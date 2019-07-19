IBM: Hat Tip

The stock remains exceptionally cheap at 10x FCF targets that are set to get an immediate boost.

In the last few days, a couple of noteworthy events occurred that should propel International Business Machines (IBM) forward after years of underperforming. The major catalyst might not even be on investors radars, making the investment thesis bullish as the stock enters a growth phase with the acquisition of Red Hat (RHT).

Image source: IBM website

Blah Results

With IBM trading right above $140, investors should be more excited by a big EPS beat. The tech giant earned $3.17 per share, with analyst expectations down at $3.07. Maybe, more importantly, the company beat the $3.08 earned in the prior year Q2.

IBM ended down fractionally in after-hours trading as the market is again focused on revenue growth or the inability of the tech giant to sustain growth. The company saw revenues slip 4.2%, with constant currency revenues only down 1.6%.

With over $19 billion in quarterly revenues, IBM shouldn't be judged so much on legacy revenues. The plan to hit EPS targets of at least $13.90 is far more interesting, and the inclusion of Red Hat going forward will matter far more than the past quarter.

A prime reason for reaching EPS targets despite the weak revenues is the turnaround in gross margins. For Q2, the gross margin hit 47.0% for 100 basis point growth. The quarter continued a trend started in Q4'18, where the downward trend was broken, and now, IBM is growing margins again.

Data by YCharts

Analysts, apparently, have no faith in IBM actually hitting the goal, with 2019 EPS targets at exactly $13.90. The key here is that EPS targets slowly increase to a 2021 target of $14.56.

Data by YCharts

The expectations aren't impressive, but the tech giant is finally back into growth mode. In fact, the closing of the Red Hat deal should provide more credence to the growth story. The company already closed a large alliance with AT&T (T) in a sign that the cloud leader is key to IBM finally returning to revenue growth.

New Team

In the course of 9 months since the announcement of the Red Hat deal, IBM has dissolved the reporting on strategic initiatives due to reduced growth from areas like cloud. CEO Ginni Rometty has continued to fail to deliver for shareholders in her long tenure.

The closing of the deal on July 9 sets up a couple of major catalysts: the addition of the fast-growing Red Hat business and the addition of CEO Jim Whitehurst.

Red Hat has been reporting 15% annual revenue growth even with the currency impacts, and IBM saw Q2 cloud revenue slip to only 5% or 8% on a constant currency basis. The company forecast Red Hat adding approximately two points to growth rates over the next five years. In essence, the constant currency growth rate of 1.6% in the last quarter would jump to slightly above breakeven. By now, Ginni should have the strategic imperatives driving at least a small level of growth.

The integration of Red Hat will impact some of the gross margin and expense metrics, but the key focus should be the free cash flow expansion. The new IBM will host an event on August 2 to outline the financial impacts of the merger, and investors should expect the market to act shocked when these predictions are outlined into visible estimates:

accretive to free cash flow in the first year

accretive to operating earnings per share by the end of the second year after closing (2021)

dilutive to full-year 2019 earnings per share due primarily to a non-cash purchase accounting adjustment

The market will quickly get past the purchase accounting charge, but the impact to operating earnings in 2019 and 2020 will potentially hurt the stock. The market has a tendency to act surprised to EPS cuts despite this being known news since the merger announcement.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors will want to use any related stock weakness from the August 2 event to load up on a stock with a 10% earnings yield. In addition, IBM trades at about 10x free cash flow of $12 billion that should get a boost.

My forecast after the merger was that Red Hat would generate about $1.5 billion in FCF for 2020, and interest costs from the $34 billion deal below this amount would generate additional FCF. The Q2 interest expenses grew ~$175 million YoY, providing up to $800 million in additional FCF before taxes. Any repaid debt would quickly build up the accretive FCFs going forward, so investors will have lots of reasons to own IBM at or below $140 on the updated financials from the Red Hat event.

