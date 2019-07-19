ROM, A Top Capital-Gain ETF Buy Candidate

The information provided is evaluated using TERMD Active Investment portfolio management discipline, not intended to be long-term in its selections. ROM’s leveraged structure can cut both ways.

Similar coverage for a number of other ETFs tracking indexes or groups of interest are coming. Their largest holdings are compared to identify best near capital gain prospects.

This looks at Current Market-Maker [MM] forecasts of the largest holdings of ProShares Ultra Technology ETF (ROM) highlighting the ETF’s own odds-on capital gains prospects.

The ProShares Ultra Technology ETF

Its 10 stock components are among the best-known ones held by investors – both individual and institutional. It uses the stocks of the IYW, ETF tracking the Dow Jones US Technology Capped Index. Its non-stock holdings are “swaps” of the IYW and other appropriate derivative securities to produce price changes 3x what the IYW would. The ROM ETF is frequently used by investor groups to gain diversification and price performance. But stocks held by ROM to mimic the price moves of the held stocks will often present price move prospects quite different from the holdings.

These are very liquid stocks, constantly under volume adjustment for various reasons, in multi-billion-dollar institutional portfolios. Market-Makers are regularly called upon to provide balance between buying and selling pressure in order to complete the negotiated “block trade” orders (in both directions) requested of them.

That activity puts MM firm capital at temporary risk of market price movements, so they arrange hedge deals in securities derivative to the block-trade orders to obtain protection making transactions possible. What is paid for the protection and how it is structured tells just how far the subject stock’s price is perceived likely to travel.

In turn, by performing this analysis daily a record is kept, not only of the forecasts, but of the next 3 months of market price action in response – or denial. Those actuarial records provide the means of appraising how well the current forecasts may come to pass.

The Reward~Risk Tradeoff

Figure 1 pictures the upside price change Rewards of prior forecasts made under similar proportions of upside-to-downside prospects. They are contrasted with the worst prior actual price drawdown Risks encountered while seeking the sell-target prices of those forecasts. Included are the forecasts for the ETF involved, and of the SPDR S&P500 Trust ETF, (SPY) as reference for the current market expectations.

Figure 1

(note: all materials from blockdesk.com have been approved for this article)

Intersections of these expected Reward (green horizontal scale) prospects and experience-demonstrated Risk exposures (red vertical scale) are the products of the current self-protective actions of the best-informed investment market professionals.

Most-favored positions on this trade-off map are down and to the right. Note the locations of SPY at location [7] and the ETF holding these stocks of ROM at location [2]. Best Reward-to-Risk tradeoff component of ROM is MSFT at [4].

Several other investment attributes enhance ROM’s current attractiveness. They are detailed in Figure 2, along with other IYW holdings.

Figure 2

source: blockdesk.com

This table lists current near-term investment attributes of the holdings of the ETF (ROM), derived from proprietary analysis of the behavior of Market-Makers [MMs] as they seek to protect their firm capital necessarily put at market price change risk in the course of filling large volume block trades for big-money-fund clients.

Columns [B] and [C] are the extremes of price deemed likely enough to justify the cost of hedging deals in derivative securities markets. Column [E] measures the gain potential between [B] and [D]. Column [G], the Range Index, [RI] measures the percentage of the [B] to [C] range between [D] and [C] to have a sense of the proportions of upside to downside change seen likely. A 50 RI indicates equal up-to-down prospects, a 25 RI would suggest 3 times as much upside as downside.

All of the other columns are products of each security’s past 5-year daily histories where prior RIs were similar to today’s. [L] and [M] tell how large is the current RI sample from the available history.

Of particular importance is [H], the proportion of [L] resulting in profitable outcomes from buys in the up to 3-month holding periods subsequent to each forecast. The [H] odds and the [ I ] % payoffs condition the reward side of the tradeoffs shown in Figure 1. Its other side, the [F] Price Drawdown experience tells how severe a scale of price risk has been encountered during holding periods of [L] experience.

The [H] odds and its complement, 1-[H], weight Reward and Risk in [O] and [P] to be combined in the single-figure Net of [Q]. An adjustment for the average holding period time involved [J] helps to allow comparisons between alternative securities choices by means of [R] basis points per day of [Q]. Rows of Figure 2 beyond the ETF are ranked by [R].

Credibility of Price Range Forecast

The credibility of current [E] upside forecast is measured in comparison to prior payoffs [ I ] on a today vs. prior average basis. It may (or may not) be a comfort of the analysis producing [Q] and [R] outcomes. There likely will be a correspondence generally between [R] and CAGR history [K].

In the current case, ROM displays great attractions in a 93 (of 100) Win Odds, an 82% net CAGR history from 6.3% payoffs in only 19 market day average holdings, and a top-rank 21.4 basis-point per day tradeoff score. For reference, 27.5 bp/mktday = 100% of CAGR = 19 bp/calday.

Second-place-ranked MSFT offers only one-half as much prospect of bp/day due to its longer holding periods and larger price drawdown risks. Its larger upside prospect is less credibly assured on a 0.55 vs. 0.75 comparison with ROM.

Both the host market-tracking ETF of SPY and ROM’s other holdings are non-competitive with fairly trivial ranking scores in negative or single-digits bp/day.

Sensitivity to Market Pressures

Please pay attention to the serious game being proposed here. Columns [T] and [U] should drive home the point that price influence flows FROM the components listed in Figure 2 to ROM, not the other way around. That influence is further heightened by the operating structure of ROM created by its other derivatives holdings, shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4

source: Yahoo Finance

The forces creating price volatility in ROM are not likely to be upset or misconstrued by the experienced market professionals who are daily making big-money bets on things of enormous impact to their careers and personal well-being. Their expectations for coming prices of ROM are quite explicitly being stated in their price-change-insurance buys – and sells – each hour of every market day.

Those expectations are formed from competitive intelligences collected world-wide on a 24x7x365 basis, and further evaluated by capable and highly-motivated analysts, clearly communicated to seasoned trading professionals.

In this serious, competitive, near-zero-sum game among humans (increasingly aided by machines) mistakes will be made. We are all dealing with a future which cannot be perfectly known.

But in this appraisal, as presented, we do have the known (average) results of what happened following previous forecasts of Reward and Risk with proportions like today’s. Their history to date shows such insight may be used to win far more contests than ones lost, at payoffs putting the net results far above the choice of blindly accepting market average proposals.

To provide a sense of recent ROM market price and MM price-range forecast history, Figure 4 is offered.

Figure 4

ROM’s frequent provision of opportunities to capture price-change payoffs is reflected in the small picture of the past 5 year’s daily frequency of Range Indexes. Their wide spread of experiences offers evidence of ample past occurrences of higher RIs even from the current mid-range normal of 47.

The contrasting behavior of the market-index Tracking ETF SPY is shown in Figure 5. There its RIs are much more tightly concentrated around its norm.

Conclusion

ProShares Ultra Technology ETF (ROM) appears (to market professionals in the know) to be an odds-on much better-buy for capital gain than any of its tech index components or SPY as a current broader market alternative. This a security buy to be sold on its first opportunity to capture the sell target price, not one to be held beyond that for further gain – or likely loss.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. Early second-quarter closeouts of MM Intelligence List positions are running at net CAGRs in excess of +110%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ROM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.