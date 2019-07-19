Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals RNA Therapy Pipeline Is Promising

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in RNA-based therapies. Its lead candidate is ARO-ATT for Alpha-1 liver disease, which is a rare disease. Arrowhead has a current market capitalization of $2.64 billion, which is an easier comparator to use versus other RNA therapy companies than stock prices. I believe Arrowhead is a smart investment for long-term investors.

Turning to the stock price, it has been quite volatile, though trending up this year, so short-term investment is risky.

Data by YCharts

In considering investing in Arrowhead I would recommend also understanding the technologies and pipelines of other RNA companies, particularly the two already having drugs approved. My latest takes at Seeking Alpha are Ionis Hits Huntington's Milestone; Alnylam As A Strategic Investment; Moderna: mRNA Therapy Potential Worth Accumulating; and Dicerna: An RNA Therapy-Based 21st Century Likely Winner. Another way to invest in the RNA future is through larger companies that are licensing RNA therapies for development, which I will discuss briefly below. I would not be surprised if one or more of those companies acquire smaller RNA companies, as we saw not that long ago when the leading CAR-T cancer therapy companies were acquired.

ARO-ATT for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

This article assumes that the reader has some familiarity with RNA and RNA silencing. The Arrowhead platform uses RNAi, or RNA interference or silencing.

ARO-ATT is an RNA silencing therapy for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, a rare liver disease. The problem originates in the patient's DNA. The most common variant, the Z mutation of the SERPINA1 gene, results in a single amino acid substitution resulting in improper folding of the protein alpha-1 antitrypsin (Z-AAT). The defective protein cannot be effectively secreted and accumulates in globules inside liver cells. This damages the cells, leading to fibrosis, cirrhosis, and increased risk of liver cancer. It sometimes affects infants, but more commonly is diagnosed in adults. ARO-ATT silences the messenger RNA that serves as a template for the defective protein.

In the ARO-ATT Phase 1 trial results all patients saw alpha-1 antitrypsin serum levels drop below target levels at the highest dose tested, 300 mg. The patients were dosed monthly, but the results indicated that quarterly dosing is possible. Safety was excellent.

In the March quarter Arrowhead received FDA clearance to begin a Phase 2/3 trial of ARO-AAT, to be called SEQUOIA, with an addition, parallel, unblinded study. A phase 2/3 trial means it will begin as a Phase 2 trial, and if it goes well will shift into Phase 3. The FDA might allow for a commercial application backed by just Phase 2 data (accelerated approval), in which case the Phase 3 part would be a confirmatory trial. In late June Arrowhead received Fast Track designation for ARO-ATT. There are no currently approved medicines to treat this disease.

Investors will want to know the potential value of the drug, if approved. That will depend on pricing, which is usually not released until approval is granted by the FDA. The disease affects mainly people of European ancestry and is rare enough that it was not discovered until 1963. In addition to affecting the liver, it typically affects the lungs, leading to emphysema. It affects about 1 in 2500 people of European ancestry, but of those only about 15% of adults are affected with liver disease.

A negative consideration is that Alnylam (ALNY) is developing a competing drug, ALN-AAT02, for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated liver disease, with Phase 1 results expected in 2019. Since Arrowhead is about to start Phase 2, it will likely be first to market.

As we get closer to approval it is likely Arrowhead will release potential revenue estimates. At present I consider it a proof-of-concept drug. If this RNAi therapy succeeds, the likelihood of the rest of the pipeline eventually getting commercial approval improves.

Rest of unpartnered pipeline

The rest of the Arrowhead pipeline is preclinical or in Phase 1:

Source: Arrowhead Pharmaceutical pipeline

ARO-APOC3 targets Hypertriglyceridemia, or high triglycerides in the blood, a common condition associated with poor diets, obesity, and diabetes. More specifically it is designed to reduce Apolipoprotein C-III, which could reduce triglyceride levels. If so, the patient population could be quite large. However, the first target is FCS (familial chylomicronemia syndrome), for which Arrowhead received orphan drug designation in June 2019. The Phase 1 trial started in March 2019.

ARO-ANG3 targets Dyslipidemia or low density cholesterol production. It interferes with production of angiopoietin-like protein 3 (ANGPTL3). High cholesterol is a widespread problem, but there is already a competitive market for drugs controlling cholesterols. It recently received orphan drug designation. It began a Phase 1 trial early in 2019.

ARO-ENaC is a potential therapy for Cystic Fibrosis. Those who follow this disease sector know that Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) has specialized in Cystic Fibrosis therapies and now has a market capitalization of $45 billion. There is always room for a drug that gets better results. ARO-ENaC is still in the preclinical stage.

ARO-HIF2 is for renal cell (kidney) carcinoma. It is designed to inhibit the production of HIF-2α, which is linked to tumor progression and metastasis ccRCC (clear cell renal cell carcinoma). Arrowhead believes it may be effective for the 90% of such tumors expressing a mutant protein. This is preclinical.

Partnered pipeline

Arrowhead has partnered with Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), for one potential therapy and with Amgen (AMGN) for two therapies. The willingness of these large cap, successful pharmaceutical companies to partner with Arrowhead is shows its technology has been vetted (at least preclinically) by presumably objective outsiders.

Starting with the Janssen partnership, ARO-HBV is a potential therapy for Hepatitis B, a common infection of the liver that can have serious consequences. In many adults Hepatitis B infection is cleared without medical intervention. There is a vaccine available for Hepatitis B and several anti-viral therapies are available to treat chronic infections. Presumably ARO-HBV would need to prove to be more effective than Gilead's (GILD) tenofovir in order to get significant market share.

The most advanced candidate licensed by Amgen is AMG-890. It targets elevated apolipoprotein A, which increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases independently of cholesterol. It is in an ongoing Phase 1 trial.

Amgen also has licensed ARO-AMG1 for an undisclosed cardiovascular target. It is still preclinical.

Cash and cash burn

With clinical stage companies, where commercial revenue may be years away, cash balances and burn rates are crucial. If more cash needs to be raised, that likely means issuing more shares, diluting the current shares. As of the end of the March 2019 quarter Arrowhead had a cash and equivalents balance of $286 million. In the quarter operating expenses were $26 million. There was revenue recorded in the quarter, but it was from partnerships, so my baseline estimate will exclude it. Arrowhead has about 10 quarters of cash at the current burn rate. That could be extended by getting investments or milestone payments from partners.

The time to approval for ARO-ATT depends on whether the FDA will accept Phase 2 trial results, or whether the rollover into the Phase 3 trial is needed. In addition, if approval is granted, it will take time to ramp up sales, and the expense of hiring a sales force will add to the cash burn rate. While I think $286 million is quite adequate at this point, I expect at least one more issuance of common stock to fund building a commercial sales force and accelerate development of the rest of the pipeline.

Valuation

As I mentioned with regard to ARO-ATT, it is hard to predict a future revenue for early-stage assets where both numbers of patients and pricing potential are vague. But it must be done if we are going to buy and sell stocks. The main value so far is in ARO-ATT. Given the number of patients, the seriousness of the disease, and the lack of competition, I would be surprised if (assuming FDA and EMA approvals) the drug does not list at $50,000 or more per year. I would also be surprised if it did not eventually ramp to perhaps 10,000 patients. That would put revenue at $0.5 billion per year. But it may take years to get an approval, it may fail in the later stage trials for some reason, and it could be slow to ramp to that kind of number.

Guess at expenses (my guess is they will climb to $400 million per year) and pick a P/E out of a hat for your estimate of Arrowhead's market capitalization at whatever year this scenario is finally in place. Discount for likelihood of failure and the cost of money in the meantime. Add in more if you are enthusiastic about earlier stage therapies.

I think, despite the wide range for future scenarios, the current market capitalization of $2.6 billion can be easily justified, but it is risky, depending largely on positive trial results for ARO-ATT and payer acceptance of whatever price Arrowhead sets. Another way to look at it is to compare with the market capitalization of the other RNA therapy companies (or companies with non-RNA therapies for similar diseases. Keep in mind that Alnylam and Ionis already have commercial revenues from approved RNA therapies.

Company Ticker Market Capitalization(billions) Ionis (IONS) $9.52 Alnylam (ALNY) $7.75 Moderna (MRNA) $4.71 Arrowhead (ARWR) $2.64 Dicerna (DRNA) $0.97

Source: compiled from data at Seeking Alpha for close of 7/17/2019

Another way to invest in RNA therapies is through the larger companies that are licensing them. Biogen (BIIB) generated $518 million in Spinraza revenue in Q1 2019 and is testing other therapies. Regeneron (REGN) has entered a broad collaboration for RNAi therapies for ocular and central nervous system diseases.

Conclusion

Investing in drug companies that do not have an FDA-approved drug is a risky business. The earlier in the staging of trials (from Phase 1 to Phase 3) a company is, the greater the risk. Even good results in a Phase 2 trial do not guarantee good results in a Phase 3 trial. Despite that, we know RNA-based therapies can work because several have recently been approved by the FDA. The early results from Arrowhead's therapies are encouraging. If ARO-ATT generates Phase 2 data that the FDA accepts for approval, Arrowhead could see commercial revenue generation in the reasonably near future.

In the meantime, expect volatility. Hopefully there will also be positive data from the pipeline. I repeat, RNA-based therapy companies look like a good bet for the coming decades. I hope to accumulate all of them, given reasonable pricing. I already own some Ionis stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IONS, GILD, BIIB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.