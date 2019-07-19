Ros Agro: Russian Agrarian Sector Can Contain Significant Risks And Has Upside Potential

Ros Agro is the top vertically-integrated agricultural company and represents a leading role in the Russian economy. The company can be positioned as company from the non-extractive area.

Many global investors know Russia as a country of various natural resources and one large bank. You might surprise Russia has had a agriculture sector, plus it can be attractive for investing. This situation stems from large Russian geographic sizes and particular conditions for agricultural investments. The Russian agrarian area isn’t well-known amongst American or global investors, and I would like to present one of the public companies in this field - LSE: AGRO, MICEX: AGRO.ME.

Investment Thesis

Ros Agro has the potential of growth ~20-23%. Even though the dividend yield is equal to 6%, moreover, this isn’t very attractive in comparison with any high-dividend stock companies on a world scale. The company should be positioned as, a prospective producer with government support, it isn’t a dividend story at present. Growth of sales in China and EMEA is an important catalyst, which will sustain additional growth of value. Planned SPO will improve trade volume and the company’s financial position.

Overview

Ros Agro is the 4th meat producer in Russia, conceding their internal rivals such as Cherkizovo (OTPCK: OTC:CRKZY), and some non-public meat producers. But as you can watch on the picture below, Ros Agro has got a significant market share of production in sugar, oil, and fats producing, and continues to compound meat production through the company’s capital expenditures program. Ros Agro operates in 13 Russian regions, exports goods to 36 countries, and develops foreign destinations, such as Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, and China.

The key financial results are the following:

SOURCE: Ros Agro’s annual report 2018

Thereby, Ros Agro covered almost all main types of Russian agricultural industry. Ros Agro increased expenditures gradually last years, and what is more important, the dividend yield equals to 6.63%, according to Bloomberg. Free cash flow to the equity of Ros Agro is RUB 29 bln in 2018, according to the author’s calculation. Company’s management stated that capital expenditures would amount to RUB 20 bln, which would be better by RUB 5 bln than last year. The company’s policy declared payment of 25% from net income, and very possibly, the company won’t pay more than 25% cash because of capital expenditures.

The Russian government encouraged domestic agriculture sector such as pork/poultry/turkey producing, and national markets of these goods are close to the peak of product satiation. Currently, the Russian government actively stimulates import through a political and commercial partnership with developing countries, particularly EMEA and China. Russian Direct Investment Fund plans to assist Ros Agro in projects which primarily focus on exporting. Concerning to sanction risks, the Russian agricultural area has experienced sustainable growth due to the government-sponsored program since this program was established. Ros Agro has substantial borrowings with comfortable conditions and credit rates as a receiver of government support (special loan rate of credit for agricultural companies – not more than 5%, instead of ordinary rates – 9/10%).

Weak Russian currency is another relevant factor of growth for the Russian economy. Ros Agro grew at a significant rate, and now, an external expansion is the reasonable next step. Russian currency will depreciate in relative to the US dollar by 9 %, according to forecasts. Ros Agro announced in its last Annual Report that 19% of the revenue had been generated by sales abroad. Russian officials are interested in export operations, especially in China and EMEA. The company has already owned an oil extraction and oil/fat plants in the Far East. Additionally, the company is going to invest in build six pig farms, feed plant, one slaughterhouse, and meat processing plant up to the end of 2020.

The liquidity of receipts is a vulnerability for investing. Ros Agro’s global depositary receipts admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange (NYSE:LSE) in 2011, and further, Ros Agro placed an additional offering on the Moscow Stock Exchange (MICEX) in 2014. Ros Agro held the second public offering on the LSE in 2016. But receipts are traded on the LSE with low volume; the price has been declining since the public offering. In March 2019, shareholders meeting announced a new equity offering (6.5m additional receipts) which expects at the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020, depending on a market conjuncture.

Financial Position

Current financial position is quite ambiguous. EBITDA and NET Income increased permanently as you can see it below, but Ros Agro’s quick ratio deteriorated: 2018 – 0.17, 2017 – 0.47, 2016 – 0.56, 2015 – 0.70, 2014 – 0.84. But as I mentioned above, the company gains benefits from appreciation of Russian currency.

SOURCE: Author’s calculation

Return on equity is positive, but ratios have surged up and down significantly since 2013. Company's position can be explained by aggressive capital expenditures such as the company invested over RUB 66.5 bln from 2014 to 2018 and M&A activity. Thus, a dynamic of ratios and metrics is very volatility. The company acquired the rights of claim against «Solnechnye Producty» - the significant landowner and the one of top sunflower/oil producer on RUB 34.7 bln debt. But, this deal might violate the laws of the European Union. Currently, the company conducts an internal investigation. Nevertheless, the company has already announced that the company will continue additional opportunities in merger and acquisition.

SOURCE: Author’s calculation

Concerning financial ratios, EV/EBITDA - 6.3x, P/E - 7.84x, P/B - 1x, market capitalization is about RUB 100 bln. NET DEBT/EBITDA is 2.9x, sufficiently better than the industry average - 5x, but restructuring and redeeming of «Solnechnye Producty» debt are a negative aspect for liquidity. The main rival in Russia, Cherkizovo has: EV/EBITDA - 7.4x, P/E - 6.4x, P/B - 1.3x, capitalization equals RUB 76.9 bln. Both companies are similar to business nature. However, Cherkizovo's stock has increased by 70% for the last seven months, and the given stock realized a significant part of its forecasted growth. Сontrariwise, Ros Agro's stock stays at the same level since this year. The company can go up to US 14 per receipt in the next twelve months approximately, EBITDA can reach to RUB 22 bln in 4Q 2019.

SOURCE: Company’s presentation, 1Q 2019

The results of 1Q 2019 are encouraging, apart from the sugar segment. Possibly, the price of sugar will move to decrease in 2Q 2019, but other segments should increase due to seasonal growth. As the outcome, if Ros Agro performs expansion plans, improves financial rations, and reaches an agreement for investors, then upside potential will be achievable.

Conclusion

I recommend the company as a growth stock with restrained dividends, which will increase after the end of capital expenditures program. Ros Agro is a candidate in a portfolio for investors who seek for any investment ways besides oil and gas, mining and another «traditional investment opportunities» in Russia. An international investor should examine the stock with upside potential, but to be fair, the stock is risky. An investor must enter a long position and determine the sum of investments carefully. Russian agricultural area came in the period of consolidation, mergers, and acquisitions and Ros Agro is active in M&A activity or bankruptcy of rivals. Appreciation of Russian currency, suspension of the government support, weak sales or low price of sugar in China and EMEA are the main threats for growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.