Nvidia's AI Opportunity Isn't Being Priced In

The potential Nvidia has on the artificial intelligence front isn’t fully priced in, undervaluing NVDA by as much as 20%.

Nvidia already has a commanding lead in the AI hardware market, and is positioning to maintain that lead.

There’s no denying it. The implosion of cryptocurrency and the revival of a mostly-left-for-dead Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) jointly pulled the rug out from underneath Nvidia (NVDA) shares, and to a lesser degree, Nvidia’s results. The bleeding seems to have stopped in the meantime, but last year’s fourth-quarter meltdown was largely deserved, given its third quarter revenue shortfall.

The stock’s up more than 30% from its late-December low, but that rebound barely makes a dent in last year’s 55% setback.

Those buyers, however, are now working on their second recovery move, realizing they grossly overshot their target. Indeed, even with cryptocurrency mining largely being mothballed and AMD equipped to wage a price war, Nvidia is still considerably undervalued and ripe for fresh gains.

But, not for the reason you think.

A Changing Revenue Complexion

The company’s bread and butter is video gaming. Sales of graphics cards to gamers still accounts for nearly half of the company’s top line.

But, it’s Nvidia’s second-biggest segment -- its data center arm -- that’s powering the bulk of what little sales and earnings growth the company has been driving since late-2017. Data center sales made up 29% of last quarter’s revenue, and and that unit has been growing in a way Nvidia's other divisions are struggling to keep pace with.

Nvidia Revenue, by Segment Source: Nvidia Q1-2020 Earnings Presentation

There’s no further breakdown of the company’s results, leaving investors and analysts only able to make educated guesses as to what’s making Nvidia so consistently marketable to data center operators. It would be naïve to believe the company’s artificial intelligence wares, however, didn't account for the bulk of the $634 million worth of business that data centers generated for the company last quarter. AI is also almost certainly driving most of that division's growth.

To that end, the company specifically touted the partnerships it forged with the American College of Radiology, and the introduction of a couple of different pieces of AI-specific hardware within last quarter’s press release.

And that’s good news, given the outlook for artificial intelligence spending both Gartner and IDC just published.

Artificial Intelligence Spending to Grow

With or without a tariff-induced economic headwind on the horizon, corporations as well as consumers are tightening their purse strings. Technology market consulting and research outfit Gartner estimates that global device shipments will shrink 3% this year. Now ten years into a global economic expansion, any upgrades that could have been done or should have been done have been done. There’s not much left to improve on existing tech.

Both Gartner and rival IDC agree on one exception to that spending malaise, however – artificial intelligence. Gartner reports the world’s biggest organizations are planning to double the number of AI projects over the course of the coming twelve months. A similar survey performed by IDC found that two-thirds of the world’s most prolific organizations have made artificial intelligence a priority, even though only one-fourth of them have developed a specific strategy to make that happen.

That’s just the beginning though.

Statista’s numbers suggest the $19.6 billion spent on artificial intelligence hardware in 2018 – where Nvidia operates – will more than double to $42.3 billion this year. Next year that figure should reach $71.5 billion next year, and continue to grow to 2025’s expectation of $234 billion.

A.I. Hardware Spending Outlook Source: Statista

Locked and Loaded

In June, Nvidia completed the building of one of the world’s fastest AI supercomputers. The amazing part of the news: It only took three weeks to build it.

The computer itself is called a DGX SuperPod, largely intended to be one of several Mellanox-interconnected DGX SuperPods for organizations that want to develop autonomous car platforms. The potential for the computer’s use, however, is limited only by how it’s programmed to operate. The machine could just as easily be used to develop trading algorithms, optimize drug development, or even predict earthquakes.

The feat itself means nothing in terms of actual revenue-generation potential, but it doesn’t make clear that Nvidia has solutions, en masse, ready to sell right off the shelf.

That’s because the underlying technology used in powering the DGX SuperPod and other AI computing devices is the very same technology behind Nvidia’s graphics cards that video gamers know and love. For the SuperPod, that means 1,536 of Nvidia’s Tesla V100 SXM3 GPUs are on board, optimized for artificial intelligence applications, handling around 10 petaFLOPs of data with ease.

That’s only a narrow sliver of the kinds of AI solutions can deliver though. It’s got a suite of Tensor Core GPUs now being made available by other OEMs, but backs that up with its CUDA line of libraries and tools that let programmers get the most from their particular application.

By the end of this year, Nvidia’s AI and HPC software will be available to users of Arm systems.

To the layperson, the terminology means little.

To the corporations in need of artificial intelligence solutions though, Nvidia has already demonstrated it’s got ready-to-go solutions. Most of any potential problems a customer could face have already been addressed.

Looking Ahead for Nvidia

Though the AI hardware undertow is bullish, it also requires a long view in terms of how it will decidedly benefit Nvidia. The market won’t reach game-changing proportions until 2021, when it’s expected to eclipse the $100 billion mark.

As it stands right now though, the lion’s share of that market is Nvidia’s to lose.

Though Advanced Micro Devices and Intel (INTC) are aiming for the same market and Xilinx (XLNX) has entered the fray with a non-GPU solution, Nvidia has a commanding lead. In the dedicated accelerator market, for instance, Nvidia hardware was in use in 97% of the cases for the four biggest cloud computing companies ... Google, Microsoft (MSFT), Alibaba (BABA) and Amazon.

Even conservatively assuming Nvidia loses some of its market share, the rising tide alone could turn what’s been a $2.5 billion business for the company into a $7 billion business by 2020, and perhaps a $10 billion data center business by 2021. In that case, Nvidia’s data center arm, driven by demand for AI hardware, could be a bigger business than Nvidia’s video gaming GPU business.

After 2021, it could represent more than twice the company’s gaming revenue even if it only captured one-tenth of the artificial intelligence hardware market by then.

That prospect doesn’t appear to be fully priced into analysts’ outlooks. The pros have the collective top line for fiscal 2022 (mostly calendar 2021) modeled at $15.2 billion. One-tenth of the AI hardware market alone could drive sales of $10 billion, while Nvidia’s gaming GPU business could be worth, and should be worth, $6.0 billion. Adding in $1 billion worth of automotive and OEM business and perhaps another $1 billion worth of professional visualization revenue would push that fiscal 2022 revenue figure closer to $18 billion.

Nvidia Results and Analyst Outlooks Source: Thomson Reuters/image made by author

EBITDA margins, meanwhile, should hold steady at their current rate near 35%, leading to typical pre-tax profits on the order of 25%. That translates into a stock that’s trading around 20 times earnings expected the year after next.

For any other name that would be a rich valuation. For Nvidia though, it’s actually below average.

The current consensus target of $181.83 feels about right given its current results and trajectory, but the market may be underestimating the true scope of the opportunity at hand. Credit Suisse’s Street-high target of $225 doesn’t seem out of reach at all, for investors with enough patience to keep their eye on 2021 and beyond.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NVDA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.