Curaleaf's Acquisition: A Double-Edged Sword

This could add volatility in the near future, so cautious optimism should be exercised.

While we like the deal, we're now more cautious about regulatory intervention.

Grassroots Acquisition

Our first article focused on the massive Select acquisition and the opportunity it presented for Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF). Yesterday, Curaleaf surprised investors again and made an announcement to acquire Grassroots (GR Companies, Inc.) for a total consideration of $875mm. This accretive acquisition adds 61 dispensary licenses, 20 dispensaries in operation, and 17 cultivation and processing licenses across 12 states, 7 of which expands Curaleaf's presence into new states. Grassroots generated $12mm in sales in Q1 2019, with growth primarily focused in Illinois and Pennsylvania.

Source: Grassrootscannabis.com

The table below summarized the pro-forma company's retail presence:

Source: Company presentation

There's no doubt about the accretive nature of this acquisition. Management explained that Grassroots' margins are more similar to those of Curaleaf versus Select's margins. We feel confident that the pro-forma company, with the accretive assets of Grassroots, will have better margins than its predecessor. Management is expected to provide pro-forma guidance for 2019 and 2020 in the next earnings call.

Source: Company presentation

We see great potential from the company's presence in Illinois. Grassroots has wholesales deals with 46 out of 55 stores in Illinois and 5 operational dispensaries throughout the state. With the passing of the legalization bill in Illinois in June and the expected ramp-up in sales resulting from it, we expect explosive growth in the area once the new law kicks in on the first day of 2020.

The Pennsylvania assets are complementary to Curaleaf's current operation as well. Curaleaf was in the process of entering Pennsylvania's cannabis market by getting involved in clinical registered programs. However, the Grassroots deal instantly opens up Pennsylvania for the company and brings with it a vertically integrated operation with 7 dispensaries.

Curaleaf will also start selling its existing portfolio of cannabis products in newly acquired dispensaries.

Deal Valuation

The deal consisted of $75mm in cash, 102.8mm Curaleaf shares, and $40mm in Curaleaf shares upon the closing of the merger, for a total consideration of $875mm. Grassroots shareholders will own about 16% of the pro-forma company.

Grassroots generated $28mm in sales in 2018, implying an EV/2018 Revenue ratio of 31.3x. Curaleaf paid much more for this deal than the Select deal, which was acquired at 8.1x. While we do think the deal could've been done on better terms, we like this transaction. The explosive growth in Illinois could end up making this deal a bargain, but we'll have to wait for management's forecasts in the next earnings release.

Two Risks in the Short term

We like the acquisition, but caution investors on three factors:

Closing date of the Select acquisition Regulatory scrutiny from the Department of Justice G&A cost

Closing Date of the Select Acquisition

Management expects the Grassroots deal to close in early 2020, giving it about 7 months. Applying this figure to the date of the Select deal announcement implies a closing date of around December. Accordingly, our confidence in Curaleaf's ability to close the Select deal by 2019 has waned.

The Select and Grassroots deals are fundamentally different in many ways (deal structure, geographic concentration, and assets), which could be the source of the different expected timelines for each deal. Nonetheless, we're being cautiously optimistic about the deal and adjusting our model to reflect Q4 2019 as the inflection point for positive earnings under our bull case scenario (versus Q3 2019 as mentioned in our first article).

Too Big for The Department of Justice?

In the end, we like what management is doing, but there is one additional factor investors should be concerned about: The Government. We believe regulators will take an even closer look at Curaleaf due to the two massive acquisitions totaling almost $2bn.

When compared to the Select deal, the Grassroots deal involves many more overlapping states, with Curaleaf already existing in 5 of the states that Grassroots operates in. We expect increased government scrutiny from not only the massive market share of the pro-forma company but also the dominant position of the company within each state.

During the acquisition call, several regulatory questions were thrown at the management team, but they seemed confident that the company will not face any major problems.

In the short term, there is a chance for volatility due to the uncertainty surrounding the acquisitions. But ultimately, Curaleaf is an attractive investment target when looking at its growth trajectory for the next few years.

G&A: Staying Lean

Curaleaf needs to keep its team lean and control G&A costs. As it continues acquiring new entities, Curaleaf needs to eliminate unnecessary positions within the executive level. The Grassroots acquisition brings six members of the management team, and we see at least one redundant position that could add additional costs to the pro-forma company. Curaleaf already has seven people on its management team (including the chairman). We would like to see a focus on a leaner team whose compensations primarily consist of stocks.

Closing Thoughts and Musings

Management has made an interesting decision for Curaleaf. The Grassroots acquisition opens up many channels for the company to establish vertical integration in new states. Nonetheless, timeliness and regulatory concerns surrounding the deal could be significant hurdles for the company.

We still see Curaleaf as a sound investment from a long-term perspective. When it successfully merges with Select and Grassroots, Curaleaf could rise as the de facto leader in the US cannabis industry. There may be a chance that management is forced to spinoff certain businesses to comply with regulators regarding anti-trust issues, but we see this as a chance to cut cost.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CURLF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.