Linde Plc: Don't Wait For A Pullback

Linde Plc (LIN) is a giant producer of industrial gases whose share price seems to be overvalued in relation to peers. A detailed analysis of its valuation negates this notional overvaluation and indicates that, in fact, LIN has a sweet valuation. Some might interpret LIN's technical picture as a sign of caution, but I believe otherwise. This is due to LIN's strong fundamental profile that is ornamented with a promising outlook. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Company website)

LIN's apparent overvaluation in relation to peers

Linde's customers are mainly comprised of businesses in the chemicals, engineering and pharmaceuticals sectors who buy industrial gases from the company. LIN's geographically dispersed customer-base indicates the presence of fierce competition from small, medium, and large-scale businesses that threaten LIN's leadership position. I say so because, just like Linde AG and Praxair recently merged to form Linde Plc, in a similar way other industrial gases companies might follow suit and merge into a larger entity. If this happens, then LIN's position as the global leader in the supply of industrial gases will be challenged.

(Note: This is just my view, and it indicates a potentially significant risk factor that is less evident from the company's risk disclosures in its annual report.)

According to LIN's 10-K, its major listed competitors include Air Products and Chemicals (APD) and L'Air Liquide S.A (OTCPK:AIQUF). An analysis of the relative valuation of these companies reveals a very interesting picture. While the commonly used valuation multiples such as PE and PB indicate that LIN is relatively cheaper, other more sophisticated multiples indicate that LIN might be overvalued. Let's get to each of these ratios in turn.

Price to earnings: LIN has the sweetest ratio among selected peers (Figure-2). A low PE ratio can be seen in two dimensions. It either shows that the stock is undervalued, or that investors expect the company to deliver slow growth. In my view, the second presumption is not applicable since LIN has clearly outperformed peers in terms of revenue growth. Further, it's not uncommon for large-cap stocks to depict a PE multiple of 20-25x and LIN clearly looks cheaper at the current multiple of ~16x.

Figure-2 (Source: YCharts)

Price to book: Here again, LIN has the best valuation (Figure-3), and indicates that it has the highest proportion of net assets compared with competitors. In my view, a PB value within the range of ~2.50-4.0x is a safe multiple for large caps in this sector, and with its current PB ratio of 2.14x, LIN is well in the safe zone.

Figure-3 (Source: YCharts)

Before we move our discussion to other valuation multiples, have a look at Figure-4 that tabulates the raw numbers.

Figure-4 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

EV to EBITDA: LIN has an EV/EBITDA of 23.27x, compared with 16.82x and 12.89x of APD and AIQUF respectively. LIN's higher EV/EBITDA multiple is explained by its high debt. The company reported debt in excess of ~$14 BB at the end of Q1. However, I don't see debt as a problem for LIN since only $2 BB is in the current portion, and this is well covered by LIN's liquidity profile (cash assets at the end of Q1 2019 were ~ $6 BB, or ~3x the short-term debt).

Revenue per employee: This is an uncommon metric that has been selected by me to analyze the comparative valuation of the three companies. With ~$18.68 BB in TTM revenues and employee strength of 80,820 employees, LIN generates ~$231,000 in sales from each employee. In contrast, APD and AIQUF generate ~$555,000 and ~$365,000 in annual revenues from each employee. (Note: I'm using this ratio to indicate the efficiency of LIN's employees, and for simplicity, I am assuming that each employee generates an equal amount of income for the company). LIN's lowest revenue/employee ratio is principally due to its geographically diverse operations (Figure-5) which demand the employment of more people as the company expands its operational footprint. Consequently, this looks to drain the company's operating profitability through lower per-employee revenue generation. This is exactly where the notional overvaluation sets in, especially when we see that LIN is also trading at historical highs (~$202 at the time of writing, while its 52-week range stood between $145.95-205.55/share). Let's move to our next section, where I will try to fit the company's valuation in the bigger picture to analyze whether LIN is actually overvalued.

Figure-5 (Source: 10-K)

Positive catalysts for Linde

As discussed above, LIN has the lowest per-employee revenue contribution among peers. While APD has the highest contribution, I believe this high number also denotes a saturation level which would be difficult to excel for APD. Figure-4 shows that APD has a 3-year revenue CAGR of only ~1.56%. In my view, APD would find it challenging to expand its business and thus, does not appeal to us as a growth company. When we recall APD's PE ratio of ~30x (the highest among the three companies), this stock actually appears to be overvalued.

On the flip side, LIN has a 3-year revenue CAGR of ~21.5% and for me; this means that LIN can improve the per-employee revenue contribution in the years ahead. I believe that LIN is currently in expansion mode and a recent agreement with ExxonMobil for a 1,200 tpd (read: metric tonnes per day) gasification plant in Singapore, is an example of LIN's business expansion strategy. Before we look at a detailed analysis of LIN's revenue and earnings growth, it should be noted that LIN also boasts an even impressive 3-year CAGR of ~27% in terms of EPS. These numbers show that LIN's growth outlook is actually unmatched by any of its competitors.

Revenue Growth: Based on LIN's assets turnover ratio of 0.26x [14,900÷(20,436+93,386)/2] the company's $1.4 BB expansion project in Singapore should yield an additional $364 MM (1.40*0.26) in annual revenues, according to my calculations. However, the timing of such cash flows is important and these will accrue from FY 2023 onwards. Moreover, if we use LIN's return-on-assets of ~3%, we may expect the company to add ~$42 MM in annual earnings from this project. Assuming LIN's outstanding shares do not increase from the current ~541 MM shares, this would translate into an increase of $0.07 in annual EPS. Nevertheless, I believe that there is a larger upside to LIN's EPS accruing from the ExxonMobil expansion project, due to the reasons elaborated in the following section.

Earnings Growth: The second growth catalyst is LIN's EBITDA margins. Currently, LIN generates an EBITDA margin of ~28% (refer to Figure-4), which is certainly not the highest among selected peers. Nevertheless, it does indicate the generation of significant value from the company's operations. An analysis of LIN's regional segments indicates that the APAC (read: Asia Pacific) region is the strongest growth candidate and boasted a ~140 basis points increase in Y/Y margins (during Q1 2019). Given LIN's recent expansion agreements with ExxonMobil in Singapore (linked above) and with Samsung (in Korea), I'm optimistic of LIN's business expansion in the APAC region that would yield favourably on its earnings profile. This picture becomes even more attractive when we factor in LIN's expected operational synergies of ~$1.20 BB post-merger with Praxair.

Investor Takeaway

At the time of writing LIN last traded at ~$202. The stock's 52-week range lies between $145.95 and $205.55. At current prices, LIN is trading near the 52-week highs. At such high prices some analysts might recommend waiting for a pullback, but given its relative valuation and the opportunities for growth in both its revenues and earnings, I would vote against such advice mainly for two reasons. First, the technical price chart in Figure-6 shows that the stock is consolidating at present but if it continues the previous trend, LIN is likely to explore $210/share soon.

Figure-6 (Source: Finviz)

Second, I believe that LIN is a star performer (among industrial gases giants) that has yielded a stronger growth rate compared with peers. Plus, the company's dividends are growing at a healthy three-year CAGR of ~32%. This essentially means that a Linde investor not only witnesses persistent price appreciation (through increased earnings), but also enjoys dividends that tend to increase over time. These positives are obviously in addition to LIN's attractive valuation in comparison with peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.