VC Deals: IAC Taking $250M Car-Share Stake

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) announced plans to invest $250M for a stake in car-sharing startup Turo at a more than $1B valuation. The investment matched Turo’s 2018 revenue, according to WSJ sources. Turo lets users rent or rent out vehicles on the platform and currently has 10M members and nearly 400K listed vehicles.

Other top deals of the week:

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) returned as a backer for a $170M infusion in fintech startup N26 at a $3.5B valuation. Insight Venture Partners, GIC, Allianz X, Valar Ventures, and Earlybird Venture Capital also participated. N26 has attracted 3.5M customers in Europe with its mobile banking solutions, which let members use a phone for sign-up and management. Members can also make purchases around the world without a transaction fee.

GV (GOOG,GOOGL) participated in the $105M Series A for biotech Kronos, which aims to treat previously undruggable targets. Omega Funds and Vida Ventures led the round. Kronos thinks it can identify small molecules interfering with proteins using high-throughput screens in physiologically relevant conditions. The screening has identified candidates involving MYC and cyclin-dependent kinase 9, which are moving through preclinical.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) joined the $50M Series C in customer data management company Amperity. The startup says its ARR grew 355% Y/Y in 2018. The client list currently includes Starbucks, Gap, Planet Fitness. Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) have recently announced plans to enter the same competitive space.

Sony Innovation Fund (NYSE:SNE) led the $26M Series B for cloud-based music mastering and distribution platform Landr. Shure and state-owned financing corporation Investissement Québec and Fonds de solidarité FTQ also participated. Landr has attracted over 2.5M creatives who have mastered/released over 12M tracks on the platform. The startup will use the funds to expand into new markets.

