Schlumberger Appoints Mark Papa Chairman - EOG Was Great But Centennial Has Disappointed

Schlumberger (SLB) announced the appointment of a new CEO and chairman of the board. The new CEO has been with the company for 32 years, but the chairman appointment is more noteworthy: Mark Papa, "shale innovator", founder and former CEO of EOG Resources (EOG) and chairman and CEO of Permian-focused E&P Centennial Resources (CDEV).

For some context, here is a one year chart of CDEV versus its index:

Data by YCharts

And here is a chart of CDEV vs its index (XOP) since it went public as a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) - it initially popped on the promise of Papa's track record and the focus on the "hot" Permian basin, only to fall off on a series of disappointments:

Data by YCharts

His track record at EOG was more remarkable, outpacing the index by more than double, albeit leaving before the oil price crash of 2014 which shifted multiple paradigms in the oil and gas industry:

Data by YCharts

And of course, Schlumberger has its issues, which likely prompted a shift in CEO and Chairman. It performed in-line with the oil services index (OIH) over the past three years, which was likely disappointing for investors expecting more stability from the largest publicly traded oil services company versus the smaller components of that index:

Data by YCharts

Here is a longer term chart, illustrating why investors my have expected out-performance in this downturn - SLB had outperformed in the initial phases of the downturn, but has been "catching up" to the downside more recently, as seen above:

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, considering Centennial's initial excitement followed by disappointments over the past few years, Schlumberger may be setting its shareholders up for further disappointment. It will be interesting to see what changes are made under Papa's leadership, and he did drive substantial out-performance for EOG over the course of his long tenure there. But the poor relative and absolute performance of Centennial so far may give Schlumberger investors pause. This can be seen by SLB already under-performing the OIH index, despite the "halo" of Papa's chairmanship:

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

