings to $13.95 to $14.15 per share and adjusted earnings to $14.70 to $14.90 per share.

Risks

Medicare Advantage market (22.4 million users in 2018) is expected to grow in the near future driven by the retiring baby-boom generation. Another growth factor is aggressive health plan offerings on the market with the federal government increasing plan rates to 3.4%. However, we see a major threat looking forward a potential UNH’s market share loss or margin compression of Medicare Advantage market because of increased competitive pressures from the other two major providers Humana and recently merged CVS - Aetna.

We find increased investments of healthcare providers into the digital transformation of the current healthcare system a potential risk over the long run. It might create a better-than-expected value proposition for the current U.S. population by lowering healthcare costs and improving the overall health of our nation.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) established a joint venture in 2018 that would provide better engagement between employees of those companies and the current healthcare system. UNH already has a similar type of product called Rally Care on the market used by 35 million users. Rally Care incorporates qualities like financial and other incentives for its users to improve their wellness and health. However, we anticipate the previously-mentioned triple joint venture provides a clear threat for further market penetration of Rally Care as it might come up with better financial incentives or even offer better quality digital programs than UNH.

One of the key risks is potential regulatory changes driven by politicians who are against inflated drug prices and looking for single-payer Medicare solutions, which could be a major disruption on the current PBM industry business model. Nevertheless, we believe that any kind of drug cost reduction initiatives would only have a slight adverse impact on health plan businesses.

Valuation

UNH Is currently trading at a PE ratio of 18, which is well below its three-year median of 21.7 and five-year median of 20.8. Analysts estimate EPS of $14.7 in 2019 and then $16.62 in 2020, which puts the forward PE ratio at 16x for 2019 and 14x based on 2020 EPS estimates. The analyst estimate for 2019 is now at the low end of the new company guidance so I'd expect a few price target increases as analysts update their models.

Current analyst price targets are $289, which is 10% upside from current levels but that will change and the dividend will likely keep growing. As the premium health insurance provider in the US, I find this a very compelling opportunity.

My Take

While thus far I have talked about the growth potential of the stock and how it's very undervalued, there's another component that is of interest, and that is, its robust dividend growth over the last eight years. Many income investors may balk at its current dividend yield of 1.5%, and for the most part, we avoid anything below 3% for our Income Strategist portfolios.

However, dividend growth is a critical component often overlooked by income investors specifically when the current dividend yield doesn't seem to be high enough. Not that history will repeat itself, but an investor who bought UNH in June 2014 would have paid about $80 for the stock. At the time, the dividend was $0.375 per share paid quarterly for a dividend yield of roughly 1.5% for the TTM period.

Fast forward to 2019 and that dividend is now $0.90 per share paid quarterly or $3.60 per share annually, for a "yield" on initial investment of 4.5%, even though the current yield is still around 1.5%. Buying today won't get you the 4.5%, but I'm suggesting that further dividend growth is likely, and if you're trying to keep your income ahead of inflation, then a combination of high dividends and dividend growth is what you should consider.

And let's not forget that the stock is up from $80 to $236 during that time - and has since reached $260. That's 195% of capital gains that could be used to supplement income for the next decade.

Hindsight being 20/20 we can only make investment decisions today based on what we think the future holds for a particular stock, and just as importantly, if it's properly valued.

I've already mentioned that I think the stock is cheap. With EPS expected to grow by 14% in 2019 and another 13% in 2020, I also could see the dividend growing to $4.30 by 2020, from $3.60 today. That's another 20% boost. The estimate showing on Seeking Alpha is for a $4.44 dividend in 2020.

I know the 1.5% is unappealing to some income investors and this is not a stock we would normally find while looking for income opportunities, but sometimes you find gems when you aren't looking for them. I'll reiterate that it doesn't meet our minimum dividend yield of 3% for our dividend growth portfolio, but the dividend growth potential is so compelling that we can't help but add it.

