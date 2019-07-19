MedMen: Keeps Treading Water After Another Quarter Of Losses

MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) is an intriguing story within the U.S. cannabis industry. The company was one of the first U.S. cannabis companies to pursue a public listing on the Canadian CSE exchange. However, the stock has since been hampered by PR nightmares and staggering reported losses. We lament the stock for its best-in-class marketing and branding game and admire its immense success in California. After another quarter of hefty spending and big losses, the financial picture of MedMen is not looking pretty. We think the stock will remain subdued in the coming quarters.

(Amounts in US$)

Huge Losses Continued

MedMen reported calendar 2019 Q1 results which showed another quarter of strong growth with California continuing to be the dominant market for the company. Sales in California increased 5% to $25 million but higher labor costs dragged down its retail EBITDA margin to 22% as several stores saw employees unionize. The company estimated 2019 Q1 state-wide cannabis sales of $410 million which implies a market share of 6%. MedMen is now operating 11 stores in California. While MedMen continues to report impressive sales and in-line gross margin in each of the last few quarters, investors have been shocked by its large losses.

MedMen reported one of the highest revenue among U.S. MSOs, however, its losses have been staggering driven mostly by its lavish exec compensation, salaries, and other general administration expenses. As the table below shows, the company spent around $65 million on G&A and a few millions on sales and marketing, which contributed to a massive $60+ million net losses. To get a sense of the disproportionate spending at MedMen let's consider its competitor and the largest U.S. cannabis company by market value. Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) reported 2019 Q1 revenue of $35 million, similar to MedMen, but only had G&A costs of $25 million (including $1.8 million of share-based compensation) and only $3 million on sales and marketing.

MedMen outspent Curaleaf by multiple times in areas such as salaries and benefits, share-based compensation, travel and entertainment, and other G&A expenses. While we don't have details into its spending details, it is more than clear to anyone that MedMen appears to be paying its executives excessively compared to its peers including Curaleaf which has similar quarterly revenue and more than double the market value of MedMen. We have detailed MedMen's lavish executive compensation designed by themselves in "Pays Execs $10.5M Bonus As Stock Trades Below RTO Price" and it is concerning to see that spending has not slowed down a bit despite consecutive quarters of colossal losses and additional borrowing as we will discuss below.

(F2019 Q1 Financial Statement)

Another small financial reporting adjustment made by MedMen was that they stopped providing details on G&A expenses after fiscal 2019 Q1. It is really helpful for companies, as Curaleaf did, to provide a breakdown of their G&A and we can't think of a legitimate reason why MedMen would all of a sudden stop providing such details other than to make it more difficult for investors to track its various expenses. There are several items that have been especially contentious such as travel and entertainment and compensations. MedMen's financial reporting is now becoming more opaque and less useful.

(F2019 Q1 MD&A)

While MedMen continues its success in California, the question becomes where is the company heading next to find more growth? We think the answer has three parts. First of all, the pending PharmaCann acquisition is crucial to MedMen's future growth plan. PharmaCann will expand MedMen's footprint in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Maryland. Secondly, MedMen continues to expand in California through both new license wins and acquisitions. The company has 13 operating stores in California and has been opening new stores throughout the state. Lastly, we think a near-term growth market opportunity for MedMen is Florida where it just opened its first store. Florida is one of the biggest medical cannabis markets in the U.S. and MedMen is joining a group of big players in aggressive expansions within the state.

(Press Release)

Looking Ahead

MedMen did not show any improvement in its financial performance in the latest quarter as losses continue to mount and cash flow remains negative. MedMen has lost $184 million in cash from operations during the last three quarters which was funded through dilutive equity issuances and onerous debt issuances. While MedMen's California operation continues to perform strongly and achieved impressive financial results but all these came at high costs. MedMen's biggest near-term challenge remains its delicate financial situation due to its unsustainable cost structure burdened by high executive compensation, salaries, and sales and marketing expenses. The only near-term catalyst we can foresee now is the successful closing of the announced PharmaCann acquisition. We remain neutral on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.