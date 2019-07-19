The Smart Money Prefers Long/Short Portfolios, But The Vast Majority Of AUM Is Long-Only

However, being able to position your portfolio freely allows for better portfolio management and superior reward for any given level of risk.

Limiting portfolios to long-only likely is the most consistently applied constraint against portfolio managers worldwide. The constraint makes sense, because, in many cases, a bad portfolio manager can do more damage with leverage, short selling, and derivatives than they could by simply choosing poor investments. However, this fear is so pervasive that it affects asset pricing on a macro level, leaving opportunity for the so-called "smart money". Investors who are comfortable with complexity find that there are consistently more opportunities if you're willing to think just a little bit outside the box.

How is long/short portfolio management different than long-only?

Long-only portfolio management is exactly what it sounds like - you have cash, so you invest it in whatever looks attractive. It is still possible to achieve your goals by investing long-only, but many of the world-class opportunities that would have traded in the public markets 20-25 years now only trade privately. Therefore, you see many of the most sophisticated players with a long-only mindset gravitate to private equity and venture capital. Public-market investors now only get the crumbs. Long-only investing in the public markets typically means you have cash and you allocate it to stocks, bonds, and ETFs. The pros of long-only portfolio management are that it's impossible to lose more than you invest, that it's easy to understand, and you never are forced to actively manage your positions.

Long/short portfolio management takes you into the world of leverage, derivatives, and short-selling. When people think about long/short strategies, they usually picture someone like Bobby Axelrod going long stocks and short-selling others. In the real world, the most commonly shorted assets are cash and term repo linked instruments (short-term cash equivalents).

If you've ever bought anything on margin, then congratulations, you're a long/short investor! If you're consistently paying more than 100 basis points more than LIBOR to borrow to invest in liquid securities, then, unfortunately, you don't understand long/short enough to be using it. You also effectively have a short position in the dollar if you're a US investor who owns international stocks. There is also always money to be made shorting trash and going long quality stocks.

Long/short has some key advantages over long-only. The biggest advantage is the ability to be more diversified than a long-only investor. An example I often like to quote is that a 60 stock/40 bond portfolio gets over 90 percent of its volatility from the stock portion of the portfolio. Breaking the long-only constraint lets you set the volatility of the bond portfolio at whatever level you choose, which allows you to be truly diversified instead of keeping bonds in the portfolio as ballast. Then, if you want to go further, you can then devise other strategies in areas like currencies, commodities, and credit/mortgage-backed securities and set the risk equal among all strategies.

Another advantage of long/short comes from rebalancing. In a long-only portfolio, rebalancing forces you to buy losers and sell winners. In a long/short portfolio, you tend to sell the losing assets and buy more winners to reset the leverage ratio back to your target, which balances out the bias in rebalancing that a long-only portfolio will tend to have. When used right, this can compound money faster than a long-only portfolio for a given level of risk.

Long/short also opens up the world of relative value investing. For example, you could go long the Mexican peso but short the Canadian dollar, and the result is that you neutralize much of the movement in the currencies that are linked to fluctuating oil prices.

Typically, you see that well-designed and well-diversified long/short portfolios are able to beat long-only portfolios by anywhere from 2 to 10 percent per year for any given level of risk, depending on how good you are. The main disadvantage of long/short portfolios - it's easier to get yourself in trouble if you don't know what you're doing.

It's been theoretically proven since Harry Markowitz popularized modern portfolio theory in the 1950s that long/short portfolios will beat long-only. In practice, portfolios based on these principles like Bridgewater's All Weather have performed exactly as advertised. The only question is whether you can manage your risk.

How to use long/short portfolio management

1. Consider using futures and options in your portfolio with a long/short and/or risk parity strategy. Futures specifically have the advantage that all market participants, no matter how sophisticated, get the same borrowing rate priced into the contract. That means, if I'm buying an S&P 500 futures contract, I don't pay any more or less than Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) does on the transaction. This is in contrast to individual stocks, where banks/broker-dealers make billions of dollars per year off of the spread between their borrowing cost and the financing cost they charge investors to buy stocks and margin. Understanding the financing cost is the key to knowing whether you should make a trade or not.

To give an example from science, the first law of thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created nor destroyed, and it's the same for money. Money cannot be destroyed in the financial markets, only transferred from one group of people to another. By being able to invest money the same way Wall Street banks do and pay a similar rate to borrow, you level the playing field. When you consider that much of the investing apparatus is designed to transfer money to Wall Street via commissions and fees and to keep retail investors out of attractive investments, then doing what the banks do and not what they say becomes much more attractive.

2. If you aren't comfortable using futures, there are limited cases where you can use ETFs to make similar trades. One example of a long/short trade embedded in an ETF is BTAL, also known as the anti-beta ETF. BTAL is a good product, but also an example of how constraints set by people who don't understand portfolio management (i.e. regulators) tend to mess up what would be outstanding investment products. For example, AQR, the large quant shop in Connecticut, is known for brilliant research and good hedge fund returns, but has a more than a few lousy mutual funds, mainly for this reason.

BTAL aims for dollar-neutral long/short exposure to the low volatility anomaly in each sector. For those of you who aren't familiar, the low volatility anomaly is the tendency of companies with low volatility to perform better on a risk-adjusted basis than companies with high volatility (Beta). This occurs, in my opinion, because investors tend to chase sexy companies and love to bet on turnarounds rather than invest in solid but reasonable investment opportunities. More on the concept of Beta here.

Anyway, back to BTAL! The issue with BTAL is that the fund is dollar-neutral and not risk-neutral. If I were to buy $100,000 in low volatility stocks and short $100,000 in high beta stocks, I would have more volatility on the short side, so I end up effectively short the market. If you look below, you can see that high volatility stocks have about twice the volatility of low volatility stocks, so the correct ratio is about 2-1 and not 1-1 (or dollar-neutral). This is a key concept in risk parity, which is an investment theory that states investors should weight their portfolios more on risk exposure and less on dollar exposure.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

However, even with the issue that BTAL is effectively short the market and has a 0.5 percent management fee (and thus should go down over time), an allocation to BTAL consistently does a better job than bonds at reducing volatility while keeping returns as high as possible. Many investors don't think of it this way, but each 10 percent allocation to bonds in a long-only portfolio costs roughly 60-70 basis points per year in the expected annual return. A 40 percent allocation to bonds costs roughly 2.4 to 2.8 percent in annual returns! BTAL appears to cost less in return for a comparable reduction in volatility and is likely to rise in value during a market downturn.

So, do I think you should buy BTAL? If you're not comfortable with running a long/short portfolio, you may consider supplementing your bond exposure with BTAL, but if you're confident in your abilities, you can do much better on your own with a long/short, risk parity, volatility-targeted portfolio.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Another example I won't elaborate on too much but will just touch on briefly is that, if you own investments outside of your home country, you can choose a currency exposure that suits your risk profile and return needs. This may not match up with the default position, which is to invest in unhedged equities abroad. Examples of currency hedged ETF plays like this are HEZU and HEDJ. The trick with hedging or not hedging international investments is to understand the correlation between the stock market you're investing in and its currency. This is set primarily by global trade deficits and capital flows. For example, if a European investor were to buy US stocks, they might rather leave the FX unhedged or mostly unhedged because money flows into the dollar in times of global stress.

Conclusion

If you're reading this, you likely have some investing goals you'd like to achieve. Know that it's easier to get to where you want to go with a long/short portfolio and good risk management than it is by being long-only in ETFs and mutual funds. Applied intelligently, long/short portfolios can take you to where you want to be faster and more safely than long-only portfolios.

Did you enjoy this article? Consider following me for future research updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.