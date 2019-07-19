HBO And DirecTV May Sink AT&T Yet Again

There is no denying that AT&T (T) has been held back in recent quarters by its plunging media business. Results from the business units such as HBO, Turner, and DirecTV have been underwhelming, to say the least, with each posting year-over-year declines in the first quarter. With earnings for the company due on July 24 before the start of trading, investors will be watching closely.

According to data from YCharts analysts are estimating revenue increased by 15.3% to $44.96 billion, while earnings are expected to fall by 2% to $0.89 per share. But still what matters is how those media assets perform.

Year/Year Declines

HBO saw its revenue fall in the first quarter to $1.51 billion, from $1.62 billion a year earlier. Meanwhile, revenue for Turner dropped to $3.44 billion from $3.45 billion. Video Entertainment revenue fell to $8.07 billion from $8.22 billion, which is where it would appear the DirecTV unit falls.

Declining Subscribers

Premium video connections fell to 22.4 million from 23.9 million the year prior, a decline of almost 6.5%. It has been a steady state of decay for the business with video net losses in every quarter since March 2017. But the biggest problems is that losses are growing more rapid every quarter. With more than 540k lost in the first quarter of 2019 alone, the sharpest decline yet.

(Data from AT&T)

Revenue Problems

Meanwhile, Turner's revenue has an apparent cyclicality to it, and that's not a good sign for what may be to come. The chart below shows that the first quarter is typically among the best performing for the business. However, this year's revenue in the first quarter was weaker than last year, and it could be suggesting a decline in second quarter revenue for the business as well.

(Data from AT&T)

Meanwhile, HBO had a very steep decline in its first quarter revenue, something it did not see in the first quarter last year. One would need to go back to the second quarter of 2017 to find a worse performance.

(Data from AT&T)

Investor Focus on Media Unit

The market's focus on these business units appears to be overwhelming. We can determine that by looking at the stock's PE Ratio for 2020 earnings estimates, which is currently just 9.1. Wireless peers Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) trade with PE multiples of 11.7 and 16.2, respectively. The valuation of AT&T is much closer to companies like its media peers CBS (CBS), Discovery (DISCA) and AMC Networks (AMCX). They with one-year forward PE ratios of 7.9, 7.9, and 6.2, respectively. The market is focused more so on the media portion of AT&T business than wireless, based on the stock's valuation.

Poor Results Could Weigh on Shares

Poor results from the media business will undoubtedly continue to weigh on the shares of AT&T. It will take a significant surge in HBO and the final season of Game of Thrones to save the unit this quarter.

I noted in the previous article I wrote that I thought the stock could rise to around $34.25 based on the technical charts. It did end up reaching that price on July 5. Now the stock is reversing, after failing to break out. Now the technical chart is suggesting that the stock falls to a range of $31.80 to $32. That's where a long-term uptrend lives as well as a powerful level of technical support.

Additionally, the RSI is now trending lower, suggesting the stock is losing its bullish momentum. You can now track all of my AT&T and free Seeking Alpha articles on this Google Spreadsheet.

It seems like unless the company can show improvement in media, the stock is heading lower following results.

The Bull Case

If the stock has one thing going for it is that dividend yield which is currently around 6.15%. The last time I wrote on AT&T I noted that the dividend yield was trading with a substantial premium to the 10-year Treasury rate. I suggested that the stock was likely undervalued when compared to bonds. That assessment still stands true today. However, the company needs to show improvement in the media unit before the stock price will reflect the current discount.

Where To?

Until the company shows that the trends in media have improved the stock is going to have tough climbing above $34.25, even with the high dividend yield. We will find out on July 24.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.