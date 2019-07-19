VYM: A Strong Consumer Will Support This ETF

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) as an investment option at its current market price. VYM has performed well this year, along with the broader market, and I expect further gains to continue. While the market is sitting at all-time highs, VYM offers investors a more value-oriented alternative, with a P/E ratio of around 17, compared to the S&P 500, which has a current P/E above 22. Also importantly, with investors anticipating multiple interest rate cuts from the Fed by year-end, the hunt for yield should resume over the next few quarters, and that should benefit dividend funds of all types. Finally, VYM is heavily weighted towards the U.S. consumer, and I believe this exposure will help sustain gains in the coming months. Consumer confidence, while declining slightly in June, still sits at historically high levels, and this has translated in to high levels retail spending. Furthermore, the employment situation in the U.S. remains strong, with unemployment low and wages rising. This should help keep consumers spending going forward.

Background

First, a little about VYM. The fund seeks "to track the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which measures the investment return of common stocks of companies characterized by high-dividend yields." It is currently trading at $88.54/share and yields 3.03% annually, based on its four most recent distributions. I was bullish on VYM during my previous review in January, and the fund has indeed performed well since that time. In fact, VYM has returned about 11% since that review, after accounting for dividends. However, in fairness, while this return is attractive, it does lag the broader S&P 500 over the same time period. With this in mind, I wanted to do an updated review on the fund to see if it still warrants a buy signal, or if it is time to move on. After review, I believe the fund could move higher still, and I will explain why in detail below.

The Consumer Can Drive Gains

To begin, I want to focus on the American consumer, and how historically high confidence readings and strong consumer spending can help support VYM. While the Financials sector individually is the largest sector weighting in the fund, VYM is heavily exposed to the consumer, with almost a quarter of fund assets allocated to either the Consumer Goods or Consumer Services sectors, as shown in the chart below:

Source: Vanguard

As you can see, consumer spending (and expectations for future spending) will have a fairly large impact on VYM, especially compared to the other sector exposures. Therefore, it is critical to examine the state of the U.S. consumer when evaluating this fund.

Fortunately, consumer spending is an area that has remained resilient, even in the face of market volatility and trade disputes. In fact, consumer spending is actually accelerating, based on Q2 results. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, consumer sales in the retail “control group,” which measures consumer spending but excludes food services, car dealers, building-materials stores, and gasoline stations, increased to an annualized 7.5% for the quarter. This is actually the strongest reading for any one quarter in over a decade, as shown in the graphic below:

Source: Bloomberg

Clearly, consumer spending is still strong, and this is helping sustain economic growth in the U.S., even with trade concerns. While investors continue to be concerned that on-going tariffs will dent consumer spending, that does not appear to be happening in the short-term.

Furthermore, this reality is especially encouraging because it comes in the wake of declining consumer confidence. As measured by the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, consumer confidence fell in June to its lowest level since September 2017, coming in at 121.5. This figure came out late last month, and had some investors concerned that would weigh on actual consumer spending. For now, it appears it has not, with retail spending figures coming in so strongly.

While the decline is never a positive sign, once it is put in perspective we can see why it was logical spending was still strong. For one, the index had just increased in May, so June's decline was a fall from a fairly high figure. Secondly, even though the 121.5 figure is the lowest in almost two years, it is still high when considering a longer time frame, as shown in the graph below:

Source: The Conference Board

My takeaway here is while it is understandable to be concerned about declining consumer confidence, investors should still find some comfort in this metric for now. The figure stands above the average for the past six years and, for now, actual spending does not appear to have been impacted by the short-term decline. Therefore, my overall view of the Consumer-oriented sectors remains positive, and that helps support my bullish view for VYM.

Employment Picture Is Still Strong

My next point is also related to overall consumer spending, but it is geared more towards why I believe the current spending levels are sustainable, and should continue to support the underlying sectors in the second half of the year. Specifically, the employment picture in the U.S. continues to show strength, even with the unemployment rate ticking up in June by .1%. With the current rate sitting at 3.7%, unemployment is right near its lowest level in two decades, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

Furthermore, according to the June data released earlier this month, job growth was strong again in June, with non-farm payrolls adding 224,000 jobs.

On this backdrop, it is not surprising that we have also seen some wage growth, with average hourly earnings reported to have increased by 3.1% over the past twelve months. This bump in take-home pay for Americans is likely a primary reason behind the high levels of spending. As long as this metric continues to trend higher, consumers are going to be more liberal with their wallets, and that bodes well for the top sectors within VYM.

Dividend: Slight Growth, Attractive Yield

A final point I want to make on VYM has to do with the fund's dividend. As a "high yield" fund, investors will want to see VYM sporting an above-average yield (compared to the market), while also demonstrating some dividend growth, in order to keep the yield high going forward. While it is true that a 3% dividend yield is not "high," once we consider that the S&P 500 is currently offering a yield of 1.88%, the 3% figure looks much more attractive on a relative basis.

Furthermore, so far in 2019 VYM has been able to meet my second criteria, which is growth. While the dividends offered have not risen substantially, even modest growth is a welcome sign. In the first half of the year that is what we have seen from VYM, as shown in the chart below:

Jan - June 2018 Dividends Jan - June 2019 Dividends YOY Growth $1.24/share $1.28/share 3.23%

Source: Vanguard

My takeaway here is modestly positive. Given the run up in share prices we have seen, many dividend ETFs are offering yields in the 2% range, so VYM's dividend looks attractive on the surface. While the growth is not impressive, the figure provides a decent baseline to gauge the performance in the second half of the year. If growth accelerates, it will put my mind at ease. If the growth rate declines, then I would have some concerns, but my outlook is for growth to pick up, based on some recent announcements by some of the fund's top holdings. For example, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) announced last month it is planning on raising its quarterly dividend from $.80/share to $.90/share, representing a 12.5% increase that will go in to effect next quarter. Similarly, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) raised its dividend from $.82/share to $.87/share in Q2, representing a 6.1% increase. These growth rates are higher than the fund's average, and are significant because they are the second and third largest individual holdings in the fund, respectively. Seeing the top holdings deliver dividend growth recently helps provide me with confidence VYM will see a higher level of growth in Q3 and Q4.

What Could Go Wrong?

Of course, there are risks to investing in VYM as well. While the fund is not trading at an expensive level, it will not be immune to a general market correction, and its 3% yield will not offer much of cushion if we see a substantial correction. Furthermore, my thesis rests primarily on a strong consumer backdrop, and this is an area that is certainly vulnerable in the second half of the year. As I noted, while confidence is high among consumers, it has been dropping short-term. This is likely due to concerns over trade negotiations, and President Trump has not helped matters with statements made over the past few days. According a report by CNBC, on Tuesday this week, President Trump stated the U.S. still has a "long way to go" before concluding its trade negotiations with China. This implies that a permanent solution is not in the near future, and additional tariffs remain on the table for now (although no additional tariffs have been put in to effect).

My point here is that the consumer picture is strong, and the employment and wage figures tell us this can continue. But trade concerns, as well as a general slowdown in economic activity, could derail this sentiment quickly, and that poses a definitive risk to VYM in the second half of 2019.

Bottom line

VYM continues to be a fund I recommend for dividend exposure. The fund mirrors more value-oriented products, by trading at a below-market multiple and offering an above-average yield. With indices touching all-time highs, investors may be considering rotating in to stocks and funds that are less expensive. VYM is a good option for this sentiment, and its exposure to consumer-oriented sectors is a plus in my view. The U.S. continues to add jobs at a robust pace, and wages are up over 3% year-over-year, which is a healthy, sustainable number. Consumer spending has followed this reality, and that has benefited some of the top underlying holdings in VYM's portfolio. Finally, while dividend growth has been muted so far this year, top holdings have been increasing their dividends by attractive amounts over the past few months. This gives me confidence that dividend growth will accelerate from here. Therefore, I continue to like what I see with respect to VYM, and would encourage investors to consider this investment at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.